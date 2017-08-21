The Next Crypto Giant

By Justin Young

In late June 2017, Antshares announced they were in the process of rebranding. Less than a month later, NEO was born and became China's favorite cryptocurrency almost overnight. The rebranding completely overhauled Antshares's social media, website, technical data, exchange name, and blockchain nodes.

Then, no less than a couple days later, Antshares -now named NEO- surpassed Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple, growing by over 3,053% in a month. Since then- as of August 19- NEO has retreated to the 9th place on the cryptocurrency charts, it lost 90% of its increase. However, the NEO believers believe this is just the beginning for the now dubbed "Chinese Ethereum," some are stating by the next month, NEO will be number one on the cryptocurrency chart.

There are a ton of features that make NEO distinguishable from Ethereum, Litecoin, and even Bitcoin. The NEO community will argue that these features make them better than every other cryptocurrency on the market. One cryptocurrency, in particular, the NEO community is trying to overtake is Ethereum. NEO's and Ethereum's philosophies are identical; they both are solving the same issue; NEO and Ethereum both base their brand on a "Smarter Economy:" smart contracts, digital identity, and digital assets. However, unlike Ethereum, NEO's blockchain technology is ready for real-world-use. NEO's rebranding has brought in newer and more revolutionary features like quantum-resistant cryptography, a distributed storage protocol, and a secure communication protocol. Also, the smart contracts in NEO are coded in Java, C#, and C++, meaning developers no longer need to learn new languages, unlike Ethereum which is coded in Solodity.

Proof-Of-Work

NEO showcases more POW (Proof-Of-Work) than any other cryptocurrency currently on the market. The simplicity, the 15-second transaction time and the easy to use smart contract system has allowed NEO to explode in China. There are more than 50 major companies that are planning to adopt NEO's technology in China. Compared to Ethereum, NEO has achieved more goals to a "Smarter Economy." While NEO is primarily booming in China, the friendly developer software can make it huge in the west to. Ethereum -while having an extremely well-written code- doesn't have as much POW as NEO. There is a possibility that investors and developers in the United States will realize that NEO is easier to adopt than Ethereum; this could destroy Ethereum's reputation as a founder and producer of smart contracts.

How can NEO overtake Bitcoin and Litecoin? Technical sheet.

There are currently two factors that make NEO a powerful competitor towards Bitcoin and Litecoin.

That is, Digital Identity:

NEO has POW in workplace environments thanks to its smart contracts. There is more proof-of-work and real adoption from huge Chinese companies like Red Pulse while almost no major adoptions in Litecoin or Bitcoin.

Transaction times:

NEO can handle multiple transactions through its smart contracts. It's 15 seconds faster than Bitcoin and 5 seconds faster than Litecoin. While NEO doesn't have the mainstream reputation like Bitcoin or Litecoin, NEO's reputation in China continues to grow. It's being called the "Smart Startup Trend," in China, because, Chinese startups are adopting NEO at a quick rate. It also has front end uses like Digital asset wallets, forums, voting, and profile management. The founder of NEO -Da Hong Fei- calls it the ultimate "Developer coin."

Next 10 years

So far, Da Hong Fei has revealed various plans for the future. Da Hong Fei plans on implementing the Catalyst award system that reward miners for mining NEO. Also, he plans on creating a more crowd-funding friendly environment within the NEO community.

Investing in NEO, likewise, any other cryptocurrency has a risk, there isn't a company or CEO behind the platform that can reassure you that your money is in the right place. Always do your due diligence to know more on the crypto you invest in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long NEO, Ethereum.