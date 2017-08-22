Shire: At 52-Week Low, Long-Term Opportunity Appears Significant

Shire’s* (SHPG) share price recently hit a 52-week low in both its London- and NASDAQ-listed shares. Yet, I continue to struggle to precisely see why this should be the case. Its H1 2017 results showed a company which was doing well across its franchises except neuroscience in which continued destocking in the second quarter of the year pushed it into negative growth (Data source: Q2 2017 Results):

Yet, nothing immediately jumped out as being justification for continued weakness in its share price. After all, excluding the effects of destocking, even neuroscience had seen growth.

As we will see, however, Shire is certainly facing intense competition in some of its core areas. Yet, its success in fresh R&D results, combined with current and potential corporate level changes, suggests Shire is being undervalued right now. For long-term investors, today's somewhat subdued share price seems an ideal opportunity to buy into an increasingly compelling growth story coming from the world’s global leader in rare diseases.

A Hematology Hiatus Coming?

First off, we need to reflect a little on one of the main drivers of Shire’s share price weakness. Chiefly, this has surrounded increasing potential competition in some of its core franchises. This is especially true in its hematology franchise. Picked up as part of its Baxalta acquisition in 2016, it is now the largest revenue generator in the company. Yet, investors are getting a little nervous about potential threats in this area.

The subject has been more thoroughly explored by HealthBlogger last month. Shire has, however, a leading market position in the hematology market. Its ADVATE and ADYNOVATE are approved for use in the treatment of hemophilia without inhibitor (that is, for those patients who have not developed Factor VIII inhibitors). Indeed, ADVATE is the top Factor VIII brand with proven efficacy in the market. Similarly, for those who have developed Factor VIII inhibitors, Shire markets FEIBA which is an anti-inhibitor coagulant or bypassing agent. For Shire, this latter area contributes about 23% of total hematology revenue with the former contributing the lion’s share of the rest (Data source: Q2 2017 Results):

However, competition is building. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has seen its emicizumab (ACE910) drug perform well against its primary and all its secondary endpoints in its Phase III trial. As it explained:

The primary endpoint showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in treated bleeds of 87% (risk rate [RR]=0.13, p<0.0001) with emicizumab prophylaxis compared with on-demand (no prophylaxis; episodic use only) bypassing agents.

Although Shire and Roche are taking the battle of the treatments through the court, it is clear that should it reach the market (perhaps next year), it poses a sizeable threat to Feiba’s revenue. Shire’s CEO, Flemming Ornskov, argued that, despite reservations, ACE910 could result in hefty market share losses:

While we don't know for sure how much of our approximately $800 million in annual global sales of FEIBA is at risk, and this will most certainly be impacted by the potential approval timing, the final label and the future clinical and real-world data generated from patients, we do think that the market's current expectation for up to 50% share erosion after five years post-launch is reasonable. That said, we believe there will be no one-size-fits-all approach to treating these kinds of patients, and FEIBA will remain an important therapeutic option also in the future.

Roche is also in the process of releasing data on its Phase III trial pitching emicizumab into the hemophilia without inhibitors treatment. Naturally, should this readout be strong, this poses a threat to a far larger part of hematology revenue. Undoubtedly, as HealthBlogger highlighted:

The unmet need in this segment is much lower than in the inhibitor segment, because the factor VIII replacement therapy (i.e. ADVATE) is a high efficacious therapy for these patients, but if the drug will show a similar compelling profile also in this segment, it’s reasonable to assume that Shire will lose additional market share also in this therapeutic indication.

Roche is thus posing a looming and near-term threat to Shire’s strong position in the hematology market. Other competitors are also lining up to take a share of the spoils, however. BioMarin, for instance, has seen strong results from its Phase I/II trial of its BMN 270 gene therapy. Although it still needs to pass through the larger Phase III trial, some believe that BMN 270 could be on the market by 2019. This would undoubtedly put more pressure on Shire’s hematology revenue. With other pharma companies coming up with potential new drugs to take share from Shire’s already on-market drugs, investors are understandably a bit more aware of the potential frailty in its major revenue generator.

