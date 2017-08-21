Yet Another Capital Raise On The Horizon For Tesla

Introduction

Tesla (TSLA) has been making major capital investments in order to begin manufacturing, selling, and servicing its Model 3, which is now going into production. These capital investments include not just equipment at the Fremont factory but also construction at the Gigafactory where the batteries for these cars are being produced, as well as expansion of the sales and service centers and Tesla's supercharger network.

Tesla considers some of these capital investments to be owned prior to actual payment to the suppliers for them, with the payments due contained within the accounts payable and accrued liabilities line items on the balance sheet. This is perfectly legitimate from an accounting perspective, and in many respects preferable to trying to decipher footnotes about purchase commitments. (Although Tesla has that category as well.) It does, however, raise the issue of how much in payments Tesla needs to make soon for equipment already deemed owned by them, in addition to estimates for future purchase needs.

I wrote a Seeking Alpha article on this general subject on June 23 titled "A Capital Raise Could be Around the Corner." In large part, my conclusion was due to the $1.8 billion I calculated Tesla owed for equipment already purchased as of March 31. The article turned out to be quite accurate as Tesla announced an increase of more than $400 million in its ABL (which permits the inclusion of property and equipment in its borrowing base) only a few hours later. They then of course announced the recent $1.8 bn. debt deal only a bit over a month after that. (Victory Lap)

In this article, I will update my $1.8 bn. figure (interesting that they raised exactly the amount owed at March 31) using the June 30 financial statements and discuss other issues which may have a major impact on Tesla's cash needs for the remainder of the year and a bit beyond. However, before I get to that, I want to highlight what I consider to be an extreme misrepresentation contained in Tesla's Q2 earnings press release issued on August 2 regarding its free cash flow in the quarter.

Tesla Overstates Q2 Free Cash Flow by $240 million

One of the first items I look at when Tesla issues its quarterly press releases and attached financials is free cash flow, as contained in its cash flow statement, which I've reprinted below. Free cash flow is quite easy to calculate. In the most recent quarter, Tesla borrowed an additional net amount of $429 million. Despite that, cash balances decreased by more than $970 million. This means free cash flow was a negative $1.399 bn. ($970mn. +$429mn.)

However, the supplementary information provided by Tesla at the bottom of the table below indicates free cash flow was only a negative $1.159 bn. Why the difference? Well, the answer is in the detailed cash flow table above it. Both tables use the same negative operating cash flow figure of $200 million. However, the supplemental table neglects to include two significant items in the detailed table - payments for solar systems leased and to be leased of $199 million, and an increase in restricted cash (and other) of $57 million, increasing the negative cash flow figure to $1.415 bn. The benefit of the exchange rate impact on foreign deposits was $16 million, bringing the true negative free cash flow in the quarter to $1.399 billion, $240 million worse than the $1.139 bn. figure Tesla reported in its summary.

What are these two items Tesla did not include in the summary? Was it legitimate to leave them out? What are the implications for free cash flow in the upcoming quarters?

The first item, almost $200 million for "payments for the cost of solar energy systems leased and to be leased" is simply a particular type of capital expenditure; these are the systems that SolarCity is installing on customer roofs and leasing out to generate future income and cash flow. It absolutely should have been included in the calculation of free cash flow for the quarter.

Will this be a recurring cost or just a one time item? Well, Tesla's Q2 press release said: "As a result, residential solar deployment will be impacted over the short-term but is expected to resume growing in Q4 compared to Q3." The press release also says "The portion of residential customers who elected to purchase rather than lease a solar system grew to 37% of deployments in Q2 (up from 6% a year ago), and we expect this trend to continue in Q3."

It is clear this will be a recurring item. The good news is Tesla expects business to be down somewhat this quarter (but they're a growth company right?) so the cash need should be less due to this factor as well as due to the fact that an increasing percentage of systems are being sold rather than leased. (with one caveat, it appears that Tesla may be financing some of these sales.) Based upon this guidance, I would project an average of $150 million/qtr. required for this purpose for the foreseeable future.

What about the increase in restricted cash? What's this all about? It relates to SolarCity's non-recourse debt in various subsidiaries and highlights one of the major disadvantages of this financing method. The lenders in these subsidiaries have received what they believe to be more than ample collateral from SolarCity and have locked it up in their own special purpose subsidiary. In exchange, if they have miscalculated, they do not have the right to go after Tesla for any deficiency. However, for an additional level of protection, they are permitted to hold some of the cash generated by these assets in the subsidiary rather than releasing it right away to Tesla. This restricted cash has reached a total of about $500 million as of June 30 and increased by about $50 million in the most recent quarter. Without knowing details of the individual financing deals, it is impossible to accurately predict further cash impacts here. However, it seems reasonable to assume that this situation won't "turn on a dime" from being cash flow negative to cash flow positive. I would therefore expect this figure to continue to modestly increase in the absence of trends/evidence to the contrary. In the meantime, Tesla is most likely earning money market rates on these funds while having to borrow an additional $500 million at market rates. Not very efficient, is it?

