Orocobre's Disappointing Results Provide A Good Entry Point

I was the very first one to cover Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) here on Seeking Alpha, now almost four years ago. In those four years, the company had to overcome some disappointments which resulted in additional dilution and a (much) slower than anticipated ramp-up phase at Olaroz (which still hasn’t reached its nameplate capacity, approximately two years after commissioning).

Although the daily volumes on Orocobre’s US listing have been increasing, I would still recommend to trade in the company’s shares on the ASX, where Orocobre is listed with ORE as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 900,000 shares, resulting in a daily dollar volume of in excess of US$2M.

All amounts in this article are expressed in USD, unless stated otherwise.

An overview of the Lithium market and Orocobre’s Olaroz project

I think everyone agrees the demand for lithium is ‘here to stay’ and will very likely only increase as the penetration rate of electrical vehicles (as % of the total amount of vehicle sales) will continue to increase as lithium-based batteries are becoming cheaper and better.

As you can see on the next image, there’s a wide range of expectations for the evolution of the demand side. The most conservative estimate calls for a demand increase of 74,000 tonnes of LCE whilst the most aggressive estimate calls for an increase of 150,000 tonnes of LCE by 2020. Keep in mind the current (nameplate) production rate of Olaroz is just 17,500 tonnes per year, so in the most conservative estimate the world would need 1 additional Olaroz project to be completed every year to meet the demand increase. But in the most optimistic scenario, the world would need 8 more Olaroz-sized projects to meet the total demand. And that’s just in the next four years (including 2017)!

We shouldn’t immediately be afraid of a supply crunch. FMC Corp. (FMC) is working on expanding its Australian mine by 50,000 tonnes per year, whilst there’s also additional spodumene product being shipped from Australia (Spodumene is basically some sort of low-grade lithium concentrate with an average lithium content of 5.3-6.5%, which is approximately one-third of the average lithium content in Lithium Carbonate).

So the existing, planned and sanctioned projects (including Lithium Americas’ project in Argentina) would be sufficient to cover the 74,000 tpa increase by 2020. But keep in mind that’s the most conservative scenario. Using the average forecasted demand growth, the world would need an additional 120,000 tonnes by 2020 which means new projects will have to be brought into production as well). And just in case the entire world switches to electrical vehicles from 2030 on, the annual demand for LCE would increase to in excess of 3 million tonnes.

So, long story short, the demand for lithium (carbonate) will only continue to increase and whilst the prices might come down from the five digit number Lithium Carbonate is currently trading at, I think it’s pretty reasonable to say we won’t see the $5,000/t pricing back anytime soon.

And of course, not all lithium projects have been created equal. Whilst ‘hard rock lithium’ projects are capital intensive, brine-based projects aren’t. On top of that, the brine producers usually have the lowest production costs as well, putting them all in a sweet spot due to the double competitive advantage (capex and opex). The difference in production costs between brine producers and hard rock producers is clearly visible on the next image (courtesy of Lithium Americas).

So I think it’s safe to say the lithium demand will increase, whilst the brine operators will always retain a competitive advantage as they have the lowest production expenses. This puts Orocobre in a pretty good spot as its Olaroz project indeed is a brine operation.

Orocobre’s FY 2017 wasn’t great, but at least there was a positive free cash flow

In the final quarter of the company’s financial year 2017 (which ended on June 30), Orocobre produced just 2,536 tonnes of lithium carbonate, which brought the full-year production rate at 11,862 tonnes. That’s indeed lower than expected (the production guidance had already been reduced before the production results were in), but according to Orocobre, the company is turning the corner as it had to increase its focus on pond management (as the evaporation rates were lower than expected, leading to a lower lithium carbonate recovery and production rate) whilst bad weather conditions (SNOW) resulted in a three-day shutdown of the Olaroz production facility.

Fortunately, the Lithium price is still cooperative and the company will now receive approximately $10,000/t for its lithium carbonate for at least six quarters in a row. So, despite the lower production rate and the higher production expenses, the operating margin was actually higher than previously budgeted due to the strong lithium price.