Nonetheless, Shire has not been standing still with its own pipeline in the hematology space. Its lanadelumab (SHP643) Phase III trial for heredity angioedema (NYSE:HAE) is showing early signs of strong promise in its primary and secondary endpoints. Shire may well be facing tougher competition in its core hemophilia market, yet its broader hematology franchise appears to be continuing its strong history of advances.

Lialda Laid Low?

Shire has also been facing a tough environment for its ulcerative colitis drug, LIALDA. The drug had become the star of its internal medicine franchise and contributed nearly 6% of total revenue in Q2 2017:

News that Zydus Cadila had been given approval by the FDA to release a generic of the drug, therefore, was hardly well received by investors. The arrival of the LIALDA generic was, as Shire’s CEO Flemming Ornskov noted, “a little earlier than [they] anticipated.”

As a result, this had driven down the revenue predictions for FY 2017 to between $14.3 billion and $14.6 billion (driven, as it explained, primarily by the generics arrival). Despite this, however, it remains the only generic on the market at present and as such Shire believes it can keep its market share fairly healthy. As Ornskov explained:

in a market with one generic competitor and, for the matter, even if there was a second, we think we can maintain a reasonable share of this market in the next few years.

Clearly, however, it will impact upon margins for the drug. What is more, it is hard to argue with Ornskov when he explained that “longer term, [maintaining market share] will become increasingly difficult.”

Although an unwelcome revenue shock, however, Shire remains well-placed in its internal medicine franchise. GATTEX, its drug for short bowel syndrome, saw its constant-currency revenue growth jump 70% in Q2 2017. With Shire directing its LIALDA sales teams to focus on GATTEX, we can expect to see continued strong growth in this drugs revenue contribution. Indeed, its performance should be strong enough to soften the blow coming from the revenue declines seen in the LIALDA business.

The threats to its hematological and LIALDA revenue are certainly something to watch, yet it is important to note that Shire has a great many opportunities facing it which investors have perhaps forgotten in the face of recent news flow.

Ophthalmology Opportunity

Ophthalmology is a new business area. It opened a unit back in May 2014 seeing an opportunity to do as it has done throughout its history: fill a research vacuum in rare and specialty diseases.

XIIDRA (picked up as part of their $160 million acquisition of SARcode in 2013) received approval in July 2016. It was the first drug to treat both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. This gives it the edge on the established market drug, RESTASIS, already generated strong revenue for Allergan (AGN). XIIDRA also has another benefit over RESTASIS: it works faster.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, XIIDRA has already shown good revenue momentum. As Jeffrey Poulton, Shire’s CFO, noted:

We continue to be pleased with the performance of XIIDRA since launch. XIIDRA contributed $57 million in sales during the quarter, as prescription demand increased 13% from Q1, with market share increasing to approximately 23% by the end of Q2.

Indeed, it has already built up its market share rapidly since it was launched (Data source: Q1 2017 Results Presentation):

Yet, here is the thing, this is a huge market share despite the fact that XIIDRA has not yet gained access to a large part of the DED market. As Poulton added at Q1 2017:

Importantly, this very impressive [market share] gain has been primarily driven by our ability to command share in the commercial insurance market, where XIIDRA has broad coverage. In the commercial market alone, our share is, of course, much higher than 22%. As you may know, we do not have broad Medicare coverage yet. I remain optimistic that we will be able to improve access to the Medicare population, who accounts for more than 40% of the current dry eye disease market.

Adding later that:

We’re building this [XIIDRA] brand into a blockbuster like we did with VYVANSE, step-by-step, keeping in mind we have patents until 2029 and expect few potential competitive entrants before XIIDRA’s patent expiry.

What is more, Shire has good pipeline prospects for building a more broad-based ophthalmology franchise. As well as additional DED developments, it has good trial progress in glaucoma and infectious conjunctivitis (Source: Shire Ophthalmology Pipeline in July 2017):

Even amongst recent disappointments in the space - its SHP607 trial on retinopathy of prematurity failing to reach its primary endpoints - there is the possibility of an additional blockbuster drug by following positive signs from their secondary endpoints.

