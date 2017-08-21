Good News: The Portuguese Current Account Posted A Surplus Of EUR 12.8 Million In June 2017

The numbers show the current account strengthening, credit creation is less negative and the government sector is stable, the overall result is tracking slightly better than 2016 at 1%.

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the private sector and negative flows take them away.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a good prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Portugal has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce.- Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending. - More is spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The charts show the overall result is negative. There are more loans being repaid than generated. The good news is the rate of deceleration is less than last year and trending in the right direction towards a plus.

2017 is tracking to be a reduction in GDP from private credit creation of -1%. Not a good result but better than last year.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The data just to hand for June shows a weak surplus in what looks like a trend to a weaker result than last year.

Portugal is on track to break-even on its current account with an overall contribution of 0% to GDP.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that over the last year the government has been spending into the economy and adding to net financial assets in the private sector. This is a positive trend.

Government spending this year appears to be tracking the same as for 2016, and we can expect the same result.

8% general unemployment and 24% youth unemployment demonstrates that government spending is not enough to create full employment and maintain domestic aggregate demand.

Portugal is not a monetary currency sovereign; it is a user of the Euro. It is a matter of simple arithmetic that a country that borrows its currency and runs a net current account deficit will one day run out of money. The problem is that as the debt grows and solvency erodes money becomes too costly to borrow and bond market yields too high to sustain. At this point, the country must declare itself bankrupt and introduce a currency reform.

Portugal has historically always run a current account deficit against the rest of the world as the chart below shows. For this reason, long-term, Portugal is doomed to be insolvent and need a currency reform.

Once the long run trend that ran from 1980 to 2012 re-establishes itself, and the external leakage becomes, on average, 5%+ of GDP per year, Portugal should go bankrupt within a decade. Portugal is not going to be a Euro survivor, it is on the same growth and development trajectory as Greece and Cyprus and like them will be looted by the other EU members when the time comes.

Portugal is a signatory to the EU Fiscal Compact which sets the rules that a government deficit may not be more than 3% of GDP and not more than 60% of GDP. One size fits all, whether it fits or not.

This year the deficit as a percentage of GDP is tracking at two percent and total debt to GDP stands at about 130%. Portugal is not likely to ever comply with the latter requirement given the fact that the government deficits are financing the ongoing external deficit to the rest of the world and will always be a net leakage of funds out of the economy.

If Portugal had its own sovereign currency, this would be sustainable using currency creation powers, rate setting and devaluation policy. As hostage to the Euro, Portugal can currently do none of these things to manage its economy.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

Portugal is not a monetary currency sovereign but a user of the Euro. Portugal is financially constrained and does not have the luxury of creating its currency and putting it into circulation. The Portuguese government borrows its money from the European Central Bank at interest.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 -2.9% 2% 0.8% -0.1% NOW -1.0% 2% 0% 1%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

The Portuguese sectoral flows are positive and weak at 1% or less and look to modestly accelerate into 2017 due to a better current account result so far this year, sustained government spending and slower credit growth shrinkage.

With 8% general unemployment and 24% youth unemployment it is not surprising that Portugal GDP is going backward.

There is scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to rise given that the private sector is receiving a positive inflow of funds overall. The growth rate is not extraordinary though, and there are better alternatives out there. Investors wishing exposure to the Portugal stock market can make use of the following ETF:

Global X FTSE Portugal 20 ETF | NYSEARCA (PGAL)

I last looked at Portugal in March 2017 in this article as a speculative buy, and it has done well so far in 2017, as the chart below shows.

On top of the capital gains has been a 3.37% dividend return, which is higher still on the original buy cost of the shares. I did not buy it and I do not recommend that you do either.

There is some scope for business to profit over-proportionately from the positive current account fiscal flow. This is because most of the additional income flows to the business sector from export earnings. This should add to earnings, profits, dividends and capital value of those companies.

The government funds itself mostly from the domestic household sector.

Following neoliberal economic policies the Portuguese tax system has been set up to favor business as the table below shows:

(Source: Trading Economics)

Companies pay a low 21% tax rate and no sales tax on exported goods.

Households, on the other hand, pay a top marginal income tax of 56.50% and a further 23% sales tax on all they consume. The social security rate is a further 34.75% percent of income that cannot be spent right now and erodes aggregate demand and acts as a tax.

Dividend, interest, and capital gains income benefits from less taxation than wages income.

The steeply climbing 2017 stock chart for PGAL suggests that company values are responding to the current account surplus being funneled into company earnings and profits.

It is interesting to see how big business can profit in parallel with high unemployment and government fiscal austerity. Is such a business model sustainable? No!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.