Why Are Risky Assets Rolling Over?

It may be time to take some risk off the table to reduce further downside risks.

Although equity markets have yet to experience extreme selling pressure, and a reading of +20 on the VIX, there are signs of concern. Since the election last November, U.S. equity momentum has waned, with moves in a narrow range, both up and down. Moreover, the bond market is signaling caution, with lower rates, and widening credit spreads. Lastly, with small cap equities pushing into correction territory, everything may not be as rosy as the low volatility environment suggests.

The chart below is of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) over SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). This indicator measures the relative strength of equities to gold. In previous years, the direction of this indicator has accurately predicted momentum in risk assets, with a rising trend signaling more risk seeking behavior.

In 2017 however, the indicator traded flat, with equities moving gradually higher, while gold accelerated at a relatively quicker clip. Investors have begun to price in slower economic growth amid political gridlock in D.C., which is hindering policy reform. Moreover, this is leading to lower rate hike expectations by the Federal Reserve, which is weakening the U.S. dollar, and thus supporting gold prices.

If this indicator begins to trend lower, with gold vastly outperforming equities, it should be a signal to exit equities altogether.

Additionally, credit spreads are widening, signaling investors are selling high yield credit in favor of buying safe-haven Treasury bonds. The chart below is of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) over iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). Since the start of 2016, credit spreads narrowed, which supported riskier assets, and led everything from energy stocks to emerging market debt to increase in value.

Now however, with waning momentum, and lack of positive catalysts on the horizon, investors have flooded back into oversold Treasury bonds, and other higher quality credit.

Another testament to both widening credit spreads and reduced interest rate expectations is the recent selloff in bank loans. The chart below is of PowerShares Senior Loan ETF (BKLN). Bank loans are floating rate securities, and periodically adjust higher to match rising underlying interest rates. They also have underlying credit risk, as investors can default on the payment. The loans are thus attractive to investors in periods where interest rates are rising and credit spreads are narrowing.

Over the last year, it was expected that interest rates would steadily rise due to policies by the new White House, and that credit spreads would continue to narrow amid faster economic growth. This however, has turned out to not be the case, with investors becoming more risk-averse in recent weeks, pushing interest rates lower and credit spreads wider.

Finally, small cap stocks actually have a negative return in 2017, which signals caution for other areas of the market. The chart below is of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). Small cap stocks are tied to the domestic economy, more so than larger cap multinational companies that compose the S&P 500.

As small caps roll over, below its 200-day moving average, and closer to 10% down correction territory, investors should take notice.

By looking at a number of different factors in various asset classes, the underlying economic environment can be better understood. Gold prices are currently outperforming U.S. stocks, which signals a cautious allocation among equity investors, and declining upward momentum.

Moreover, credit spreads are widening in debt markets, signaling a more cautious tone for fixed-income investors as well. Investors' flight into safe-haven Treasuries is also an attempt to avoid potentially rising volatility in asset markets over coming months. Finally, small-cap stocks are selling off. Small-cap stocks are tied to the health of the underlying domestic economy, and as they enter correction territory, it signals that economic health is deteriorating.

Looking for opportunity in oversold gold and long-dated Treasury bonds could therefore be the best way to position for the second half of 2017, taking some risk off the table.

