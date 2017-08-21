Yatra Online: A Cheap Growth Story Set To Benefit From India's Tailwinds

Investment Highlights

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is the second-largest online travel agent in India with a 16% market share. Air ticketing and hotels packages are its two primary business segments. The company is positioned well to benefit from the numerous secular tailwinds in India. India has a strong growing economy, improving mobile infrastructure, large young population, and a digitally aware government. These tailwinds will fuel growth and expand margins throughout the next decade. Yatra has a strong management team that owns ~10% of the company and have shown signs of smart capital allocation. The company went public via a SPAC with Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation and most of the public is unaware, which in itself explains why Yatra trades at such a significant discount. Management decided to go public through the SPAC process instead of a traditional IPO because its closest peer, Make My Trip (NASDAQ:MMYT), had been trading down and Yatra couldn’t get an attractive valuation – there was no way to know it would be up ~150% in the next few months. Now, Yatra trades at ~50% discount to Make My Trip on an EV/Sales basis – despite similar long term margin and growth targets. Yatra is a large player in a sector with very positive demographic trends, yet it trades an undemanding valuation. Yatra is well positioned in growing market with revenue growth at 28% CAGR over FY17-20E, according to Deutsche. The company has potential to accelerate growth as mobile/internet adoption accelerates and with the catalyst from their Jio Reliance partnership. Over the long term, the growth opportunity is enormous as Yatra and the general OTA space continue to benefit from the multi-decade tailwinds in India.

Economic Moat

Yatra has a stronger moat than one might think in the Indian OTA space. The company has built a strong, recognizable brand over the past 11 years and has over 64 thousand hotels in its network (Source). Building a brand in the OTA space has become much more expensive in India now compared to when the company was started. It took Yatra 11 years to build out a hotel network and now has the largest network lagging only MMYT. Additionally, Yatra has Deep technology integration, long term contracts, and loyal customers.

Yatra Lodging Supply vs. Total Lodging Supply

Source: Deutsche Research

A multi-channel platform is a key competitive advantage. Through its common technology platform, Yatra operates through the three channels of B2C, B2E – corporate, and B2B2C – travel agents with B2C being the largest at 70% of revenue; while Make My Trip relies entirely on its B2C footprint for customer acquisition. Additionally, Yatra uses a loyalty system that give consumers greater incentive to return to their platform. One incentive is the eCash promotions it uses in customer accounts to encourage repeat customers. Yatra’s loyalty program along with customer care has led to 75% of customers being repeat customers. The ability to maintain customers is key to Yatra’s ability to maintain 17% market share as competition ramps up (Source).

Yatra’s Recent Acquisition

Yatra announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Air Travel Bureau Ltd. ("ATB"), which is India's largest independent corporate travel services provider with Gross Bookings generated through a diverse client base of over 400 large and medium sized businesses across India. This acquisition significantly strengthens Yatra’s position in the growing corporate travel market in India. The combined entity is the largest corporate travel services platform in India by gross bookings (Source: Company Press Release).

This acquisition was well thought out given the recent introduction of the Goods and Services Tax. According to Yatra, the tax will help migrate an increasing number of small and medium scale corporate customers into the organized corporate travel management fold. If they do not, they run the risk of losing out on input credit on the taxes paid if they deal with the informal sector. As this trend develops, Yatra will be well positioned to capture the growth in the business travel environment in India. Management even stated the business travel environment “is poised for a period of strong and sustained growth over the next 5 years.” Typically, one out every five travel bookings are business. If Yatra is able to capture a third, that is 7% share of the overall OTA space (Source: Company Press Release). Yatra’s management has been attacking large growth opportunities in niche markets such as corporate and rural populations – two areas the competition seems to be overlooking.

Competitive Landscape

There are a number of external tailwinds that come into play for online travel in India – a strong economy, a digitally aware government, a young population and an improving mobile infrastructure – there is plenty of room for more than one player. OTA industry is very competitive with more than 30 players in the market (Source). Yatra has been able to maintain its market share for over a decade despite the highly competitive environment. Yatra will be multiples higher if it is just able to maintain market share – and with new partnerships, increase marketing spend, and more access capital, I think this is very probable.