For now, however, XIIDRA appears to be performing admirably indeed. Even if some analysts have been raising issue with the immediate term projections for its growth, none has seriously questioned its ability to reach well over $1 billion in sales by the end of the decade. A blockbuster in the making, certainly, but also a key marker for where Shire is looking to take this new business.

Baxalta Deal

Of course, Shire is still undertaking the integration of its June 2016 Baxalta acquisition. The acquisition has meant that nearly 50% of its revenue in the first six months of this year has come from former Baxalta assets:

Yet, here, things seem to be going very smoothly. After one year, the company had managed to recognize $400 million in cost synergies: noticeably ahead of its $300 million target. This leaves it pretty well placed for meeting or exceeding its $700 million cost synergies target by year three.

What is more, the purchased oncology, immunology, and hematology (despite potential competition) assets appear to have been performing strongly when looked at on a pro forma basis (Source: Q2 2017 Results):

Its Baxalta acquisition, therefore, is looking increasingly attractive. Not only are its acquired businesses continuing to perform strongly but also the cost synergy opportunities are appearing more and more extensive and “easy” to access than previously envisaged. What is more, the addition of Baxalta’s drugs pipeline has certainly helped to reinforce its position as the leading rare diseases specialist.

New Plan for Neuroscience

It is on this point that its Q2 2017 results were also interesting. With an eye on sharpening its focus on its rare diseases business, Shire also proposed the possibility of spinning off its neuroscience business. Shire’s CEO, Flemming Ornskov, explained that:

We are at an exciting inflection point, with both our rare disease and neuroscience businesses performing strongly and each having significant growth potential over the coming years. The strength and scale of our business provides us with the opportunity to further optimize our franchise portfolio—one of our key priorities communicated earlier this year. By year end, we expect to complete a formal evaluation of the full range of strategic options for the neuroscience franchise, including the potential for its independent public listing.

This makes sense in many ways. The chief focus of its neuroscience business is on ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) and epilepsy. Yet neither really fit the rare disease focus^ which Shire has made the core of its business.

Statistics suggest that ADHD, for instance, affects over 9% of the US population aged between 5 and 17 years old and 4% of US adults over 18 still deal with it on a daily basis. In turn, over 6% of US children are being treated with medication for the condition. Epilepsy is rarer, yet still around 1.2% of the US population has active epilepsy.

In contrast, hemophilia (another of its major revenue generators) affects about 20,000 people in the US - just 0.0006% of the more than 323 million population. Ulcerative colitis (another condition treated by Shire’s drugs like Lialda in its “internal medicine franchise) affects around 0.0024% of the US population. Similarly, hereditary angioedema (an area it is looking to build a market-leading presence) affects just 0.00002% of the population.

There are other good reasons for considering its sale when the company looks at growth. Its two main drugs over the last few years in this area have been Vyvanse and Adderall XR. Although Adderall XR has been seeing its sales slow in recent years, Vyvanse has seen strong revenue performance (Data sources: Shire Annual Reports):

In FY 2009, a generic of Adderall XR was released which cut down revenue in FY 2010 to just a third of its FY 2008 level. Additional pressure has been put on it since then. Yet, it looks as though this will continue with the final remaining patents attached to Adderall XR are set to expire in 2019. What this does to Adderall XR’s remaining sales and that of the wider market remains unclear, however.

Fortunately, Vyvanse looks set to remain free of generics for a little while. Several companies have tried to get ANDAs (Abbreviated New Drug Applications) filed in the US. These have included Sandoz (Novartis's (NVS) generic subsidiary), Amneal Pharma, Roxane Labs, Mylan (MYL), and Actavis (now part of Teva (TEVA)). Yet, none of these initial attempted succeeded. Shire itself explained that:

on August 30, 2016 … the [New Jersey District] court imposed an injunction preventing all of the ANDA filers (Sandoz, Roxane, Amneal, Actavis, and Mylan) from launching generic versions of VYVANSE until the expiration of these patents in [February] 2023.

Other attempts have also failed since then.

