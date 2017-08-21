ConocoPhillips Remains A Solid Long-Term Pick

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is one of the best long-term picks in the energy sector, despite the challenging commodity price environment. My bullish stance on ConocoPhillips has been based on the structural and fundamental improvements, along with the recovery in commodity prices. While the commodity prices have not shown the expected recovery, the company has been able to deliver on its restructuring promises.

The table below shows how the cost control measures and debt repayments have helped the company improve some of its key metrics.

Source: Data taken from SEC filings.

The table shows the updated figures and metrics. We can see that the gross margin started to rise in the last six quarters. 2016 gross margin was up by 12%, and we are likely to see it reach pre-slump levels of around 45% for the current year. The most recent quarter recorded a gross margin of over 52%. Cost controls and efficient production should allow the company to keep a healthy gross margin even if commodity prices do not recover quickly. In case we see a rapid rise in commodity prices over the next few quarters, ConocoPhillips will be ready to take advantage of this rise through its low-cost business model.

Operating margin is also on the rise. Operating expenses have fallen considerably in the last few months, as six-month operating expenses are just over $4.5 billion. This equates to just 32% of the 2016 full-year operating expenses. However, keep in mind that first-half 2017 operating expenses are adjusted for non-core expenses and other non-cash charges.

For example, the second quarter alone had more than $6.2 billion in impairment charges. Adjusting the 2016 operating expenses for these non-cash charges will give us full-year operating expenses of over $11 billion. Based on these figures, first-half 2017 operating expenses are still only 41% of the last year's expenses. As a result, we can see an improvement in operating margins. As operating costs come down, operating margins will likely rise further in the next few quarters. Net margin is also mirroring the improvements in gross and operating margins.

The 2014 EBITDA figure was in line with the size of ConocoPhillips' business. Historically low commodity prices have hurt its profitability in the previous two years. However, we are going to see this figure rise in the next two years. Current-year adjusted EBITDA should be over $10 billion (according to my conservative estimates). The company has already generated over $7.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA in the first two quarters of the year.

If commodity prices do not dive in the next two quarters, ConocoPhillips is set to breach the target of $10 billion in adjusted EBITDA with ease. EBITDA in excess of $10 billion and long-term debt below $20 billion will result in a leverage ratio closer to pre-slump levels. In 2014, ConocoPhillips had a leverage ratio of 1.22x, which rose to over 8x in the following year before falling back to over 5x in 2016. According to my estimates, this ratio should come down to around 2x if the company is able to meet its debt retirement targets.

At the end of March, ConocoPhillips sold its Canadian oil sands assets. I predicted at that time that a ratings upgrade is sure to follow in the next few months. Moody's has upgraded ConocoPhillips' credit rating to Baa1 with a stable outlook. The reasons for the ratings upgrade are the same that I highlighted in the above-linked article. The progress on its restructuring program and decrease in debt has prompted the credit rating agencies to review their ratings. Moody's is concerned about poor resource replacement, and they are unlikely to upgrade the ratings further unless there is considerable improvement in reserve replacement.

These are valid concerns. However, if the commodity prices improve then we will most likely see an increase in the capital budget and the company will grow its asset base. The main focus right now is on the balance sheet and cost management. Management is focusing on getting through this slump without hurting the business. As a result, the strategy has been to focus on high-margin assets and the divestiture of low-grade or high-cost properties.

Oil prices are still under pressure due to rising U.S. production. U.S. refiners have been operating at record levels in the last seven months, which has resulted in record drawdowns in crude inventories. Gasoline production has been above five-year averages. This resulted in pushing oil prices higher. However, consistent growth in U.S. crude supplies has again pushed oil prices lower.

We are not likely to see oil prices go over $60 in 2017. Most likely, the average price for the year will be around $55/barrel. ConocoPhillips has shown that it can be profitable at these price levels. Asset sales and debt reduction have strengthened ConocoPhillips' financial position. They have strengthened the balance sheet of the company and reduced the breakeven cost. As commodity prices recover, ConocoPhillips will be well-positioned to take advantage of rising prices. It is a stock to hold for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.