Vivid Potential Victory With Vivus, Inc. Convertible Bonds

VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), is an under-followed small pharmaceutical company headquartered in Campbell, California. The company has developed the drugs Qsymia and Stendra and also has a development stage treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The 2020 convertible bonds represent a "busted convertible" trading around 66 with a 21% yield to maturity (YTM). The company's stock began to collapse in mid 2012 and continued a downward trend after their high expectations drug, Qsymia, did not gain enough traction and did not meet Wall Street's expectations. The company has a large cushion to manage any downside with net debt close to zero due to its $252M of total cash and available for sale securities.

Qsymia

Qsymia is a prescription weight-loss drug approved by the FDA in July 2012. Commercialized by VIVUS, its sales constitute the bulk (87%) of VIVUS’s operating revenues. The drug is composed of phentermine and topiramate, two inexpensive pre-existing drugs. Prior to Qsymia’s approval, the public held high expectations about the growth prospects of weight-loss drugs. Although Qsymia is the most effective weight loss drug of the category, sales have not grown, and there has been reluctance among doctors to adopt weight loss pills. In addition, Qsymia and its peers cannot price competitively against generic phentermine, which produces about 75% of weight loss prescriptions. In recent years, newer branded weight-loss treatments such as Contrave and Saxenda have seen increasing sales, but they also face the same adoption issues as Qsymia.

Stendra

Stendra is a prescription erectile dysfunction drug approved by the FDA in April 2012. It is the fourth and most recent addition to the ED drug market and functions by inhibiting PDE5. Stendra is priced almost identically to its peers but is marketed as having a faster onset than competitors (15 minutes) and can also be taken with alcohol consumption. Metuchen Pharmaceuticals received the license to commercialize Stendra after a one-time payment of $70M and for now, Stendra’s monetization of the drug is done. Stendra will generate only small cash flows from supply revenues.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Indication

A Phase II clinical trial has been conducted on Tacrolimus and Ascomycin drugs for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). This is VIVUS’ only pipeline product at the moment. VIVUS acquired the license from Stanford University to develop the drug to treat PAH, a rare chronic, life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in pulmonary arteries due to severe constriction of these blood vessels. Untreated median survival rates are roughly 2-3 years from the time of diagnosis with a little over 1,000 cases per year in the United States. It must be noted that according to VIVUS, all current medical therapies aim to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life but do not address the underlying disease (according to management). VIVUS believes Tacrolimus can be used to enhance reduced BMPR2 signaling that is prevalent in PAH patients and can therefore address the fundamental cause of PAH.

On January 6, 2017, VIVUS entered into an exclusive rights agreement for the full responsibility of the development and commercialization of BMPR2 activators for the treatment of PAH and related diseases with Selten Pharma Inc. Under this agreement, Selten received an upfront payment of $1M and is entitled to milestone payments totaling $39M based on development progress.

Current Business Strategy

Management has indicated that they will shift their strategy to focus on drug development. They have reduced operating costs substantially and will not focus on trying to grow and market Qsymia and Stendra for now. They have hired a financial advisor to evaluate development stage drugs for acquisition and other strategic opportunities. Management has announced they expect to do 1 to 2 acquisitions in 2017.

Capital Structure (USD) Q217 Senior Secured Notes, 2018 (BioPharma) 25.8M 4.5% Senior Convertible Notes, 2020 Conversion Price 14.858 250.0M Total Debt 275.8M Market Capitalization 107.8M

There are various factors that contribute to the favorable risk vs. reward profile of these bonds.

1. Huge Upside With Large Cash Position

YTM represents a 21% return. The convertibles trade with some similarity to equity so the upside can be much more than the yield. Any breakthrough in the company’s development stage pipeline (which will be discussed in a later section) would drive the stock up. The company sits on $76.4M of cash and $175.1M of available for sale securities (money market securities) for a total of $251.5M in liquidity. They have maintained large cash positions over time and look to be conservative in spending.

2014 2015 2016 Q217 Cash and equivalents 83.2 95.4 84.8 76.4 Available-for-sale securities 216.4 146.2 184.7 175.1 Total Cash 299.6 241.6 269.5 251.5

2. Catalysts On The Horizon

Although management does seem more equity oriented, they have announced that all options are on the table in terms of strategic opportunities and handling of their debt. Stated in their Q117 10-Q, “We will continue this process to evaluate strategies for maximizing our current assets as well as to evaluate development opportunities to utilize our cash resources, which could come in the form of a license, a co-development agreement, a merger or acquisition or other form. We will also look for opportunities to restructure our existing debt, including repayment or restructuring the outstanding balances.” The term restructuring does not have the same connotation utilized by debt investors. The term restructuring is used as a general term, perhaps not in the same manner as those in the debt world would use (according to management). There could be a potential scenario here for an exchange offer for the convertibles with a lower conversion price or a pay down of the debt. If there is an exchange offer with a lower conversion price, the notes should have a higher price given it will be closer to the strike price. This relieves bankruptcy and debt issues which ultimately drives value for equity holders.

