Priceline Offers A 20% Upside Potential

The Priceline Group (PCLN) reported its Q2 results recently. If the post-earnings stock price movement is a gauge of the online travel giant's latest quarter performance, you'd believe that the company disappointed massively. But did it really disappoint?

Priceline Q2 2017 Earnings: A Quick Look

Priceline reported Q2 EPS of $15.14, on revenue of $3.02 billion. And as we had noted in our Priceline Q2 earnings preview, the company easily beat Wall Street expectations. Also, as we had anticipated, the earnings beat wasn't enough to lift the stock. Priceline stock price is down by over 11.7% following the earnings announcement. So, why did the stock correct and is this pullback a buying opportunity?

The Q2 numbers implied 20% year-over-year growth in earnings and 18.4% year-over-year top-line growth. Other operating metrics also showed strong growth. Room nights were up by 21% YoY and gross bookings were up by 16% YoY or 21% in constant currency terms. Gross profit grew by an impressive 21% year-over-year. To sum up, Priceline had a solid quarter, beating the top end of Wall Street estimates as well as its own guidance. So, what exactly caused the sell-off in Priceline stock?

The Guidance Spooks Investors

It's no secret that investors look to the future expectations when buying/selling a stock. Therefore, while Priceline reported a solid Q2, the Q3 guidance didn't really inspire confidence. The management issued guidance for Q3 EPS to come in between $32.4 to $34.1, implying 12% YoY growth at the midpoint. This fell short of Wall Street consensus of $34.14. The guidance miss was probably the only sore spot in an otherwise impressive quarter. The next question is: Does the guidance miss deserve the kind of market reaction the stock has received? Priceline stock price is down by 11.7% following the latest earnings announcement. Has the market overreacted to the miss and created a buying opportunity? Well, we believe this is the case and here is why.

Priceline Has A History Of Conservative Guidance

Investors should take into consideration two factors before dumping Priceline stock due to the lower-than-expected guidance. Priceline has a history of guiding conservatively and has, more often than not, crushed the top end of Wall Street estimates as well as that of its own guidance. Quoting from our Priceline Q2 earnings preview (referenced above), "the company has beaten the top end of the management's EPS guidance in each of the last 8 quarters, while beating the high end of Wall Street estimates in 6 out of the last 8 reported quarters."

While this was the case going into the latest earnings announcement, the Q2 numbers were no exception. The company easily beat the top end of Wall Street estimates, while also comfortably beating its own guidance. In light of this, we believe that it's more appropriate to look at the top end of Wall Street estimates as a more accurate gauge of Priceline's earnings ability. Wall Street consensus currently expects Priceline to report Q3 EPS of $32.54 - $36.33, implying a 20%+ YoY growth in earnings (at the high-end) and a solid $2 beat over the management guidance. In other words, Priceline should be able to sustain attractive top line/earnings growth (high teens to low twenties) into the foreseeable future. Hence, the post-earnings drop in Priceline stock price opens up a valuable entry point for long-term investors, given that Priceline stock is currently available at attractive forward valuations.

Priceline Stock Valuation And Target Price

Wall Street analysts expect Priceline's FY 2018 EPS to range from $81.4 to $95.9, with an average estimate of $86.65 a share. At the last closing price of $1810 per share, Priceline stock currently trades at 20x FY 2018 EPS consensus. To put things in perspective, the forward valuation lies at the lower end of Priceline's valuation range over the last 5 years.

Source: Amigobulls

Using the 5-year average PE multiple of 30x and the FY 2018 EPS consensus, we believe that Priceline stock could trade at a value of $2612.5 per share, implying a 44% upside to the last traded price. Given that the target price is extremely sensitive to the two key variable inputs; valuation multiple and EPS, we ran a sensitivity test, results of which are summarized below.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Amigobulls, Author computations

Now comes the question of what exactly could be the worth of Priceline stock? Well, given Priceline's history of comfortably topping Wall Street estimates, we believe that the company should easily report FY 2018 EPS above the average estimate and closer to the high-end of the Wall Street estimate. Valuing Priceline at a valuation multiple of 25x (a 20% discount to its 5-year average valuation multiple), we believe that the worth of Priceline stock lies somewhere between $2166 to $2397, implying an upside of 19.7% from the last closing price, at the lower end of the range. Hence, long-term investors should use the recent dip in the stock price to accumulate Priceline stock at the currently attractive forward valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Virendra Singh Chauhan, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.