In Q4, Orocobre’s production cost was high, at $4,279/t (versus the sub-$2,500 eyed in the feasibility study of the project), but as it was able to sell its lithium carbonate at an average price of $10,696/t, the operating margin was still a very healthy $6,400/t. Although the company’ hasn’t officially released its Q4 and full-year financial results yet, it would be fair to assume the operating cash flow during the quarter was in excess of US$15M (on a pre-tax basis), which should have been sufficient to cover the capital expenditures (which will be higher than average due to the recalibration of the evaporation ponds).

These strong operating (and financial) results have allowed Sales de Jujuy (the official name of Orocobre’s Argentinean subsidiary) to repay its existing (bank) debt, as well as releasing the standby letters of credit. This means the subsidiary has now already sent $14.3M in cash to Orocobre as part of the standby letter of credit agreement. The subsidiary now owes Orocobre an additional $22.7M from these letters of credit, and Orocobre expects to receive the cash before the end of this year.

The guidance for FY 2018 will be released soon, but I’m looking further ahead

Orocobre will very likely announce its production (and cost) guidance for the current financial year (which ends on June 30, 2018) any day now, but I would expect to see a guidance of 14,000-14,500 tonnes of lithium carbonate to be produced in the current financial year. The current quarter (July-September) will probably still be relatively weak, but things should improve pretty fast from the final quarter of this calendar year on.

That being said, I will be conservative and use a 14,000 tpa production rate for the current phase I of Olaroz as base case scenario. If the production rates come in higher I’ll be very happy, but by being conservative, I’m avoiding being disappointed in the future.

Indeed, the 14,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year are my expectations for Olaroz Phase One, and this indeed means there’s a ‘Phase Two’ in the works. Orocobre has been looking into the possibility to double its (nameplate) output to 35,000 tonnes per year and after an initial study, the company has now confirmed it has been able to reduce the anticipated capex associated with the plant expansion to $160M (which includes a $25M contingency). Whereas the current production consists of battery grade LiCE (99.5% or higher), Phase Two would be aimed at industrial grade LiCE (99% purity) to be used as feedstock for a new lithium hydroxide plant, to be built in Japan.

Indeed, not only will Orocobre increase the production rate in Argentina, it will also work on creating a different end product with a higher value. Whereas Lithium Carbonate is currently being sold for $10,000-11,000/t, Lithium Hydroxide can be sold at $15,000-17,000 these days. Orocobre is planning to build a 10,000 tpa plant in Japan, but hasn’t provided any details on the economics (and ownership) of this plant.

As such, I will not take the potential upside from the Lithium Hydroxide plant into consideration in my calculations but will apply the battery-grade pricing on the industrial grade LCE (which is still conservative considering the 50% price premium for hydroxide versus carbonate).

So whilst Orocobre produced less than 12,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate in FY 2017, it looks like it will end this decade with a production rate of approximately 30,000 tonnes of LCE (with a 15% correction applied to the nameplate capacity of 35,000 tonnes per year).

Calculating the value of the Olaroz project, including the expansion

So let’s run some numbers here. I will assume a production rate of 14,000 tonnes of LCE per year in Y1 and Y2, followed by 20,000 tonnes in Y3 and a steady state production rate of 30,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate from Y4 on. The expansion will cost $160M, of which I will allocate $100M in Y2 (which would correspond with FY 2019) and $75M in Y3 (the additional 10% as well as the $25M contingency allowance should cover the potential capex overruns). I will keep the sustaining capex + interest expenses stable at $15M per year. I think this is relatively generous as there isn’t much equipment except for the processing plant (remember this is a evaporation-based operation), whilst the cost of debt is just 4.25% (on approximately $150M).

In the first few years, the sustaining capex will be relatively low (everything is new), but the interest expenses will be higher during those years (the capex in H1 was less than US$2M). Once the debt is being repaid, the sustaining capex will increase as more equipment and parts of the plant will have to be updated and upgraded every once in a while. A linear capex + interest cost of $15M per year sounds pretty reasonable. From Y15 on, the sustaining capex will drop further to $10M per year.

I will use a sales price of $10,000 in Y1-2, decreasing to $9,000/t from Y3 on. That’s a discount of approximately 20% to the current lithium price and reflects the potential additional supply. As I mentioned before, I want to paint a conservative picture here, and that’s why I will use a production cost of $3,500/t.