An Editorial Comment

I find Tesla's reporting of negative free cash flow as only $1.16 bn. as being extremely misleading. It misrepresents Tesla's current financial position and prospects. Unfortunately, this summary number is one that the mainstream press has picked up on, including this article from CNBC, which says "However, negative free cash flow was a record $1.16 billion. That is almost double the amount in the first quarter, and suggests Tesla still burning through cash." What would CNBC have said if they had focused on the correct, much higher figure?

Cash Flow Considerations for the Next Nine Months

In the remainder of this article, I go through various cash flow assumptions and estimations for the rest of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018. I also have created the table below which should aid in the discussion.

Tesla Cash Flow Projections Through 3/31/18 $000's Cash at June 30, 2017 $3,036,000 $1.8 bn. Bond Issuance $1,777,000 "Starting Cash" $4,813,000 Cash payments due for owned P,P&E at 6/30 -$2,183,000 Additional capex payments in 2017 -$500,000 Investment in Leased Solar Systems -$300,000 Additions to Restricted cash of $25 min./qtr. -$50,000 Cash Remaining after H2 2017 capex/investments $1,780,000 Base case operating cash flow (-$100 million/ qtr.) -$200,000 Capitalized interest payments ($50 million/qtr.) -$100,000 Interest on $1.8 bn. in bonds ($24 million/ Q4) -$24,000 Principal Payments on term debt -$35,000 Cash prior to secured borrowings at 12/31/17 $1,421,000 Secured Financings against leased Solar Systems $200,000 Collateralized Lease Borrowings $300,000 Projected cash at 12/31/17 $1,921,000 Base Quarterly Operating Cash Flow -$100,000 Inreased Operating Expenses Q1 2018 -$50,000 Model 3 Contribution Q1 2018 $420,000 Capitalized Interest Payments Q1 -$50,000 Interest on $1.8 bn. in bonds -$24,000 Total Operating Cash Flow Q1 2018 $196,000 Principal Payments on term debt -$17,500 Solar Bond Maturities due E. Musk and the Rives -$100,000 Investment in Leased Solar Systems -$150,000 Additions to Restricted Cash -$25,000 Cash Flow in Q1 prior ot Sec. borrowings or Capex -$96,500 Secured Financings against leased Solar Systems $100,000 Collateralized Lease Borrowings $150,000 Capex for ongoing projects -$500,000 Free Cash Flow in Q1 2018 -$346,500 Projected cash at 12/31/17 $1,921,000 Free Cash Flow in Q1 2018 -$346,500 Projected cash at 3/31/18 $1,574,500

Tesla had $3.036 bn. in cash at June 30, and raised an additional $1.77 billion (net of fees) in the note offering, bringing the starting point for my calculations to $4.806 bn.

The Cash Starting Point

How Much Does Tesla Owe for Capex Already Owned?

My June 23 article concluded that, as of March 31, 2017, Tesla owed about $1.816 bn. for property already considered owned by them and reported as Property, Plant and Equipment on the balance sheet, an increase of $654 million from the $1.162 billion figure I had calculated at year-end 2016. This $654 million figure is disclosed in the cash flow statement on p. 7 of the March 31, 2017 10-Q and is reported as "Acquisition of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities" in the supplemental non cash information at the bottom of the statement. The June 30 10 Q reports this figure as being $1.021 bn., although interestingly, they changed the title to "Acquisition of property and equipment included in liabilities." (Could they have modified the definition of what's included a bit as well?) The cash flow statement is cumulative for the first six months of the year, so the additional increase in the amount owed is $367 million, bringing the total at June 30 to $2.183 bn.

As I discussed in my prior article, Tesla has indicated they have negotiated terms with equipment suppliers such that the amounts owed do not become payable until after the equipment is operational. Presumably Tesla has another 60 days or so before the payable is due. Based upon the huge construction in progress figure of $3.9 bn. reported at June 30 there is much equipment that was not operational at that date. Presumably the M3 line is becoming operational now, along with the Gigafactory battery manufacturing facilities, so there are likely a lot of payments due in the next 60-90 days. Many of them may not be paid until after Sept. 30, so we will not see the full impact until the FY '17 statements are released next February.

Other Cap Ex Outlays Prior to Year End.

Tesla is of course planning to expand its supercharger network dramatically prior to year end and increase the number of sales and service centers substantially as well. Gigafactory construction also will continue. This can easily add $500 million or more to capex payments which will need to be made by year end, or possibly slightly thereafter. As a result, I expect total capex payments of close to $2.7 bn. by year end. This is $700 billion higher than Deepak Ahuja's guidance on the subject. The actual amount will obviously depend significantly upon whether Tesla remains on track with its supercharger, Gigafactory and service center expansion plans.

