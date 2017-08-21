Inter-Market Analysis: XAUUSD, Nasdaq 100

Near-term price action in the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 looks ominous, with the next support levels coming in 5% below current levels.

Bannon resigning should not change the downward trend of the USD, and the upward trend of XAUUSD.

I opined in an earlier article that XAUUSD looked set to breach 1,300. It did briefly last week, and price action has pulled back on news that Bannon has resigned.

I opined in my article on August 14 that I fully expected XAUUSD to crack 1,300, and it briefly did last Friday, before dipping back below 1,290 on back of USD-positive news that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon had chosen to resign - a move seen as risk-positive.

However, Bannon leaving does not change the overall trend for the USD, which is still on a downward trajectory. Bannon leaving does not make the picture of the White House more rosy as well, although the new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly certainly seems to be administering a tighter grip on discipline.

Let us look at the chart of the Dollar Index:

The Dollar Index is currently testing multi-year support levels of 92-93, which have held up since 2015. Any breach below current levels will open up a whole new leg lower for the USD. My guess is the 92-93 support levels will be breached, though we might see a dead cat bounce before that happens.

Fundamentally, the Trump Administration continues to make little headway in living up to its campaign promises of tax reform and infrastructure spending. As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates gradually, there does not appear to be much fundamental change that could limit the slide of the USD for now.

Now let us look at the chart of XAUUSD, which typically has a negative correlation with the USD:

As mentioned, 1,300 will present short term resistance to XAUUSD's ascent. This resistance level has already been breached last Friday, and Bannon's departure should provide temporary respite to XAU bears. Any break above 1,300 levels should pave the way for XAUUSD to test previous swing highs of 1,350-1,360. Do not forget tensions between US and North Korea have been brewing as well, which should support safe haven assets like XAU.

What does this likely mean for the US equity market then, should safe haven XAUUSD continue to climb on back of a supportive backdrop of an uncertain US administration, a gradually strengthening USD, and possibly geopolitical tensions between US and North Korea?

Let us take a look at the chart of the Nasdaq Composite, which has enjoyed a very strong run-up thus far:

I noticed something interesting and ominous about the set-up for the Nasdaq 100, which currently trades around 5,800 levels. The chart I used is a daily one, compared to the previous charts which were weekly. From the Nasdaq 100 chart above, I notice that the index has been suffering from sharp daily sell-downs, as illustrated by the long red candlesticks, which engulf trading ranges of many previous days each time.

Near-term support lies around 5,500 levels, which represent a 5% move lower from current levels. Will the Nasdaq 100 fall 5%? It is difficult to say, considering this is still a very strong bull market. However, the long USD trade appears to be unwinding, and XAUUSD appears to be creeping higher, and the equity market might feel the brunt of such movements in other asset classes.

There are equity-negative catalysts in the horizon as well - 1) US-North Korea tensions simmering, 2) German elections next month in September. A win by incumbent Merkel would probably be risk-positive, although we might see investors taking risk off the table prior to the elections, similar to the lead-up to the French elections.

All in all, I believe the USD should continue to remain weak, while XAUUSD looks likely to burst out of the 1,300 resistance that has bound price action for the past few months. Equity markets have been rallying strongly, but I see near-term price weakness in the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.