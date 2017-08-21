- 2.52% In July: The Second Half Of 2017 Does Not Start Well

The portfolio performance is still negative, but I remain relaxed. I was on vacation in July and did not manage my portfolio.

In July, the portfolio was negatively affected by the drop in AOBC's stock price and the poor performance of the other stocks.

My portfolio ended July 2017 with a 10.30% % YTD loss while my benchmark indexes had a positive return in the same period.

The different data, figures or graphs have been retrieved from a report of Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), the broker I used currently to purchase and sell my stocks. Please also note I am a personal investor; please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.

More and more negative. But relax, it is the summer break.

My portfolio performed very well in 2016 and ended with a 32.82% gain. Compared to the chosen benchmark indexes - S&P 500 (SPY), MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) and Vanguard Total Stock ETF (VT) - my portfolio performed better than they did. But now what's happened in 2017? Regarding the YTD performance of my portfolio, it could be considered as a mess or a disaster. On a year-to-date level, my portfolio ended with a 10.30% loss or a 2.52% negative performance in July. The positive momentum shortly started in March was destroyed, and the downward spiral started in May continued in July. During July, the drop in AOBC's stock price following the results release was the main driver of the negative performance of my portfolio.

The negative performance in July is mainly driven by the downward performance of Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) and AOBC's (AOBC) price drop. Hopefully, Actia and the positive performance of my USD cash position partially offset the negative performance of the portfolio.

On a YTD basis, the negative performance is driven by the drop in Awilco, Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF), and American Outdoor Brand. Awilco was mainly impacted by the oil crude price and the poor perspective regarding a potential increase in the oil price. Tesco remains for many investors as a bad investment decision, in spite of improving results and financial situations. To change their opinion on the stock, it will take time. Hopefully, CYS (CYS) and Actia performed well, and my portfolio was also favorably impacted by the foreign exchange fluctuations.

As I repeat in all my portfolio review articles, I am not afraid by the volatility of my portfolio. I am not happy to virtually lose money, but I know my unrealized losses are partially related to bad investment decisions as I explained previously. Furthermore, my investing horizon is a long-term one, as I am only 28 and do not need the invested money for the moment. However, I should not stick my head in the sand and pretend that all is well. Everything is not okay. I am losing money, while all investors expect to earn some. I am still too leveraged and am paying bad investing decisions (e.g., Sears (SHLD), Tesco and maybe an over-concentration on Awilco).

On an asset management side, I did not do anything during July. I was busy professionally speaking during the first part of July, and I was afterward on vacation, flying to Sri Lanka. I enjoyed my summer break with my wife, discovered a beautiful country, which has a rich cultural heritage, inhabited by friendly and open-minded people. Unlikely I believed Sri Lanka is not a poorly developed country; it is one of the most developed countries in the South-Asian region. Sri Lanka is most literate populations amongst developing nations; Sri Lankans have a life expectancy which is similar to eastern European populations. Last but not least, they produce delicious teas and have a sophisticated and delicious cuisine.

July 2017 Portfolio Allocation

My current portfolio is small and consisted of the following nine companies at the end of July 2017:

Actia Group, a French listed company which is not listed on any U.S stock exchanges. Actia Group manufactures automotive electronics and telecommunications electronics products. Actia Group is a mid-market company founded in 1986 which is very internationalized

Tesco PLC, a British multinational grocery, and general merchandise retailer.

Awilco Drilling PLC, a UK-based Drilling Contractor, owning and operating the two refurbished and enhanced mid-water semi-submersible drilling units.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH), a US-based niche specialty insurer focused on the light commercial automobile sector.

CYS Investments Inc., an mREIT which invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (Agency RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans.

Sears Holdings Corp, a declining retailer which operates in the United States.

American Outdoor Brands Corp, the new corporate name of Smith & Wesson. The company manufactures firearms. Last year, the company acquired other firms to diversify its sources of revenue. In January 2017, AOBC created its new Outdoor Recreation Division to expand its portfolio of consumer brands and products further into the rugged outdoor recreation market. Regarding the last AOBC's presentation, "Outdoor recreation" market size is around $30-35 billion.

Solitron Devices (OTCPK:SODI), a company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. Solitron is a "Net-net" company which entered into Chapter 11 protection in 1993 but recovered thanks to the action of the former CEO, who left the company after a bloody battle with Eriksen Capital Management, an activist fund.

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS), a multi-line regional property and casualty insurance company writing business exclusively through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers The insurer is licensed to write insurance policies in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas.

In July, I did not do anything regarding my portfolio allocation, enjoying my Sri Lankan trip than looking at the equity market evolution rather.

AOBC: Two new acquisitions to increase the income diversification

In July, the company announced to acquire two companies: Gemini Tech, a provider of high quality and accessories for the consumer, law enforcement and military markets; Fish Tale LLC, a provider of accessories, mainly knives for fishing, hunting, and kitchen use. With the two acquisitions, AOBC is focusing on diversifying the source of its revenues, by selling more and more accessories. I still consider AOBC as undervalued and remain very confident in this company, despite the punishment of the market. My price target threshold for reducing my exposure to AOBC remains $30 per share.

Solitron: Now in the Pink Marketplace

Solitron was moved from the OTCQB marketplace to the OTC Pink marketplace due to the Company's failure to remain within the continued OTCQB eligibility standards. In other words, the information will become rarer as long as the company will not fill the Securities and Exchange Commission's standards to be listed again on the OTCQB marketplace

CYS: Q2 Results Release and Dividend Payment

I received the dividend amount from CYS, improving my cash position mechanically. Furthermore, CYS' management shared with the market the results of the company during the conference call. The book value per common share increased by $0.05 to $8.31 after declaring a $0.25 dividend per common share. Furthermore, the net income amounted to $45.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share.

Asset Allocation: My Portfolio was on vacation, as I was.

Regarding my asset allocation at the end of July, I'm still too leveraged.

I did not transfer funds to my account, but I have planned to do it in August.

And Now... What's next for August and forward?

As mentioned before, I have decided to be slightly more active in my portfolio management for two reasons: reducing my cash leverage and boosting my performance by strengthening/lowering my position in the stocks I own. Hence:

I will stay long on AFH, AOBC, Actia in 2017 because I am quite confident in the results delivered by these companies.

I will stay long on AWLCF, whatever the evolution of the oil price, as long as the remaining contract backlog exists but I may reduce my exposure to Awilco in the case of a significant increase in the stock price. It could happen but only in August when the Q2 will be published.

For Tesco, I will keep my stocks for the moment.

I will try transferring more funds from my cash account to restore my cash balance and to invest in more stocks.

Increasing the portfolio diversification is an open option.

However, I do not have any goal regarding asset allocations for 2017.

My target remains an 8-9% annualized long-term return.

Conclusion

As sure as I am acutely aware of the irreproducibility of my 2016 performance over the long-term I remain confident to reach an 8% annualized long-term return. For the moment, I am underperforming all the chosen benchmarks on a YTD basis. Hopefully, I enjoyed my vacation in July and stayed away from the equity markets.

