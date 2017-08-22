PepsiCo: Income At A Premium Valuation

Investors have to pay a rather high price though, at least if they want to enter a position right here.

PepsiCo (PEP) continues to perform well operationally, and the company's shares are continuing their uptrend as well. Investors can get a strong income pick here, although they have to pay a premium price for shares of PepsiCo.

PepsiCo has been a great performer over the last years, overtaking its long time rival Coca-Cola (KO):

PEP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Compared to its bigger peer PepsiCo has offered the better 1 year, 3 year, 5 year, 10 year and 20 year total return, which is quite telling, as Coca Cola is one of many investors' favorite holdings.

PepsiCo's better performance is based on a number of factors, among them higher growth due to its snacks business, a smaller size (which made it easier to achieve higher relative growth rates) and lower multiples (which allowed for multiple expansion and which made the company's stock buybacks more effective).

PEP Dividend data by YCharts

The dividend growth rate of the two companies has been almost exactly the same; both have increased their quarterly payout by 115% over the last ten years -- which equals an annual dividend growth rate of 8.0%.

There is one substantial difference though:

PEP Payout Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

PepsiCo has raised its dividend at a strong pace without raising its payout ratios very far, as the company paid out a little less than two thirds of its earnings as well as of its cash flows over the last year.

When we look at PepsiCo's guidance for the current year, we see that the company plans to keep things that way: PepsiCo's management expects this year's free cash flow to total $7.0 billion, whereas this year's total dividend payments are seen coming in at $4.5 billion. This results in a payout ratio of 64% of the company's free cash flows, which is not an especially low payout ratio, but which is not problematic at all for a company like PepsiCo, which produces high cash flows and whose operations are not cyclical. Even during the last financial crisis PepsiCo kept producing billions of cash flows each year, whereas many other, more cyclical companies saw their operational results get devastated.

In the most recent quarter PepsiCo was able to grow its organic revenues by 3.1% year over year, which is a quite solid growth rate for a mature and established company like PepsiCo. Through some margin expansion, the company was able to grow its earnings even faster, and PepsiCo's guidance for the current year in regards to its profitability is quite positive as well: PepsiCo sees this year's earnings per share coming in at $5.13, which would be an 8.7% increase over the ttm number. Since analysts are forecasting annual earnings per share increases of 6.4% for the next five years, PepsiCo is likely to continue on its growth path.

Since PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio of 63% isn't too high yet, investors are likely to see annual dividend increases in the high single digits going forward: If, for example, PepsiCo would increase its annual payout by eight percent a year for the next five years, its dividend payout ratio would rise just marginally (to 68%), which would still be very sustainable. The annual dividend would rise to $4.73 in that scenario, which would mean a yield on cost of exactly four percent for anyone buying right now.

SPY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

In today's low rate environment, with the broad market trading at all time highs (which means the S&P 500's yield has come down to just 1.9%), PepsiCo's income potential is quite attractive, although investors have to pay a certain price for PepsiCo's shares:

PEP PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

PepsiCo's trailing earnings multiple, its earnings multiple for 2017 and for 2018 all look rather high, both relative to the broad market as well as relative to how PepsiCo's shares were valued in the past: Last fall PepsiCo's shares could be bought at 22 times trailing earnings, which would have been substantially cheaper than what investors have to pay right now.

Takeaway

PepsiCo has been the much better investment compared to Coca-Cola in recent years, and I believe that could remain the case. PepsiCo has a better growth record and is better diversified with its snacks business.

Ongoing dividend growth at a solid pace seems very likely, and PepsiCo's current dividend yield of 2.8% is quite attractive, but investors have to pay a premium price for shares of the company, which makes shares vulnerable to multiple contraction in the short term. PepsiCo is thus primarily attractive for investors with a long-term horizon, I believe.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.