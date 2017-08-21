Novo Nordisk's Next Crown Jewel

Novo's GLP-1 franchise will be taken over by semaglutide, looking to be the most effective of its class, with the the oral version eventually taking the crown.

Novo presented the outstanding Phase 2 results in June 2017 and I discuss them here and what to look for in Phase 3.

Novo Nordisk is developing an oral version of their latest GLP-1 type-2 diabetes medication with a carrier from partner Emisphere Technologies.

Oral versions of injectable therapeutics, especially biologics made from proteins or peptides, have been a long sought-after mode of delivery. The difficult task of creating a method to accomplish this requires both sufficiently stable molecules and a means to effectively deliver them within the body.

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) expertise lies in the engineering of molecules for various effects, including long lifetime in the body. To address the delivery aspect, Novo has partnered with Emisphere Technologies (OTCPK:EMIS) who provides carriers to accomplish this feat. This partnership is about to bear fruit and the development of oral versions of key injectable biologics are now a focus of Novo's going-forward strategy.

First PIONEER Readouts in Early 2018

Novo is on the verge of bringing to market an oral version of a major new GLP-1-class of type-2 diabetes biologic called semaglutide. Semaglutide is currently under regulatory review for once-weekly injection treatment of type-2 diabetes.

Novo's Phase 3 studies of oral semaglutide, called PIONEER, are planned to have readouts throughout 2018.

Source: NovoNordisk.com

The first is PIONEER 1, which is simply a trial comparing oral semaglutide versus placebo. This efficacy and safety study is planned for completion in late 2017 and to have results released in Q1 2018.

PIONEER 1 involves over 700 patients in a 26-week trial. Novo is testing 3-, 7-, and 14-mg oral semaglutide, which will be the marketed dosages if approved by the appropriate regulatory agencies.

The primary measure is change in HbA1c and the secondary measures are change in body weight, change in fasting plasma glucose, HbA1c below 7%, adverse events, and hypoglycemic episodes.

We can get some idea of what to look for from the excellent Phase 2 results that were presented at the 2017 American Diabetes Association conference.

Oral Phase 2 Results

The Phase 2 trial involved over 600 patients taking a wide range of oral semaglutide dosages and compared to both injectable semaglutide and placebo.

The first thing Novo set out to verify was the amount of time required to not eat after taking the medication. EMIS' carriers provide transport across the digestive tract and eating or drinking in close time proximity to taking the medication reduces the transport effect. Novo showed that 30 minutes is sufficient delay to obtain effective results. Additional effectiveness is obtained the longer patients wait, but its not necessary.

Source: NovoNordisk.com

Novo also obtained the below-7% HbA1c levels for patients taking a range of dosages with at least a 30-minute post-doe fasting period. I placed arrows on the bar graph showing the 3-, 7-, and 14-mg dosages being used in Phase 3.

From these results, it would be reasonable to expect around 80% of patients achieving below 7%. Also, this number could be as high as 85%.

Next, we look at the HbA1c and body weight reductions over 26 weeks. This is the same time duration as Phase 3. I placed red arrows on the curves showing where the 7- and 14-mg dosages should end up. The below-7% dashed line on the left chart indicates a high level of effectiveness for all doses above 25. mg. On the right side, note that a 6-kg weight loss from a mean baseline of 92 kg works out to 6.5% average body weight reduction.

For both HbA1c reduction and weight loss, the slopes of the curves are decreasing even at 26 weeks, indicating a continuing beneficial reduction even beyond the half-year timeframe. Longer-term testing indicates a saturation in the effectiveness of the injectable version that may not occur as soon for the oral version, but that needs to be tested. Also, it looks like the 14-mg oral semaglutide is expected to have approximately the same effectiveness as the 1-mg injectable over the same duration.

Source: NovoNordisk.com

Oral Phase 3 Expectations

Some additional comparisons with injectable semaglutide inform my expectations for the PIONEER trials.

Last week, Novo released results from SUSTAIN 7, one of their injectable semaglutide trials. The trial included comparisons with Eli Lilly's (LLY) currently marketed once-weekly injectable Trulicity.

This was a 40-week trial compared to the oral Phase 2 26-week trial. Note that the oral trial was only 65% the duration of the injectable trial for these comparisons.

