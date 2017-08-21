Cash Flow At L Brands Is Still The Answer Going Forward, With 6.6% Yield

L Brands growth can continue again with more to come with strong cash flow as they exit the swim suit business at Victoria's Secret.

L Brands has increased its dividend for 8 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 6.6% well above average.

This article is about L Brands (LB), one of the largest retailers of women's lingerie and personal care products, and why it's a buy for the income investor and turnaround investor for its great cash flow. L Brands is 3.4% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held since it is at a starter position and has good prospects to return to normal growth next year.

Fundamentals of L Brands will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

L Brands passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score. (A good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

L Brands passes my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last 10 years with dividend increases for 8 years. It has a dividend with a yield of 6.6%. The dividend yield is high and is therefore a buy for the dividend income investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is high at 90% since LB has been paying out its excess cash in the form of special dividends on year/semi-yearly basis . After paying the dividend this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business with new stores and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. LB easily passes that guideline. L Brands is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $10.4 Billion. The size of L Brands plus its cash flow of $1.7 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 11.0% meets my requirement of 5.1% with good growth to come soon. My total return guideline is that total return must be positive over my test period, LB passes this guideline but is an underperformer compared to the market. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $9,800 today. This makes L Brands a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it has future growth potential after the error of selling swim suits and sports apparel gets to be a bad memory. One of my guidelines is that S&P rating must be 3 stars or better. L Brands' S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars or buy with a target price of $40.0, passing the guideline. L Brands' price is presently 10% below the target. LB is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 11, making LB a good buy at this entry point if you want a company that has great prospects as its core business gets back to where it was before going into the swim suit business. One of my guidelines is whether I would buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a very high yield and the growth of the dividend can be sustained due to LB's strong cash flow. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes LB interesting is the dividend yield and the strong cash flow to propel LB forward again.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. LB's total return greatly underperformed the Dow baseline in my 55.5 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 7.37% makes L Brands a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have a above average yield for the income investor. L Brands presently has a yield of 6.6%, which is above average for the income investor and should have good growth of the dividend from its cash flow after the exit of the swim suit business.

DOW's 55.5 month total return baseline is 65.42%

Company Name 55.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage L Brands 7.37% -58.05% 6.6%

When I scanned the 5 year chart, L Brands has a poor chart, going up and to the right until they went into the swim suit business and mall traffic started to decline. In 2013 and 2014 LB did really well, showing good price gains when the economy was on the rise. The down drop for the last two years is overdone; LB is not going out of business like J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP).

LB data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on August 17, 2017, L Brands reported earnings of $0.48 that beat expected by $0.04 and was lower compared to last year of $0.70. Total revenue was lower at $2.76 Billion down by 4.5% year over year and beat expected by $10 Million. This was a poor report with bottom line beating expected but top line decreased year over year and with earnings less than last year. The next earnings report will be out in November 2017 and is expected to be $0.30 compared to last year at $0.42 a decrease. Earnings for the Christmas quarter are expected to match last years earnings and should be the start of better numbers for L Brands.

Business Overview

L Brands is a retailer of women's intimate apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

L Brands, Inc. operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners. It operates in the retail brands, which include Victoria's Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works and La Senza. La Senza is a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel. It sells its La Senza products at over 120 La Senza stores in Canada. Henri Bendel sells handbags, jewelry and other accessory products through New York and 28 other stores. Mast Global is a merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners.

Overall L Brands is a business with a good CAGR projected growth that follows the market long term in a good economy. The total return in 2013 outperformed the DOW average by 13% for a total gain of 40.0%. LB really likes a good economy. With President Trump wanting to decrease corporate taxes, now is a good time to start a position in LB. LB intends to add 70 stores in this year and has possibilities in foreign stores also.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.1%), and the Fed has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The Fed projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the August 17, 2017 earnings call, Stuart Burgdoerfer (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer) said:

Second quarter earnings per share decreased 31% to $0.48 per share, exceeding our initial guidance of $0.40 to $0.45. The earnings upside was delivered through expense control and non-operating income gains; the comp decline of 8% was below our initial forecast for a mid-single digit decline. Looking forward to the remainder of 2017, we expect continued solid performance at PINK and Bath & Body Works, and continued improvement versus our first-half results at Victoria’s Secret Lingerie and Beauty. Given our below expectation second quarter sales result, our comp forecast for the third quarter is a more conservative low single-digit decline versus our previous view of up low single digits. We have strong brands that lead their categories, with close connections to our customers. While store traffic, particularly at Victoria’s Secret has been challenging, we believe a large part of the decline is related to the exit of swim and a pullback in promotional activity versus last year. Our online businesses continue to be strong, with a 11% growth in go-forward categories at Victoria’s Secret and 16% growth at Bath & Body Works. Our stores have high sales productivity and 99% of our stores are cash-flow positive. We have confidence in our upcoming product launches, and we will continue to leverage our speed and agility capabilities to read, react and chase. We will also continue to manage inventory, expenses and capital spending with discipline.

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of L Brands and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

The graphic below shows the projections of cash flow and other parameters looking forward.

Source: Earnings call Slides for LB 2nd quarter

Takeaways

L Brands is an investment choice for the income investor with fantastic dividend yield and the turnaround investor with good cash flow that can get the business growing again. LB is a starter position at 3.4% of The Good Business Portfolio because of the great dividend yield and will be added to if cash is ever available. I thought 5 months ago that $50/share was the bottom - boy, was I wrong. While I wait for the turnaround the portfolio is writing covered calls on a portion of the position.

I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Wrote some LB September 15, strike 37.5 calls on a part of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Wrote some HOG September 8, strike 49.0 calls on the total of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.5% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR), now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. The earnings for the second quarter were good, beating expected by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.3% of the portfolio and Boeing is 10.6% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is being to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic, with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