Market Share

Yatra is the second-largest player in the OTA market in India with a 17% market-share. The other significant competitors are Make My Trip with a 42% market-share and Cleartrip.com with 10% market-share.

Source: Company Filings & Author's Calculations

Yatra currently competes with both established and emerging providers of travel services. Its competition includes booking.com (NYSE:PCLN), agoda.com ((NASDAQ:PCLN)), and Thomas Cook (LON:TCG) as well as new entrants such as oyorooms.com and stayzilla.com.

In the OTA sector, Make My Trip is Yatra’s top competitor in India. Make My Trip, has ~42% market share and is well positioned for continued growth (Source: Investor Presentation). Make My Trip seems to be following the same path as Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) did in in its infancy, although becoming an “Indian Ctrip” is an ambitious aim, it seems to have taken the same route with their recent merger of a big, heavily funded rival (Ctrip also has a significant stake in MMYT). “Naspers is a deep-pocketed investor, so it’s good that we now have them on our side” (Source). Yatra and Make My Trip are both set to benefit from India’s favorable tailwinds – but Yatra is much cheaper at the current price.

Yatra also competes with smaller OTA players; however, besides Cleartrip and Expedia the space is highly fragmented and due for consolidation. Yatra is very capable of capturing much of the fragmented OTA market to expand market share. Cleartrip is a direct competitor which operates mainly in the flight booking space like Yatra, but the company has significantly less market share and a much smaller hotel network. Since Yatra now has access to capital markets they will be able to increase market spend taking much of the fragmented market share that still exists. There are small players such as Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Paytm that have been struggling to maintain market share.

Reliance Jio Partnership

Reliance Jio will soon be preloading Yatra's app on 35 million phones, which should accelerate usage at a low cost (Source). According to management, the Reliance relationship will dramatically reduce customer acquisition cost – an estimated 70-80% cheaper and these are users that can afford smart phones and travel. Yatra is looking to grow its reach almost six-fold with the arrangement and the transaction could be cashless. As of last year, Yatra claims 7 million app downloads with 4.4 million active users (Source). It is looking to add 35 million potential users solely through the partnership with Reliance over the next three years. Average revenue per user (ARPU) is not a traditional metric for OTA’s, but if based on the correlation this partnership alone has the potential to add ~$112m of annual revenue if just 20% of the 35 million become active users ($16/active user x 7 million active users). This partnership alone would more than double Yatra’s revenue and it doesn’t even account for the organic growth that will come from secular tailwinds or marketing spend. The market is missing the potential upside from this relationship.

Favorable Tailwinds: The OTA Market

To get a sense for what kind of growth the travel market might have in store in India, it's best to look at China and the U.S. as guides. India is the world's 2nd largest country with a population in excess of 1 billion people, with the fastest growing GDP of any large country. India has rising internet penetration and a rapidly growing middle class with growing disposable income. Historically, travel is a disproportionate beneficiary when families rise out of poverty. With an increase the number of travel in India, an acceleration in growth is achievable.

India vs. China 10 Years Ago



Source: Investor Presentation

Travel Trends

Travel trends in India are exceptionally favorable due to recent government mandates and mobile/internet penetration. The government mandated to re-open numerous airports and increase infrastructure spend. India is expected to be the 3rd largest air travel market by 2032, with the number of airplanes in the country tripling over the next decade. Hotel capacity is rapidly tightening and the shift from offline to online suggests even more growth over the next several years. Yatra has access to over 64,000 hotels in 1,000 cities. Hotel bookings, comprise only ~20% of revenue, but have twice the gross margins of air travel – Yatra’s management plans on continuing to grow this portion of revenue. In the U.S., the average person flies roughly 1 time every 5 months. In China, the average person flies roughly 1 time every 3.5 years. In India, the average person flies 1 time every 20 years.