Despite this, Q2 2017’s results seem to suggest that Vyvanse growth is set to slow. Indeed, in Q2 2017, revenue had hardly shifted compared to the same time in 2016 and Adderall XR had seen its revenue erode even further (Data sources: Q2 2016 and 2017 Results):

Sales growth, therefore, seems increasingly reliant on its new Mydayis product. The reality is that Mydayis’s strong start will have to be consistently the case going forward if it was the case that Vyvanse did see continued stuttering growth and Adderall XR sales continued their decline.

Fortunately, this much should not have to be asked of Mydayis. This is chiefly because Vyvanse saw a number of exceptional items impact its reported growth figures. Shire’s CFO, Jeffrey Poulton, explained at Q2 2017 time the reason sales were flat was because:

The year-over-year comparison was impacted by approximately $20 million of destocking in the current quarter compared to approximately $10 million of stocking in the same quarter of the prior year as well as slower market growth versus prior year.

Adding that:

Excluding the impact of destocking in the second quarter, VYVANSE would have grown approximately 6%. First half reported growth for VYVANSE was 5%, but normalizing for approximately $50 million of destocking relative to the first half of 2016, growth would have been approximately 10%. We do expect double-digit growth from VYVANSE in 2017.

Shire is, therefore, right to consider it a growth business. What is certainly also true is that this would be quite a transformation in the business. Worries had swirled around Shire previously about its over-reliance on its core ADHD drugs. At first, Adderall XR and then Vyvanse seemed to hold too strong a sway on its overall sales (Data sources: Shire Annual Reports):

However, since the Baxalta deal in mid-2016, the revenue share of Vyvanse, in particular, has become less significant for Shire. Back in 2007, over 50% of its revenue came from the Adderall XR/Vyvanse pairing. So far in 2017, only 16% of its revenue has come from these two sources.

Shire’s ADHD drugs may well have been the cash generators that helped fuel the growth of the business. Yet, in the post-Baxalta deal world, it does look increasingly out of place as Shire increasingly pushes to become a pure-play orphan drug business.

The potential disposal of the neuroscience business may well offer Shire with additional cash. In part, this would be handy to help pay down the acquisition costs of the Baxalta deal. Yet, it would also provide it with some dry powder for additional acquisitions to help bolster its rare diseases strength. With this in mind, Shire may well have been spending a little time pondering on the statement in GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) own Q2 2017 results that it has now “undertaken a strategic review of its Rare Diseases unit and is now considering options for future ownership of these assets.” There is little doubt that if this was to come to the market that Shire would be taking a close look at it.

Rare Opportunity?

Shire’s decision to double-down on its rare diseases business does appear a sound one. Although prevalence of each rare disease itself is (unsurprisingly) rare, with between 6,000 and 8,000 rare diseases out there, it is a large body of potential patients looking for treatments. Yet less than 5% of these rare diseases actually have treatments at present.

The growth potential for orphan drugs sales is very sizeable indeed with predictions that the global market (not including generics) will grow from just over $100 billion today to over $200 billion in 2022. In turn, it is expected to grow to over 21% of the total global drug sales market (Data source: EvaluatePharma Orphan Drug Report 2017):

This suggests that the orphan drug market should see double-digit growth over the next few years and could well outpace the growth of the non-orphan market by nearly double:

Of course, being predictions, we do have to take such projections with a degree of caution. After all, EvaluatePharma’s reports have suggested a softening view on revenue growth between its 2015 and 2017 analyses (Data sources: EP Orphan Drug Report 2015 and 2017):

There are risks, however, in going more deeply into the rare diseases space. First is competition. Rare diseases have increasingly caught the attention of large pharma looking to plump up their pipeline. Orphan drugs, for instance, have a number of appeals. In the US, the 1983 Orphan Drug Act helped draw greater research into this area with the offer of seven years of market exclusivity, tax breaks equivalent to 50% of their R&D costs, R&D grants for Phase I through to Phase III trials and fast-track approvals. Such was the success of the ODA in stimulating research in rare diseases other major pharma markets followed suit (Japan in 1993 and the EU in 2000).

