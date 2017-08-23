Dividend Growth Rocks Launched - A Different Focus For Dividend Investors

Register by the end of the month and get the cheapest price possible (price will increase starting September 1 st).

Companies that double their payouts within 10 years are usually high-performing stocks with both dividend and capital growth potential.

As opposed to other dividend newsletter, this service will not focus on yield or history, but rather on strong dividend growth companies.

You lost me at “no focus on dividend yield and history” – Think again.

I’ll admit it, Dividend Growth Rocks may not work for income-seeking investors, but for those who, like me, are still interested in working with the total return metric, DGR will be perfect for you.

The market is trading at an all-time high; many investors like you are hesitant to invest more money at the moment. I like to do things differently. In September, I’ll invest $108,000 in the stock market and build a whole new portfolio. I will focus on dividend growth. Do you want to follow how I do it?

No Matter What Happens on the Stock Market – Dividend Growing Stocks Will Prevail

In a perfect world, the market would be efficient… at all times. However, we instead live in a world where the market goes up and down for virtually no reason as often as anything else. Your portfolio bounces up and down and this is probably why you hesitate to invest new money now; you expect it is going to go down imminently. However, there is one thing the market doesn’t control; dividend growth. While your portfolio value will go through a storm and recover later, your dividend payment could always increase if you pick the right companies.

For this reason, I focus on dividend growth. Each company I find interesting as a potential buy starts by increasing its payout by at least 7% CAGR over the past 5 years. Why? Because I aim at companies that will double the payment within a 10-year horizon. I also make sure their past performance will continue to bloom in the future. Here are a few examples of what these companies look like in term of dividend growth:

Source: Ycharts

All these companies are not only in line to double their payment within 10 years, but four of them already doubled it in the past five years. The best part? The highest payout ratio among this short list is 55%! This tells me that no matter what the market will do, my dividend payments will continue to increase in a strong manner. Speaking of the market, I guess it’s also not a coincidence that all the stock mentioned above showed a stronger total return than the S&P 500 over the past decade:

Source: Ycharts

The tricky part is always to find the right growing stock at the right valuation. It is one thing to find a gem that shows revenues, earnings and dividend growth over the past 3, 5 or 10 years. Does it mean you should buy shares today? Especially when the market is that high? This is where Dividend Growth Rocks kicks in to help you out.

A subscription to Dividend Growth Rocks will enable you to:

Find companies doubling their dividend within 10 years;

Follow a former private banker as he builds a 100K dividend growth portfolio from scratch;

Trade according to our top Buys Dividend Growth Stocks with Upside Potential;

Review “done for you” valuation of each stocks I follow according to the dividend discount model;

Chat with Mike McNeil and discuss the market or retirement planning strategies;

Trade according to an exclusive buy & sell dividend stock list updated weekly;

Identify safe entry points in this volatile market.

I’ve started working full-time on my investing services not too long ago and my Seeking Alpha followers noticed the major increase in my free articles. I write about 20+ articles each month, all of them being free for any readers. Why would you pay if you can read 20 articles per month for free? Ah! Very good question – Because you don’t have to read 20 articles to make your trade!

Dividend Growth Rocks is all about being simple and efficient. You won’t pay me to read my long and detailed (sometimes boring?) research on every single company I review. You will pay me to bring you the best ideas on your table with actionable information each week. The investing world is full of boring long investment newsletters, what I offer is different; it will be short – to the point – actionable and yeah…. Entertaining!

For those who wonder if my method works; I also have a complete membership website including portfolio models created back in 2013. Here’s a screenshot of my August newsletter portfolios performances over the past four years:

As you can see, 11 out of 12 portfolios beat their benchmark. Enough said.

Why do I do this?

I started my career in the financial industry back in 2003. I earned several promotions along with a good pile of diplomas (Bachelor degree in Finance-Marketing, MBA in financial services, CFP title and Broker license). I had lots of fun working with clients in private banking for half a decade but thought I could do more with my life.

In 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith and left everything behind to travel across North America and Central America with my family. We drove through nine countries and stayed three months in Costa Rica before returning home. At the age of 35, I gave myself the most precious gift of all; I’ve spent an entire year with the people I love and lived a thousand incredible experiences.

Then, upon my return in 2017, I decided to quit the classic financial world and live on my own terms. I quit my position as a private banker, I put all my nice suits and ties in a closet and I began my online adventure. Why did I start Dividend Growth Rocks? Simply because I’m passionate about investing and I want to share this passion with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, SBUX, HD, MSFT, LMT, BLK, MMM, NDSN, CNI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.