India’s Travel Industry has Significant Room to Grow

Source: Investor Presentation

Internet and Smart Phone Penetration

Online travel makes up most of the current e-commerce spend in India. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) estimates that India has ~460 million internet users (Source). Much of this growth has come from the 99% surge in rural mobile internet users. One of the most exciting elements of this growth trend is the 75% of internet users in rural India are age 18-30 years old (Source); Yatra.com has launched an application appropriately named “Yatra Mini” which was designed to work well in poor network and use very little data. As people rise out of poverty they travel more and Yatra will catch them early. As penetration rates improve from the current low levels (34%), the profile of the average internet user should change. An estimated 54% of users should be over 25 years old in 2018, with greater spending potential.

India’s Digitally-Aware Government

India’s government prioritizes the need to increase mobile/internet penetration, travel spend, and modernize transactions. In the last few years it has created a demonetization policy, UDAN scheme - for better regional connectivity, and an NACP program to make travel more affordable to the masses.

India’s demonetization policy began in late 2016, and removed ~86% of the country’s currency which will have a favorable effect on ecommerce and mobile. The trend of cashless transactions in travel will continue to positively affect online travel agents. According to Yatra, there are numerous opportunities to bring offline customers online.

The Government of India recently launched an UDAN scheme for better regional connectivity to the second tier and third tier cities. This scheme aims to create economically viable and profitable flights on regional routes. This would help make flying more affordable and help stimulate growth in the domestic regional aviation market and connect the less served airports and those that are not having flight services primarily in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Initially under the scheme, five companies will operate flight services on 128 routes that will connect around 70 airports across the country (Source). Yatra Online emphasizes tier 2 and tier 3 cities – the UDAN scheme will help accelerate growth for the next 5 years.

According to Deutsche, India’s government in its National Civil Aviation Policy (OTCPK:NCAP) envisioned an ambitious goal of creating an ecosystem to make flying affordable for the masses. They aim to achieve annual domestic growth of 20% CAGR over 2016-2022 and 16% CAGR over 2016-2027.

Investment Risk

Competition in the OTA and direct channel is the greatest risk that faces the company. Irrational behavior by the company’s closest competitor, Make My Trip, to capture market share would prove to have an unfavorable impact on Yatra’s growth trajectory. Additionally, if internet & mobile penetration is slower in tier 2 & tier 3 cities it will hurt Yatra’s growth. Any disruption in travel demand, economic slowdown, natural disaster, or political/civil unrest would adversely affect Yatra’s business.

Valuation

A conservative price target would be $15 based on 5x EV/Revenue multiple. Make My Trip trades at ~8x EV/Sales which is fair given its market share and higher growth rate. The favorable demographics and long term growth runway both companies have makes them deserving of the high multiple. Yatra has a fully funded business plan and aims to be profitable by 2019 – before MMYT. Yatra has a market cap of $333m which is 10x smaller than MMYT’s market cap ~3 billion. Yatra is worth at least 1/6th of MMYT given its relative market share and long term margin and growth targets.

Yatra Revenue Estimates

Source: Deutsche Research

If Yatra decides to merge with a 5-10% player such as Expedia or Cleartrip, I believe it will be worth significantly more. The combined entity would control 25-30% market share compared with MMYT’s 42% market share and would deserve a much higher multiple. The merger makes sense and consolidation is needed in the OTA space. When MMYT merged with GoIbibo the stock was up 45% the next day. If the company is outright acquired the company, we see it going for no less than 5x revenue. Make My Trip paid 17x revenue for GoIbibo, the number 3 player in the India travel market, despite enormous operating losses (i.e. 4-5x the losses of Yatra). Although, if management continues to execute shareholders may not want the company to be acquired.

Source: Deutsche Research

Conclusion

Yatra has enormous upside potential even if Yatra just maintains at least 1/5th of the India Online Travel Agency market over the decade. The OTA market is slated for growth in the mid – teens CAGR until 2027; combine this with a country with only 30% smartphone adoption, 3x the population, and 3x the GDP of the U.S. How much then is Yatra worth in 5-10 years? I doubt $300 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YTRA YTROF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.