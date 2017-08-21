MagnaChip - An Inexpensive Play On A Semiconductor Megatrend

We think MagnaChip earns $1.20+ (>30% above consensus estimates) in 2018, suggesting at least 50% upside. That 2 insiders purchased over $500,000 of stock last week doesn’t diminish our optimism.

MagnaChip is well positioned to benefit from the rapidly growing AMOLED market. 2018 should be a big growth year, but far from the peak.

The following is excerpted, with slight modification, from Dane Capital’s 2Q investor letter.

We’ve built a position in MagnaChip (MX) over the past several quarters. MagnaChip provides foundry services that are relatively trailing edge, versus the likes of TSMC (TSM) and UMC (UMC) which have high capital intensity driven by leading/bleeding edge technology. MagnaChip’s 8” facilities entail low capital intensity, similar to Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), and provide value-add driven by some of their unique process technologies. In addition to foundry, they also produce standard power products, and AMOLED drivers for next generation phones. (As an aside, for those involved in Tower, we believe that reading MagnaChip’s transcript is a beneficial use of time as it describes the general tightness in legacy capacity).

Dane Capital takes pride in generating the vast majority of its ideas in house, but in the case of MagnaChip, it was presented at an idea dinner by Evermore Capital, a concentrated, well-regarded value fund, several quarters ago who is a top-5 shareholder of MagnaChip. It was, and we think is, an extremely promising idea, and we’re appreciative that they led this horse to water. For those who know Dane, you’re also aware, that in addition to our significant research we do on the SPAC segment, our the Fund's PM has followed the semiconductor industry for 2 decades, including almost 8 years as a sell-side semiconductor analyst. MagnaChip strikes us as company that could have a very exciting next 12-18 months (or more). While we’re not sure that it achieve the type of parabolic moves we’ve seen (and missed) in companies like AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), we certainly believe the upside potential is meaningful.

This is a management team focused on profitable growth, and towards that end, earlier this year, the company announced a cost savings plan driven by reducing headcount, and shifting its mix towards higher margin products. Specifically, they said they’d reduce annual costs by $24mn, within an 18-month payback period. They appear well on their way.

MagnaChip’s cost reduction efforts bore significant fruit when the company reported 2Q results, with adjusted EPS of $0.21 versus the Street’s expectation of $0.01. And unlike what we see with most adjusted EPS, the adjustments were predominantly true 1-timers (i.e. headcount reductions – which should pay for themselves within 18 months) and not add-backs of enormous option grants.

We are baffled by the Street’s estimates (there are only 3 analysts) for 2018. The Street projects near non-existent EPS growth, on higher revenue. Needham actually projects declining EPS in 2018 (despite a buy rating) and Roth has 2Q 2018 EPS modeled below 2Q 2017 (Roth has the full year up modestly), even though the company has remarked that its mobile phone business is currently tracking along the bottom. With new mobile phone models particularly with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) ramping in 2H17 and 1H18, street estimates appear conservative with an improving mix, tight operating expense controls, and strong, profitable growth in OLED.

MagnaChip is ramping new, high-volume AMOLED product in 3Q and 4Q17 and in both 1Q and 2Q 2018, with Samsung and others, which we believe will carry higher than corporate average margins. And in all likelihood, more product innovation and customer wins are like to come.

We think this presents a compelling opportunity for a company trading at just 14x run rate 2Q 2017 EPS, with the midpoint of 3Q guidance of 5% sequential revenue growth. MagnaChip beat 2Q forecasts by $0.20 - $0.21 versus consensus of $0.01 – we doubt they set the bar too high for 3Q. With revenue likely to grow sequentially, gross margins flattish, and op-ex tightly controlled, its hard to see how EPS doesn't expand further in 3Q.

According to the company, the OLED industry is forecast to grow 25-30% in 2018 and management stated it expects to grow meaningfully faster than the market next year – we think 50-100% y/y in 2018 is possible.

Quoting MagnaChip CEO Young-Joon Kim:

“There is little doubt that the OLED market is in the early stages of growth, and we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on this technology. For now, though, our sights are set on the day-to-day execution of the business and laying the foundation for overall corporate profitable growth.

- MagnaChip 2Q earnings call

Further, management has suggested that all the cost reductions ($24mn annualized) for 2017 have not necessarily fully passed through the P&L as of 2Q. The company continues to ramp standard power products with a higher margin profile and increase the utilization of its in-house foundries – focusing on products where MagnaChip offers higher value-add, which ought to generate higher margins as we look to 2018 and beyond.

We believe MagnaChip will earn between $1.20 and $1.60 next year, well above the approximately $0.90 modeled by the sell-side, and way above the $0.75 modeled by Needham, on higher revenue. Placing a 15-20x multiple on our EPS estimates, shares would be valued at $18-$32 or somewhere between 50%+ upside and a triple. In addition, when we look at 2018, we see a company that’s not at a cyclical semiconductor peak given its exposure to the OLED market and the increasing complexity (only in its early stages) of curved, bendable and foldable phones – not to mention MagnaChip’s leading position with Korea’s 2 largest LCD manufacturers. We agree with CEO Kim’s perspective that the OLED market is in the early stages of growth. We believe this is a highly motivated management, an aligned Board, and note that Board member Nader Tavakoli bought over $400,000 of stock in the open market on August 10th and 11th while fellow Director Camillo Martino bought 10,000 shares on August 14th.

Shares are within 15% of 52-week highs, but 50% below all-time highs. It appears prospects have never been brighter.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.