All have helped to draw many companies into the market, therefore. As a result, it is little wonder to see familiar mega pharma names expected to be in the Top 10 companies by global orphan drug sales in 2022 (Data source: EvaluatePharma Orphan Drug Report 2017):

Interestingly, however, excluding oncology from the mix, and Shire shows its strength in rare disease provision:

This is an important reminder that it has a smaller presence in the exciting but crowded oncology space. Yet outside of this, it has carved out a nice niche. Of course, it does have an oncological presence courtesy of its Baxalta acquisition which brought aboard its ONCASPAR and ONIVYDE drugs. Nonetheless, it should continue to be able to reward investors through its focus upon less crowded therapeutic areas.

A Healthy Cash Flow King

Shire is not just a prospects for tomorrow sort of company though. Cash flow has remained impressive in recent years (Data sources: Shire Annual Reports):

It is worth noting the outlier in 2014 (marked “1”). This was chiefly due to the nearly $1,640 million break fee paid to Shire by AbbVie (ABBV) after their acquisition approach ended. Adjusting for this you see that the progression was more conventional:

Similarly, 2016 (marked “2”) saw much higher CapEx partially because of the inclusion of Baxalta maintenance CapEx alongside “ initial investment in our new biologics manufacturing facility in Ireland.”

Factoring in all this, it is clear that Shire has been generating high levels of cash throughout its recent history. This has continued into 2017 too, with FCF levels looking strong despite the growing CapEx requirements of the larger Shire business:

What is more, with a conservative dividend policy, it has continued to pay out only a small amount of its FCF as dividends or indeed buybacks:

This is despite a rapid rate of growth in the dividend over the last decade which looks set to continue:

For me, this makes Shire an ideal dividend growth stock to support those currently higher-yielding holdings.

Their low payout ratio, however, gives it ample opportunity pay down the debt that it took on during the Baxalta acquisition. Not that this was a particularly terrifying issue for Shire whose strong debt to equity position going into the acquisition has kept it with a fairly healthy leverage when compared to many of its peers:

Despite all this, however, Shire seems underappreciated. Both its London-listed and New York-listed shares are sitting around their 52-week lows. Indeed, low levels not trending consistently since early 2014.

Conclusion

Pharma companies are perpetually fighting rear-guard actions against threats to their established drug revenue. Shire, like others, is no different here. Its hematological businesses may well face tougher competition in the short- to medium-term. Yet, to focus too closely on that may be to miss the broader growth story which Shire is able to put together for investors. Threats to existing revenue streams are certainly present, yet so are a number of striking opportunities.

Shire’s potential plans to exit their long-standing neuroscience business also appears exciting. Combined with the continued successfully integration (and cost synergy benefits) of its Baxalta division this will potentially make Shire a more pure-play rare diseases business. With the growth prospects for rare diseases development and revenue looking exceedingly bright in coming years, a sharpened focus like this could well be rewarded by investors. After all, should rare diseases revenue indeed grow at the above-market rate which it is predicted too a rare diseases specialist (especially a market-leading one as Shire has become) can expect to receive a premium over the market in time.

In the meantime, Shire is still set to continue to see very strong rates of growth. What is more, with extremely strong cash flow performance and a still comparatively lightly leveraged balance sheet its looks in a very healthy financial position. As a result, long-term investors can expect to continue to be rewarded with strong dividend growth (even if the current yield is modest), an increasingly deleveraged balance sheet, additional acquisitions and investment in its impressive R&D pipeline.

For me, it is not clear at all why Shire’s share price should be languishing quite so much at present. The company is healthy, cash generative, and growing with a strong pipeline of potential new drugs and new franchise opportunities over the near and long term. Its push to consolidate its market-leading position as a rare diseases specialist looks set to continue to provide it with ample growth opportunities going forward. As such, the current share price seems an excellent opportunity to build a position in a great business with great prospects.

Notes

* Shire is listed in London (Ticker: SHP) and the NASDAQ (Ticker: SHPG). The NASDAQ shares are equivalent to three London-listed shares.

^ Global definition of what counts as a rare disease patient population varies. In the US it is 200,000 or fewer US patients (equivalent to about 6.4 people in 10,000). In the EU it is 5 in 10,000 people or fewer. Japan, in turn, puts the figure as 50,000 patients or fewer (around 4 people of fewer in 10,000).

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Image reproduced from Shire Plc YouTube Channel (cropped).