Novo found that, from a mean baseline HbA 1c of 8.2%, 1-mg semaglutide, 79% of people treated with 1.0 mg semaglutide, compared to 68% with 1.5 mg Trulicity, reached the treatment goal of less than 7% HbA1c.

From the Phase 2 oral semaglutide results, the 7% level could be reached in the mid-80% range. This would be a noteworthy advantage of the oral treatment, being able to successfully treat more patients. I acknowledge that the starting point was slightly lower in the oral semaglutide trial so there is some uncertainty here that we should watch for in the Phase 3 results.

Nevertheless, I expect oral semaglutide to perform at least as well as injectable semaglutide, and possibly much better over the long term (much greater than 26 weeks).

With respect to weight loss, 1-mg injectable semaglutide provided a statistically significant and superior weight loss of 6.5 kg compared to 3.0 kg with 1.5 mg Trulicity. This was from a mean baseline body weight of 95 kg and a BMI of 33.5 kg/m2, or 6.8% weight loss over 40 weeks.

Again, the 6.5% average from the oral trial over 26 weeks is pretty close to the 6.8% from the injectable trial over 40 weeks. There is a possibility that the oral version will be more effective than the injectable version in terms of long-term benefit.

And just a few words regarding MACE (major cardiovascular events) upcoming in PIONEER 6.

SUSTAIN 6 results released in 2016 showed significantly reduced risk of the primary composite endpoint of time to first occurrence of either cardiovascular (CV) death, non-fatal myocardial infarction (heart attack) or non-fatal stroke by 26% vs placebo, when added to standard of care. There was also a significant 39% decrease in non-fatal stroke and a non-significant 26% decrease in non-fatal myocardial infarction and a neutral outcome (2% decrease) in CV death after only two years of treatment.

I expect similar or better results from oral semaglutide owing to the same mechanisms that provide potential improvements in HbA1c and weight loss, and at least providing improvements in a larger percentage of patients.

Investment Implications



Novo's current type-2 diabetes treatment crown jewel is Victoza, an earlier version of injectable GLP-1. But I expect this daily injectable will rapidly lose ground to once-weekly and, eventually, oral semaglutide.

Oral semaglutide will become Novo's next crown jewel. It is a feat of modern pharmaceutical science and the result of decades and probably billions of dollars worth of research and development.

This is not meant to take anything away from injectable semaglutide which will come out first to treat type-2 diabetes. Injectable semaglutide on its own is a remarkable medication that will likely be a multi-billion dollar blockbuster. As the chief science officer of Novo said,

The superior glucose control and weight loss achieved with semaglutide compared to dulaglutide [Trulicity] in this trial reinforces the unprecedented results observed in the entire SUSTAIN program.

The injectable is also currently under investigation for the treatment of obesity (Phase 3 starts in 2018), NASH (Phase 2), and Parkinson's disease (animal studies). Also, Victoza (liraglutide) is under investigation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (Phase 2b) and it is foreseeable that Novo would pursue this indication eventually with semaglutide as well.

Injectable semaglutide should shore up Novo's competitive position against Lilly's Trulicity. It is thus far outperforming Trulicity in trials. Future indications open up significant sales possibilities beyond type-2 diabetes. Injectable semaglutide is expected to launch in 2018. The markets sure liked Novo's results at the expense of Lilly last week.

Source: Y-Charts

But it is oral semaglutide that is groundbreaking in both form and efficacy, and possibly treatment population. And 2018 will be a significant year for oral semaglutide as Novo releases results throughout the year. I further expect successful injectable semaglutide indications beyond diabetes, like obesity and the others, to be eventually tested out and transitioned to the oral form.

With the GLP-1 market expanding at double-digit rates, Novo is well-positioned for expansion in this area. The next several years seem to tilt strongly in Novo's favor for these medications through both injectable and oral semaglutide.

While I don't expect great bottom-line gain increases for Novo over the next 12 months, as Novo will be fighting pricing pressure, high research and development costs from the PIONEER trials, and launch costs for injectable and oral semaglutide, I do see light at the end of the tunnel being driven by this GLP-1 franchise. So, I view the current time as a good one for accumulation with a long-term perspective for growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long Emisphere Technologies (OTCPK:EMIS) who is partnered with Novo Nordisk in the development of the oral version of their next-generation GLP-1 agonist analogue, semaglutide.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.