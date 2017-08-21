Northern Dynasty Minerals Is A Multi Bagger

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) is the sole owner of the Pebble Mine, the largest undeveloped copper and gold mine in the world. Pebble is located in the Southeast portion of the state of Alaska. During the Obama administration, the EPA placed a preemptive veto on development of the Pebble Mine with the thesis that it could harm the salmon fishing business in Bristol Bay, which is greater than 100 miles from the Pebble Mine. In the years leading up to the veto, NAK had two partners, Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) and Rio (NYSE:RIO). Around the time of the veto, both withdrew from the partnership and donated their shares to charity. Fast forward 6 years and the veto has been lifted by Scott Pruitt and team at President Trump's EPA.

Also noteworthy, local opposition to the Pebble Mine by native tribes and other groups has been modestly reduced as NAK has taken a number of key steps to reduce the potential environmental footprint of the project and to give a voice to the opposition. One of these steps is to form an advisory board to seek to take into account the opposing parties' viewpoints in each decision it makes. Finally, NAK leadership has opted to propose a more limited scope project with less environmental impact, at least in the beginning.

Ron Thiessen, CEO of NAK, stated publicly on June 25 that he is very comfortable saying that NAK will have a partner by the end of the 3rd quarter. That time frame puts a partnership announcement anytime between now and Sept 30. While a single partner is possible, such as Rio or Freeport (NYSE:FCX), a consortium is also equally likely, for example Rio and Freeport. In the event of a partnership, the price per share can be calculated by estimating the partnership value, specifically how much will the partner or consortium of partners contribute for a 50% ownership interest. Conservative estimates are $1.5 billion, whereas a more reasonable estimate is $2.5 to $3.0 billion. If half of Pebble is worth $2.5 to $3.0 bil, this puts the remaining half at a similar value, which translates into a per share price of approximately $6 - $9 by end of September.

Fundamentally, the underlying value of a share of NAK can best be calculated by performing a discounted cash flow analysis and calculating the net present value, or NPV. In the DCF, we consider the estimated capex required to build the mine, which is approximately $5 to $6 billion. This figure takes into account that NAK's prior partners already spent over $750 million in capex. Finally, we calculate the value of the metals within the mine and the estimated 7 years until the first gold and copper are extracted (due to permitting and other prep work), and we arrive at a NPV of approximately $7 billion. Notably, this analysis takes into account a modest increase in the underlying value of copper and gold prices over the next 7 years, with gradual improvement thereafter as well. This $7 billion NPV figure would help to support an investment by partners of between $2.5 and $3.0 billion for a 50% ownership interest in Pebble.

There are also a number of qualitative arguments supporting the future of Pebble. Unlike a number of other mining projects throughout the world, most notably Grasberg in Indonesia, the Pebble Mine is located in the United States. The advantages for a mine located in a country with a stable government cannot be underestimated, and the resulting lack of political risk justifies a premium to the pricing typically seen for mining projects. Also noteworthy is the support from the current U.S. presidential administration for the project, with hints of accelerated permitting. An accelerated permitting process would further increase the NPV as it would potentially shorten the 7-year permitting process.

While a buyout is much less likely, the stock price in a buyout scenario is $17.50 per Cantor Fitzgerald. The buyout scenario is less likely as NAK management has on multiple occasions noted its intention to pursue a re-partnering process, with no mention of the potential for a buyout. While low probability, the argument for a buyout is that the NAK management team is a very experienced collection of individuals who on average have 35-40 years experience, and may consider this to be an exit strategy.

From a technical standpoint, the NAK chart shows a six-month bottoming pattern, which is often associated with a breakout to the upside. This is a common charting tactic to judge a good re-entry point after a stock has seen a significant decline as did NAK from the short-term peak it reached in early 2017 to the current levels. Another technical reason for favoring NAK is the greater than 1-month narrow range followed by a breakout to the upside on August 17. Typically, after a long period of trading in a range, the direction that breaks out determines the course of the stock over the next several months.

The primary risk to the short-term outlook is a delay in the announcement past Sept 30. Even though NAK management continues to state publicly that it expects to meet its target of re-partnering by the end of Q3 (or Sept 30), there is a possibility that a delay would occur. For example, the re-partnering might not take place by Sept 30, and NAK management would indicate a partner is near and expects an announcement by Oct 31 or within the next few weeks.

As for actionable advice, going long NAK at the current levels provides strong upside potential with limited downside risk given the current low stock price. Even in the unlikely event of a delay to October 31, the stock should maintain its upward momentum in anticipation of the re-partnering. For investors looking to take additional risk, purchasing Nov 2017 or Feb 2018 call options offers compelling upside potential although certainly pose greater risks than holding the underlying stock.

