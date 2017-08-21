Amazon Is Slowly Ramping Up Another AWS-Like Business

Amazon.com (AMZN) has recently been in the headlines for its expansion plans in other industries, which had sent the shares of the competitors in those industries into a downward spiral. However, the e-commerce giant is also swiftly ramping up its private label business. Now, Amazon is selling products over a wide collection of categories, using a host of brands that exist only on Amazon.com and the user doesn't even know that some of them are Amazon-made products. According to a new report from 1010data, an analytics and insights firm which regularly tracks Amazon’s private label business, several of the private label products of Amazon are seeing huge growth. The private label business of Amazon is flourishing and could only get bigger from here. If one goes by the trends then Amazon's ever-expanding private label business could be a key profit driver for the company going ahead. Let's take a closer look.

Amazon's Private label business on an upward trend

The 1010data report suggests several Amazon-owned brands are on the rise with strong momentum. The 1010data report found that Amazon’s private labels had accounted for only 2% of total units sold, excluding marketplace and subscriptions in the first half of 2017, but the company managed to raise that figure to 12% during Prime day sales last month. Amazon Basics, the private label line which covers nearly 2,000 different products from electronic accessories to pet supplies and home goods was the highest-grossing private label with more than $200 million in sales in H1 2017.

Source: TechCrunch 1010data report

Other notable earners were Echo, Fire TV and Kindle brands as seen in the infographic. Echo and Kindle formed a big part of the private label business growth seeing a triple-digit growth and along with Fire TV formed 55% of Amazon’s private label sales.

Amazon's private fashion labels could be the real deal.

Amazon plans to take the fashion business by storm. The number of company's private label clothing lines are rapidly expanding. Women’s clothing brand Lark + Ro, menswear brand Buttoned Down, and clothing items from Amazon Essentials are earning a lot of traction. Amazon's kids’ clothing brand Scout + Ro line saw the most strong growth, a 542% YoY increase. Other growing private fashion labels were men’s shoes Franklin & Freeman and women’s clothing brand Lark + Ro.

Source: TechCrunch 1010data report

The private fashion labels growth holds a lot of promise and also gets a boost from a report from Cowen & Company. Amazon’s clothing and accessory sales are projected to rise approximately 30% in 2017 to $28 billion overtaking Macy’s, whose sales are expected to decline 4% to $22 billion. Cowen's report further suggests that Amazon’s clothing sales will rise to $62 billion in 2021. From 2016 to 2021, Cowen expects Amazon to increase its market share from 6.6% in 2016, to 16.2% by 2021. In the latest earnings, Macy's has taken a hit due to its declining apparel sales, its biggest category, and the sameness of merchandise across department stores, has forced the retailer to resort to deep discounting. Amazon is to be blamed for most of Macy's woes.

What makes one believe Amazon's private label fashion business could be a big success is the fact that Amazon is the favorite place for millennials’ to buy clothes online. A Slice Intelligence study found that the 18-to-34-year-old demographic purchased about 16.6 percent of its clothing on Amazon.com. This is also the most sought-after demographic by the companies as millennials accounted for the largest share online apparel revenue in 2015 and 2016 and have a spending power of $4 trillion. These numbers are only expected to grow in the future which really bodes well for Amazon and its private label fashion business.

Source: Slice Intelligence report

Amazon's fashion ambition is only getting bigger and bigger. The launch of Amazon Prime Wardrobe which lets users to try and return clothes for free could be a game changer and could also be a great way to promote its own private labels with special offers and promotions. There are also reports that Amazon has developed a camera and scanning software designed to automatically decide customers’ measurements and upload them to their accounts. All such initiatives suggest that the Seattle based retailer is betting big on fashion and its private labels could be a big part of it. According to Statista, retail e-commerce revenues from apparel and accessories sales in US are forecasted to increase to $96.41 billion in 2021 and going by the trends, one could expect Amazon to take a lion's share of it.

What has Amazon going for it here?

Amazon ticks some of the right boxes for its private label business to thrive. Firstly, the e-commerce giant is armed with data collected from its 85 million strong Prime customers, which it could use to create and design products, which consumers actually want today. It can use consumers’ product and price preferences and other information to re-engineer any brand or product it sells to offer a much better, lower cost private label alternatives. Secondly, approximately 33 million Prime members are aged 39 or younger which is the most sought after and active demographic on Amazon over major categories like fashion in which Amazon is making a big push with its private labels. This fact gives a big boost for the company's fashion business. Thirdly, Amazon has created a reputation for itself which is sort of unmatched. The trust factor and the store loyalty which Amazon brings to the table increases the chances of the private labels associated with it to be successful. To quote Elle Mejia of PrettyGirlsWork about the success of private labels. She states that "The success we are seeing with private label and store-branded products is really the after effect of consumers displaying retail loyalty as opposed to brand loyalty". Amazon's brand reputation and credibility offer another added advantage to its private labels.

Bottomline

Retailers of various categories need to brace themselves as Amazon is coming hard at them. A recent Quartz report revealed many new trademarks of private label brands which are owned by it but haven't made it to its platform yet and there could be much more which the company has still not trademarked. Amazon's private label push makes sense since they have far better margins which will give a big boost to the company's bottom line. The success of some of its private labels suggests the company is moving in the right direction, for example, the Amazon-branded batteries have gone onto become the best selling batteries online. The company can also promote its own private labels at much lower costs using its own platform and other owned avenues like echo devices. The private label business has the potential to become the next AWS like segment for the online retail giant driving the bottom line numbers. In essence, Amazon's private label business is off to a good start and out of the current crop AmazonBasics and the fashion labels are the most likely to make it big.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Sreekanth Anasa, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.