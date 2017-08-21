AMD: Data Center Has Limited Potential To Boost Stock Price

AMD’s (AMD) stock is finally behaving erratically, after 18 months of bull run. What lies ahead? The investor community is divided. Some are saying the rally is over, at least for now, while others are optimistic. I believe the answer is partially hidden in AMD’s data center TAM (total addressable market). Could the recent product launches help expand AMD’s data center TAM? Let’s dig deeper.

Image Source: Wikipedia

The Data Center Products: An Overview

AMD’s EPYC x86 architecture-based processors targeted at the HPC (high-performance computing) workloads, coupled with the company’s MI series Radeon Instinct family of server accelerator products, are its new product lineup for the modern data center. MI stands for machine intelligence, AMD’s version of ML (machine learning) and AI (artificial intelligence).

Is the product lineup sharp enough to cut off competitors’ market share? The data center growth outlook isn’t too rosy despite the advent of AI and HPC. Investors need to remember that. So grabbing competitor market share simply by introducing a range of already existing products in newer formats is a challenging task. AMD didn’t invent any completely new technology, it just tweaked yesteryear’s CPUs and GPUs and released them in new formats, i.e., old wine in a new bottle.

While there are many research reports available on the web regarding the outlook of data center growth, most of them aren’t reliable. As a result, the reports present significant discrepancies. A 2015 sample research predicted that YoY revenue growth from 2012 to 2020 would be modest. From 2012 to 2017, the prediction of the report more or less materialized. So it won’t be unwise to rely on the report.

Image Source: Transparency Market Research

Competition and Market Share: With Intel

AMD will face competition for EPYC from Intel (INTC) and for its GPU server accelerators from Nvidia (NVDA), and to some extent Intel. For grabbing competitors’ market share and expanding its own TAM, EPYC should have specific competitive advantages over Intel’s server-grade CPUs.

Here’s a list of EPYC’s notable features in HPC and ML, as AMD claims:

HPC: EPYC is capable of maintaining balance between cores/threads, memory and I/O bandwidth for delivering HPC-optimized performance per watt/dollar. In addition, AMD’s GPUs combined with EPYC has the capacity to handle general purpose and HPC workloads (read GPU/ FPGA accelerated workloads demanding high storage consumption).

ML: Among other ML-related features, AMD claims that EPYC can provide proactive maintenance, fraud detection and network security monitoring with its 1 socket GPU-accelerated training solution or 2 socket inference solution. It’s noteworthy here AMD offers the 2 socket-compatible SoCs for ML inference solution.

With ML "inference" gradually emerging as an equally significant and necessary part compared to ML "training" in the realm of AI (even a year ago the term “inference” was used far less in AI literatures compared to today), AMD has associated its 2 socket SoCs with inference. Although 2 socket solutions are OK for inference without the requirement of more parallel processing, Intel’s equivalent solutions aren’t any inferior in terms of performance per watt/ dollar.

Let’s now focus on Intel’s equivalent solutions. AMD said:

The new world records set by the AMD EPYC processor outperforms Intel’s best CPU designed for 2-socket servers without add-on accelerators - setting a new performance expectation for 2-socket server performance.

Image Credit: AMD

Comparing a particular model with a competitor’s another particular model, while the competitor is Intel having a variety of products in its portfolio, makes no sense. In addition, without add-on accelerators, the comparison could be OK for inference, but 2-socket servers aren’t solely used for ML inference. Many IT organizations use 2-socket servers for extra I/O and memory capacity. This results in enhanced performance for general purpose workloads. Further, AMD's claims regarding EPYC’s features, as mentioned above, are not yet proven at the industry level.

Intel has diversified its server CPUs with the launch of the Xeon Scalable Processor family. Although technically Xeon Scalable and AMD EPYC CPUs are different in terms of ISA extensions, memory subsystem and node topology, these are nothing more than tweaks which would result in no meaningful differences in performances. Intel’s advantage is product diversity. Add to that Intel’s compatible hardware accelerators including Xeon Phi and FPGAs (field-programmable gate arrays). Eventually diversity matters.

Competition and Market Share: With Nvidia

AMD’s MI series Radeon Instinct family of GPUs are obviously competitive for Nvidia’s Volta-based Tesla V100 GPU accelerator. Nvidia said:

Tesla V100 offers the performance of 100 CPUs in a single GPU - enabling data scientists, researchers, and engineers to tackle challenges that were once impossible.

While that’s an overstatement, Tesla V100 is really powerful. That’s because of improved architecture, which Nvidia made by pairing CUDA cores and Tensor cores in a unified architecture. In contrast, AMD’s strength lies in its open-source ROCm software platform. Although ROCm supports CUDA in addition to C++ and OpenCL, CUDA has more mature tools including debugger and profiler, and libraries, such as cuBLAS and cuFFT. Clearly, CUDA is a mature software platform, while ROCm needs time to mature. In this scenario, it would be difficult for AMD’s MI series GPUs to out-compete Nvidia’s Tesla V100 just yet.

Investors’ Angle

When my last AMD article on Seeking Alpha was published at the end of July, the stock was hovering around $13.50. I advised:

So, my advice to short- to medium-term investors (who already have AMD in their portfolio) would be to book profit near the earlier highs and wait for a correction below $10 to get in again. New investors should wait for such a correction as well.

I’d still maintain what I recommended. One of my major concerns was AMD’s indebtedness. I would like to add in this article that AMD’s data center TAM would be a significant hindrance for growing its stock price, as I analyzed above. However, I don’t expect that a massive slide in the Street is coming up. Therefore, getting into AMD around $10 would be a nice investing opportunity for long-term investors. After all, it’s another Intel in the making, as I shared my view in this article. I’d recommend reading my articles "as a series" to better understand my investing proposition.

Conclusion

From a technical analysis standpoint, $10 is a significant level of support. During the up move, $10 acted as strong resistance. Both EPYC CPUs and MI series GPU accelerators have moderately good prospects in data centers. But they won’t drive AMD’s TAM in the near term, say in four to six quarters. So there’s no rush to buy the stock.