In addition, I'm estimating capex at SolarCity for systems leased will average $150 million/qtr. or $300 million for the next six months, which is actually a bit less than the $200 million invested in Q2. There also is the issue of restricted cash additions, which I'm estimating at $25 million/qtr., even though they were about $50 million in the Q2. This is a real wild card however, without out knowing further details of these restricted cash requirements.

Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Projections

It is now time to look at operating cash flow, which was a negative $200 million in Q2 with 22,000 deliveries. The next two quarters, Tesla is guiding for higher deliveries, but lower gross margins which will basically cancel each other out. I also would make an adjustment to operating cash flow for deposit liability changes since this has a tendency to change significantly from quarter to quarter and has some elements of being a financing rather than an operating cash flow as well as do some "smoothing" to the operating cash flow number.

Total operating cash flow for the first two quarters was a negative $269 million and the deposit liability decreased by $71 million, so excluding this item, negative operating cash flow was $198 million, or $99 million/qtr. I will round to $100 million/ qtr. for purpose of my projections. Regulatory credits were $100 million in Q2 but 0 in Q1, so this method implicitly includes an average of $50 million/ qtr. (Credits sold were $300 million in 2016 or $75 million/qtr. but as other manufacturers begin to produce EV's, the value of these credits is likely to decrease.)

The Effect of Interest Expense and Capitalized Interest

So far, my calculations have not taken into account the impact of the increased interest expense on the new debt, which is about $8 million/ month, or about $36 million total for the remainder of the year. However, it is not strictly additive. Any cash manager "worth his salt" would pay down Tesla's revolvers, saving some interest, and only borrow again when cash is needed. I would therefore only start to deduct the additional interest expense starting in the fourth quarter, at about $24 million/qtr.

More concerning is the interest that Tesla is paying but capitalizing rather than expensing. This was $23.3 million in the first quarter, but increased to $35.4 million in the second quarter. It's most likely $50 million or so per quarter now. Although it's entirely legitimate to capitalize interest rather than reporting it as an expense, it is a cash outflow item under most circumstances (although it's possible that part of it in Tesla's case is amortization of the debt discount, which defers the timing of payment until the debt due date) and at some point will need to be reported as an expense as well, so it is a "double whammy." Although capital expenditures are discretionary and can be terminated at any point, capitalized interest is an item that can't be. It's mainly a cash obligation of Tesla, irrespective of whether it is capitalized or expensed. In addition, capitalized interest needs to be depreciated once the associated asset is put into service.

As a result, I estimate increased cash interest payments to consume $124 million by year end.

Debt Service Issues

Tesla currently has over $8.1 billion in debt of which $760 million is listed as "current" on the debt table in note 11 of the 6/30/17 10-Q, meaning it is due within a year. (One glance at that table makes it clear just how indebted Tesla currently is.) Some of the debt consists of short-term secured revolving credit facilities which simply will get extended, barring unforeseen circumstances. However, some of it consists of the current portion of amortizing term loans. Principal payments due on the amortizing debt within one year are approximately $70 million. I will assume it is due in equal amounts quarterly of $17.5 million, or a total of $35 million by year end.

I also assume the remaining 2018 notes will be converted to stock, as appears to have been the case with these notes so far, which will cause some additional dilution rather than needing to be settled in cash ("pick your poison").

Possible Cash Generation Sources

Tesla has a number of credit facilities with unused borrowing capacity, and the company has alluded to a couple of possible additional cash generation sources as well. I would be "derelict in my duty" if I didn't consider the positive as well as the negative.

First of all, although I have deducted $300 million from cash for the capital investment in leased systems, the company does have facilities in place to fund much of this. As Deepak Ahuja mentioned in the conference call, they have about $700 million in unused committed facilities for this purpose. The catch is they are secured facilities which requires that collateral be pledged. It's not simply $700 million that can be borrowed at will. Since the newly installed leased systems qualify as collateral, there can be borrowings under this facility to fund at least a portion of the cost, subject to advance rates and other terms. As a result, I would add back two-thirds of this, bringing year-end cash to about $1.7 bn. Maybe it would have been more appropriate to discuss this when I discussed the cash investment requirement for this, but I wanted to highlight the fact that Tesla is dependent upon the availability of credit to fund this business. This financing source drying up contributed to SolarCity's problems forcing last year's bailout.

Doggydogworld, who has recently posted some very interesting and perceptive comments, believes that the tax benefits that Tesla sells to its tax equity partners for these systems combined with the borrowings under the facilities can fund 100% of the cost. If you find Doggydog's point of view compelling, then add back the entire $300 million. What's a $100 million difference among friends, anyway?

