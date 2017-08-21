TripAdvisor: Right Time To Be Bullish

TripAdvisor (TRIP) may be on a good path to turn the business around. The company has been diversifying away from being dependent on income from hotel business during the last three years. At first, the diversification brought a painful period for shareholders as the transition brought down the profitability. In fact, the operating margin declined from 39% in 2012 to 11% in 2016. However, the non-hotel stream of income is turning positive after the years of negative contribution and, therefore, may suggest that operating margin is reaching a bottom. As the operating margin is set to expand, the equity should appreciate. In addition, the company is in a rapidly growing industry, is free cash-flow positive, does have a healthy balance sheet, and has been rewarding investors through share buybacks. Therefore, TripAdvisor resembles a perfect setup for a turnaround. In this article, I discuss the fundamental point of view but look at technicals as well since the company has been in a three-year downtrend.

Negative momentum

The shares have been having a bearish momentum since 2014. They reached a peak of $111.24 in June 2014. And, in June this year, they made a new low of $35.34. Technically, the shares are in a three-year downtrend, and to change the trajectory, the business will need to bring better results.

The main reason why the shares declined is the deteriorating profitability.

Operating margin decline

The operating margin declined from 39% in 2012 to 11% reported for 2016.

For the first half year of 2017, the profitability declined even further as the company reported the operating margin of 9.2%. The share price already reflects the lower profitability. However, in my point of view, the company is heading towards the margin expansion in the future, and this should support the price appreciation and break the three-year downtrend. The reason why I think the profitability is bottoming is mainly the outcome of the strategy implementation which resulted in higher costs.

First, the management initiated an expansion to a new line of business. In 2013, the company has been primarily dependent on the revenue from hotel business.

On the other hand, during the first six months of 2017, the hotel segment represented 80% of the company sales.

This expansion brought down the profitability as the non-hotel stream had a negative contribution to net income and cash flow.

And so, the income from the hotel has been subsidizing the non-hotel income, and the profitability has been diluted. In my point of view, this should change in upcoming years as the non-hotel business is turning positive and could eventually result in margin expansion. 2017 should be the first year when the company reports positive adjusted EBITDA for this segment whereas the segment was already profitable during the first six months of the year.

Second, the profitability decline has been also the result of investment in the new website. The management decided to change the website’s layout which resulted in higher costs for technology.

The new website was launched in the recent quarter, and therefore, the highest investment is already done. Thus, there should be a cost reduction going forward. On the flip side, the money needs to be spent on advertising as the management is launching a new TV promotion. The main message of the promotion is to convince the customers that they can book hotels directly on the website rather than switching to another platform. This should bring further monetization of the website which was another result of the decline in profitability. The management highlighted a couple of times that the new layout should be beneficial for the customers as they get the cheapest deal on the internet. And so, I tried the new layout recently when I was booking my latest city break vacation. I was mostly Booking.com (NASDAQ:PCLN) user before, and so I started a search for a hotel on this platform. When I found the right hotel, I went to TripAdvisor to see whether I got the cheapest price from Booking. It turned out there was a different website offering a better deal, and so I booked the hotel through TripAdvisor’s partner website. By doing so, I saved approximately 5% of the original costs. Which was a nice surprise, considering I was prepared to spend the original price anyway. This convinced me that the new website can work and TV promotion can bring new customers to the website, particularly in the hotel business. Therefore, there should be benefits stemming from higher revenue both in hotel and non-hotel segments. And, there should be margin expansion as the new line of business turns profitable. This resembles an ideal setup for a long entry, and so, I am bullish on TripAdvisor. In addition, the company generates a lot of free cash flows even with lower profitability and trades at reasonable valuations considering a high revenue growth.

Strong fundamentals

Last year, the company generated $250m in free cash flow out of which $105m was used for share buybacks. For the first six months of this year, the company generated $300m in cash out of which $250m was dedicated to share buybacks. The reason why the company generated a lot of free cash in first six months of the year is the benefit from working capital which should not repeat in a second half. Nevertheless, $300m of annual free cash flow is a fair assumption, which is approximately $2.11 per share. And so, with the price of $40, the multiple is 19. In the context of possible margin expansion and high growth of revenue, this is a reasonable multiple, and the stock could be considered cheap. Also, the balance sheet is very healthy as the company holds $904m in cash and marketable securities and has only $267m in debt as of last earnings release. Therefore, TripAdvisor does have a healthy balance sheet and is generating free cash flow even with the lower profitability. And so, there seem to be many reasons to be bullish in current downtrend.

Takeaway

TripAdvisor has been having a bearish momentum since 2014. The reason for the decline has been the decline in profitability. This has been a result of the strategic transformation to expand to non-hotel income and to change the new layout. Going forward, these strategic moves should result in margin expansion and further revenue increase. Therefore, I consider the current prices as an excellent buying opportunity. However, investors should beware that the shares are still having a bearish momentum, and therefore, the buying opportunity should be considered for investors with a long-term horizon. Nevertheless, the downside should be limited as the company generates a lot of free cash, has a healthy balance sheet, and rewards shareholders through buybacks.

