General Motors : The Easy Case To Own

General Motors (GM) remains one of the most compelling investments in the market as investors continue to undervalue the reshaped auto manufacturer. The recent Q2 results overcame weakness in the daily rental segment to still produce a higher EPS number.

The resilience of the business model is expected to be tested over the next few years with an expected shift towards electric vehicles, ride sharing, and autonomous vehicles. The company though continues to signal the view of the future remains strong with this key signal.

The mostly ignored news from the second quarter was the decision of GM to spend an incredible $1.5 billion on repurchasing shares. The company has now increased the net payout yield (combination of dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) back over 11.5%. In fact, the forecast to return $7 billion to shareholders this year will push the yield up to an incredible 13.4%.

GM data by YCharts

The stock provides a 4.4% dividend yield that should attract investors with or without the massive stock buyback. The dividend helps reduce the downside risk.

GM continues to forecast a 7% drop in used car prices this year along with headwinds from rental car fleets and general weakness in car sales in comparison to last year. The financial picture though hasn't changed due to the constant improvement in the cost equation.

The auto manufacturer has implemented a cost reduction plan that is on pace for an incredible $6.5 reduction in costs by 2018. GM has constantly ramped up these goals over the last few years showing the changing culture in a business that in the past ramped up costs and employee payouts during peak periods.

Source: GM investor presentation

The key investor takeaway is that the market fears are overblown and already priced into the stock. Even a scenario where earnings are cut in half due to lower vehicle sales, GM would only trade at roughly 10x those EPS expectations. All while, the company is able to repurchase shares at an extreme discount to market valuations and boost future EPS numbers.

Don't run away from the stock. The easy case is to own GM here with all of the free cash flow and capital returns to support shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

