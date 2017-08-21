Twenty-First Century Fox: High Shareholder Returns At A Low Price

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) (FOXA) is an inexpensive media giant that combines strong shareholder returns with a positive growth outlook, which makes the company's shares look attractive.

Twenty-First Century Fox recently reported its fourth quarter results, which were relatively in line with what analysts had estimated:

Revenues were up slightly year over year, whilst earnings were up by a bigger margin. The company's revenue growth is based on higher cable network programming revenues primarily, those were up mainly due to higher affiliate revenues and higher advertising revenues.

Twenty-First Century Fox is seeking to increase its position in the cable networks business further via its pending acquisition of Sky plc: At the end of 2016 the two companies agreed on an acquisition that values the remaining stake in Sky at $14 billion, since Twenty-First Century Fox already owns close to 40% of the company. For a company the size of Twenty-First Century Fox, that acquisition is not a small one:

FOX Market Cap data by YCharts

At $14 billion Sky that takeover is equal to 30% of Twenty-First Century Fox' market cap, and more than twice as large as the company's cash position.

FOX Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Due to long term debt totaling $20 billion, Twenty-First Century Fox has still some room to increase its leverage further: Right now the company has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7, which is not low, but for a company that is not cyclical and has relatively foreseeable cash flows that is not a very high leverage ratio either.

Sky also obviously will add substantially to Twenty-First Century Fox' top line, bottom line and to the company's cash flows, as Sky has earned about $800 million in 2016. Sky's business is even less cyclical than Twenty-First Century Fox' business, whose filmed entertainment business has some cyclicality, depending on the strength of its movie lineup. The Sky acquisition will also expand Twenty-First Century Fox' position in Europe, where Sky is the biggest pay-TV operator by far -- the acquisition will thus also diversify Twenty-First Century Fox operations geographically, and could help the company accelerate growth in International markets.

FOX Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Twenty-First Century Fox has a history of returning a lot of cash to its owners via share repurchases, the company's share count is down by roughly 40% over the last ten years -- this alone would have allowed the company to increase its earnings per share by roughly 70% even if net earnings would not have moved up at all. The company also pays a dividend to its owners (currently $0.18 per share), but that equates to a yield of just 1.3%, thus Twenty-First Century Fox is not a very attractive holding for income focused investors. Once the Sky acquisition has closed the company may lower its buyback pace for a while to focus on debt reduction, but ultimately it is likely that Twenty-First Century Fox will get back to repurchasing a substantial amount of shares with its excess cash flows.

FOXA Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

At a little less than 15 times its trailing free cash flows Twenty-First Century Fox trades at a free cash flow yield of 6.8%, which shows why the company was able to return so much cash to its owners in the past. This valuation is rather inexpensive relative to the broad market, and also compared to how the company was valued in the last few years.

FOXA PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Based on the current analyst consensus Twenty-First Century Fox' shares look quite inexpensive on a forward basis as well, trading at just 13.4 times this year's earnings, and at less than twelve times 2018's expected earnings. When we factor in that analysts are forecasting an 8.8% EPS growth rate over the next five years, shares of the company look like they are quite attractively valued based on the earnings growth they will likely see going forward.

Takeaway

Twenty-First Century Fox has grown its earnings per share by double digits over the last year, and growth will likely remain very solid going forward. With the pending acquisition of Sky strengthening the company's earnings, cash flows and its position in Europe further, Twenty-First Century Fox looks well positioned to deliver strong earnings and cash flows going forward.

With high shareholder returns and a low valuation, Twenty-First Century Fox is worth a closer look for those seeking capital appreciation from their shares, I believe.