The corporate tax rate I will be using is 35%, which is the official corporate tax rate in Argentina.

I’m limiting the mine life to 30 years, even though the current production plan expects to produce for 40 years (at 17,500 tpa) with only 15% of the defined resources being extracted. The discount rate in my calculations is 7% which I think is a fair percentage considering the project is already in production which reduces the permitting, financing and operating risk. As the project is already in production, there’s obviously no initial capex, and the sunk costs will be reflected in the net debt of the operating company. This results in the next NPV calculation:

Again, this is a relatively conservative calculation as A) I’m using a lithium price 15% below the current contract prices, B) I’m using a production rate of 30,000 tpa versus the designed capacity of 35,000 tpa and C) I’m excluding any additional value created by the hydroxide plant.

In the next calculation, I will exclude the $15M capex overrun in Y3, and I will also assume the plant will effectively be able to produce 35,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year.

If I would use an 80/20 weight for both scenarios, the after-tax NPV7% of Olaroz would be $1.115B.

But Orocobre is worth more than just the NPV of the cash flows

To determine the fair value of Orocobre, we need to make two distinctions. First of all, we need to calculate the value of the 66.5% owned Olaroz project, where after we have to take the additional cash, investments and debt on the Orocobre-level into account.

The NAV of Orocobre’s stake the Argentinean subsidiary

As I established in the previous sub-title, the NPV of the sum of the cash flows from the Olaroz project could be estimated at US$1.115B. Orocobre owns 66.5% of the property which means its attributable stake is worth US$742M. However, we still need to deduct the appropriate debt levels:

The debt attributable to Orocobre on the SDJ level is approximately US$125M (127.5M – 2.7M). After deducting this amount from the project’s NPV, you end up with a value of US$617M.

Additional financial details on the Orocobre-level

Orocobre also owns 46.3M shares of Advantage Lithium (OTCQX:AVLIF) which acquired Orocobre’s exploration assets. As of Friday’s closing price of C$0.41, this represented a value of $15M. On top of that, Orocobre owns its Borax operations in Argentina and in a recent research report, Canaccord Genuity estimated the NAV of the Borax operations to be A$61M. That's approximately US$48M.

On top of that, Orocobre has approximately $60M in net cash. This brings the value of the other (own) assets in Orocobre to $108M and the total value of the company to US$725M, or US$3.45/share. The $15M stake in Advantage Lithium represents an additional value of $0.07 per share.

But is an NPV calculation really the best way to value Orocobre?

As such, I’m pretty confident Orocobre should be trading closer to (or even higher than) US$3.45 per share, which would be almost 30% higher than where we’re trading at today. And keep in mind I limited the mine life to 30 years even though the total resources should be sufficient to operate a brine operation for 120 years (and that’s not a typo). This means it could actually make sense to value Orocobre based on a cash flow multiple rather than a defined value where the future cash flows are heavily discounted.

Based on a net after-tax cash flow of $97.5M per year in the conservative scenario, Orocobre’s attributable cash flow will be approximately US$65M per year. Using a free cash flow multiple of 12.5 (for a free cash flow yield of 8%), the fair value would be $813M (The value of the Borax activities, 25% of Cauchari and the stake in Advantage Lithium should be sufficient to cover the attributable net debt of $65M). If I will use a 50/50 ratio for both valuation methods, I’d end up with a fair value of $3.65/share.

Investment thesis

I think I have been pretty conservative as my calculations are based on a lower lithium price, a lower than planned average production rate and a capex overrun whilst building Phase II. It also keeps the potential added value from the hydroxide plant in Japan completely out of the equation. On top of that, a 1% change in the discount rate to 6% would add US$0.40-0.50 to the NPV/share. On top of that, every month the lithium price is higher than my assumptions adds more value.

As such, I’m pretty confident Orocobre should be trading closer to (or even higher than) US$3.65 per share, which would be almost 40% higher than the current share price. The company is cash flow positive and will be able to use a substantial part of this cash flow to finance its (value adding) expansion plans, in its quest to become a dominant and low-cost producer of lithium carbonate. And should Advantage Lithium also enter the production phase on any of its projects, Orocobre’s $15M stake will be worth much more as well.

I have a long position in Orocobre, and try to add on all dips.