3. Activist Investor Icahn A Large Holder

On October 8th, 2015, IEH Biopharma, a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises, announced it received tenders for $170.165M convertible notes. Icahn had previously announced a cash tender offer for all of the outstanding convertible notes. Icahn is a well-known activist investor and it should be noted that as he owns more than half of the convertible bonds, he also sees value in the company’s cash position and assets. His thought process may be to continue to clip coupons and in the event of any material downside to the company’s business performance, try to gain control of the company. With company control, he can put the company up for sale or utilize cash to pay down debt.

4. PAH Indication Promising

Stanford completed a double blind Phase IIA trial with tacrolimus that was well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events. On March 16th, 2015, VIVUS received Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA which should grant 7 years of competitor immunity upon a successful commercialization. Management has stated their goal for 2017 is to develop or in-license a proprietary formulation for tacrolimus and have a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to obtain an investigative new drug (IND) approval. Orphan drugs have often become blockbusters, and in 2015, 7 of the top 10 selling drugs in the country were orphan drugs.

According to LifeSci Capital, there were approximately 10,400 patients in the United States with PAH, and the worldwide and US markets for PAH treatments exceeded $4.5B and $2.7B in sales, respectively. Also to note, the average price of the approved drugs is $110,000. A drug that actually treats the underlying condition could command supreme pricing above competitor drugs.

An exercise of the potential drug revenues from Tacrolimus for PAH suggests very large upside if successful. A 10 year DCF, with revenues beginning in 2022, shows a net present value (NPV) of $950M for this treatment. There is obvious variability here but the bottom line is, this drug will have significant value if approved.

Tacrolimus for PAH in the US Potential Market Size 10,000 Market Penetration Rate 40% Estimated Market Size 4,000 Sales Price $100,000 Estimated Annual Peak Sales $400,000,000 NPV $949,350,412 WACC (Calculated from Bloomberg) 6.1%

Unfortunately, we have not received any timeline for drug development from management, and this will be a lengthy process. If VIVUS can receive an IND approval, the pathway to the commercialization process will begin and the valuation of VIVUS will begin to tie more to the development process. As progress is made toward approval, the convertible bonds stand as an option to capture this upside and clip a 4.5% coupon while waiting.

5. NOLS

The company does hold valuable NOL carryforwards that can be used to mitigate taxes. As of December 31st, 2016, they had $265M of net operating loss carryforwards. At the moment they may not be valuable as the company pays little in taxes but as development stage drugs commercialize, look for this valuable asset to be utilized. It should also be noted that the value is slightly mitigated given ownership changes would reduce ability to use NOLs. Stated in the company's 10-Q, "We face the risk that our ability to use our tax attributes will be substantially restricted if we undergo an “ownership change” as defined in Section 382 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, or Section 382. An ownership change under Section 382 would occur if “5-percent shareholders,” within the meaning of Section 382, collectively increased their ownership in the Company by more than 50 percentage points over a rolling three-year period."

Risk Factors To Consider

There will be a cash burn and the magnitude will be difficult to predict

It will be a given that the company will burn through cash leading to the convertible bond's maturity. There are many moving parts with the company’s cash burn, and I have narrowed the largest potential sources of cash burn to the following:

1. Potential milestone payments for the PAH drug that amount to $39M. We hope Vivus pays for all of these.

2. R&D cost increases. R&D to develop PAH indication as well as the 1 to 2 new development drugs they are looking to acquire by year end.

3. Acquisition costs (may be highly variable).

Depending on how much cash gets burned, they may need to raise further capital sometime in 2019 or 2020.

Cash Gets Managed Poorly

If the company’s capital allocation begins to be poorly managed then the company will run into liquidity issues. With no foreseeable increases in revenues coming anytime soon, the company’s cash is all the liquidity they have at the moment. If they execute and develop the PAH indication and acquire 1 or 2 more attractive pipeline development drugs, the equity may begin to rise. This leaves way for the ability to raise capital via equity, which is the norm for specialty pharmaceutical companies in development stage.

Qsymia Revenues Deteriorates Quickly

Qsymia represents the company’s only revenue source for the foreseeable future. In 2016, Qsymia generated $48.5M of revenues and prescription counts have been on a downward trend (data aggregated from Bloomberg). If sales decline more rapidly, the company will burn through more cash and liquidity issues may arise.

Convertible Debt Allows For Further Subordination

The convertible bond maturities are due 2020 and there could be a scenario in which senior debt is added on top of the convertibles, similar to an arrangement with the existing $26M senior secured notes from BioPharma. However, with Icahn’s majority ownership of the bonds, there is more power to the convertible holders if there is any push to subordinate the convertibles.

Equity Upside

The equity upside at the moment is much more speculative and less foreseeable. The debt must first be addressed and remedied before equity upside can be achieved. There could be dilution for equity holders as there could be a debt exchange for the convertibles with a lower conversion price. Equity dilution will also be likely to occur if the company raises equity as they hit development milestones and continue to execute. This should not mean that equity upside cannot be achievable. Once again, if Tacrolimus for the PAH indication shows favorable results, the upside is likely to be tremendous which will easily provide for capital to take care of the debt plus upside for equity holders. The cash burn uncertainty leaves little in store for equity holders until acquisitions are announced.

