Bank Of America, JPMorgan And Morgan Stanley Look Hard To Knock-Off In Wealth Management

I’m Long Financials in the U.S. for the long-term. Ignoring the gory details for now about specific companies and how they make money, let’s quickly dive into the macroeconomic backdrop for this investment thesis:

Rising Rates will deliver unprecedented Net Interest Income Expansion – Banks borrow at the short end of the yield curve and lend at the long end. On a net basis, they are long an asset that is tethered to a steepening yield curve, and the steepening may start playing out very soon. With the Federal Reserve poised to do more interest rate hikes this year and next, given the data dependence on this go-around, it would be tough to justify continued low rates. The bottom line here is that these banks will be able to raise prices on things like mortgages faster than rates (their costs) rise at the short end. As an ancillary reason to invest in rising rates: reckoning back to the multiple rounds of Quantitative Easing (QE), the Fed bought bonds not only at the short end of the curve, but all across the curve (i.e. 5 year, 10 year, and longer). If and when the Fed decides it may want to unwind these trades, there may be an upward pressure on rates that is asymmetrically tied to the long end of the curve. This implies a non-parallel rise in the yield curve that would benefit the way that banks, especially ones that lend in the billions of dollars category, earn money. The main risk here is that the United States remains an extremely attractive place to invest. Foreign capital from other countries, especially those with either a) lower rates in the ZIRP or NIRP categories or, b) less stable economies, is going to keep flowing into U.S. treasuries. So there will be competing technical pressures across the yield curve, but I believe the upward pressure will ultimately prevail. Dovetailing with the two pressures categorized above, there is a third significant, but ill-recognized technical pressure related to the growth of Target Date Funds. These products automatically change folks’ investment allocations from aggressive (higher allocation in stocks) to conservative (higher allocation to bonds, including treasuries) over the lifecycle of the product. With baby-boomers starting to retire, a lot of these products are increasingly pushing folks automatically into bonds. Since these products are some of the most popular products that folks are automatically opted into in their 401k’s, I don’t believe that this trend will decelerate anytime soon. Since the average duration of these products is 5-6 years, I believe the negative downward pressure on rates from this broad trend could create more room for margin expansion in banks.

Foreign Buyers flock to U.S. real-estate in droves – Never before in history has the secondary market for homes in the United States been so stable. As a millennial myself, I recognize that this presents challenges for aspiring homeowners, including myself. However, it would also be a mistake to ignore the price stability that it brings to the market:

The two charts above characterize the current market we live in. First, we notice China’s near-monotonic rise in property purchases in the U.S. in dollar volume. Mexico also seems to have spiked in the most recent year, 2017, and the year is only three-quarters of the way over! Although we don’t know who is in the “other” category, it isn’t difficult to use our imaginations here. Hmm, let’s see, Russia, Japan, Brazil, Venezuela, basically any country who either is in crisis mode, or has lots of rich people, and plenty of countries are in either or both categories.

Mortgage Defaults Plummeting - Ok, great, so what does this mean for banks? I believe it means that a repeat of the ’08 crisis is not imminent given the robust secondary market. At UCLA Anderson, a group of prominent real-estate economists came up with a novel way of predicting real estate prices; they leveraged big data from Google search queries to find that folks often typed in queries such as “mortgage default,” or, “how to default on mortgage,” or any one of a thousand permutations of said idea, before physically defaulting on their mortgage. The below chart is a manifestation of that data. Notice how it spikes upward well before the collapse of the big banks in ’07-’08 (also interesting to note that Vegas, which is much higher Beta than the general U.S. mortgage default rate in general, is now hovering below the average U.S. default rate.

Source: The Mortgage Default Risk Index

This all implies that the U.S. consumer believes they are in better shape than they have ever been in recent history. Since banks are somewhat cyclical, they will do better than the stock market in good times, and worse in bad times. And since for most homeowners, their house is their biggest asset, a healthy home ownership market could mean that our economy is going to continue to improve, and the big banks are going to keep beating their earnings estimates.

So why does wealth management matter? I could have called out the investment banking departments, or the sales and trading desks, or the commercial banks associated with these institutions. Investment management fees, especially those generated in wealth management units, tend to be tremendously sticky. That means that their earnings are highly predictable, and less volatile than other components of the big banks’ earnings. You may have read the wsj article yesterday about Goldman’s losing bet on natural gas, a trader lost something like $100 million. This kind of stuff is not what the investment management departments hang their hats on. In fact, if an advisor even thought about making a bet like that, he or she would be fired.

Therefore, it’s no mistake that every one of the three big banks I’ve singled out have a huge initiative to improve and build out their wealth management departments, in order to increase the proportion of their earnings that is derived from wealth management practices.

Above is a snapshot of BAC’s 2016 10k (page 35). Notice that the Net income derived from GWIM is over $2.71 billion dollars, and rising. That in itself would be a fortune 500 company. On revenues of $17 billion, this is a well over 20% and approaching 30% NET margin business. Taking the above chart a little further, look below and see that, hiring-wise, ML and U.S. Trust are in growth mode. They are adding sales professionals and advisors left and right. U.S. Trust has gone from 1,595 to 1,678 sales professionals in only a year. Merrill grew from 19,462 to 19,676 (page 36 of the same 10k).

Looking next at page 46 of Morgan Stanley’s 10k, we see much of the same. The company is growing net income and revenue from wealth management, the income is high margin income, and they are growing assets under management (and they nicely break out the percentage of their AUM that is fee based, or recurring, increasing from 40% to 42%).

And finally, JP Morgan paints a similarly rosy picture on page 66 its 10k.

That’s all great, but what is the core of the investment thesis? As everyone is aware, these banks are huge and have many other operating units, investment banking being one important one. Looking at the overall financial picture, these banks are high profit margin companies (20-30%) that spit off a lot of cash. The more volatile components of their earnings, such as investment banking, are not to be taken lightly. However, it is very difficult to predict how these units will do. Each of the banks mentioned is one of the top competitors in investment banking, and will continue to do well if the macro-environment remains accommodative. The same goes with sales and trading. So in order to choose a horse in the race, it makes sense to look heavily at the wealth management departments, because these are the departments with some of the most visible and sustainable earnings. Rather than just bet on one, I am betting on all three.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, JPM, MS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.