There are two other items which may at least temporarily alleviate some of these cash flow issues. The first one is customer deposits, which I undemocratically decided is more of a financing cash flow rather than an operating cash flow item, in large part because adjusting for this gives a better picture of the underlying economics of Tesla's business and smoothes out "blips" ( a highly technical term) due to the timing of announcements by Tesla when they start to take deposits, etc.

Viewing deposit changes as an operating cash flow, rather than a financing cash flow, is extremely significant in interpreting comments and guidance from Tesla. In the Q2 conference call, Deepak Ahuja said:

"So we expect our operating cash flows to be significantly better in the second half compared to the first half."

Of course it's going to be better! Customer deposits decreased by $71 million in the first half, negatively impacting operating cash flows by that amount. Any increases in deposits in the second half will positively impact operating cash flow. As a result, a huge positive swing in operating cash flow is entirely to be expected. The more interesting question will be what the operating cash flow trend will look like in the second half of 2017 if one ignores this impact.

Deposits are a cash flow item nonetheless no matter how you classify it. They also will undoubtedly add to Tesla's cash position for the next few months and possibly longer since net M3 deposits continue to come in and not many M3's are currently being delivered. Additionally, my understanding is that those who will be invited to configure will be making an additional $1,500 deposit (or possibly requesting their initial $1,000 back). However, like the deposits for the MX, as the backlog is cleared out, this figure will ultimately decrease. As a result, I view this as a great temporary liquidity/emergency funding source for unexpected issues during the next few months, but it is not something that can be considered an ongoing long term funding source. Sooner or later, deposits will again decrease, negatively impacting Tesla's reported operating cash flow.

The second item is Tesla's claim that due to their arrangements with suppliers to have at least 60 days to pay them, while being able to manufacture and deliver a car in much less time, they will have a positive working capital cycle. I'm calling "BS" on this one, other than a possible minor, temporary impact.

First of all, the biggest item is the batteries, and there is a complex agreement with Panasonic regarding batteries, including the requirement that Tesla purchase "safety stock." Anyone trying to understand the implications of Tesla's working capital requirements needs to have an understanding of this. I know just enough to suspect that Tesla likely won't have a materially positive cash flow impact on the battery front at least, but I hope that Montana Skeptic will weigh in, since he has examined this issue closely and written an article on SA regarding this subject. Secondly, the other purchased components should not be that big a percentage of the total cost of manufacturing a Tesla. Other significant items, such as labor costs, need to be paid on payday no matter what, and depreciation expense, a non cash charge, is irrelevant to cash flow calculations.

Tesla seems to be trying to make an analogy to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) positive working capital situation. Amazon, as a retailer, has positive working capital because they can sell an item (books etc.) and receive cash on day one by charging the purchaser's credit card, but don't have to pay the publisher for 60 days or so. Tesla's situation is entirely different. They are not selling other manufacturers' cars. They are selling their own product after manufacturing and shipping them. By the way, "news flash." Unlike a book, you can not ship a car via FedEx for next day delivery. In fact, comparing Tesla's "cars in transit" number at quarter end vs. number of cars estimated by third parties to have been delivered the subsequent month suggests that average transit time alone may be greater than one month, particularly for overseas deliveries. Could this issue be part of the reason Tesla is not planning to deliver RHD vehicles, which go to such "far away" places as Hong Kong and the UK (sorry Simon Mac), for at least a year and is concentrating on California deliveries first? At the margin, this strategy is less detrimental to cash flow, but is hardly positive, and at some point becomes a huge negative when overseas deliveries become disproportionate. Although Tesla had about $800 million in excess capacity under its ABL at June 30, this will most likely be needed to fund some of this working capital requirement in the not too distant future.

The Situation in the First Quarter of 2018

OK, Where are we? My best estimate, is that Tesla will have about $1.9 bn. in cash on Jan 1, 2018.

What is the likely cash flow situation for the first quarter of 2018? My "base case," as delineated above, based upon current production levels, is a negative $100 million/qtr. However, Tesla guided to higher operating expenses in 2018 after being flat for the remainder of 2017. I will therefore add $50 million, a bit more than a 5% increase, for Q1 operating expenses.

Tesla also has indicated Model 3s should be rolling off the production line in Q1 at the rate of 5000 or so per week, so those will clearly add to operating cash flow during the quarter. By how much? Elon Musk gave us a "hint" (god forbid I refer to his comment as "guidance") in the Q2 earnings conference call:

" I feel like the point which we are at steady-state 5,000 units a week for Model 3 is about when we reach the 25% gross margin level. So it wouldn't be right when we get to 5,000, because initially when you get to 5,000 a week there's still a lot of overtime. We're still expediting parts from all around the world. So you've got a lot of expedited fees, you've got a lot overtime, and so it takes probably from the point at which you get to the 5,000 a week, it's probably another three or four months before you hit the 25% gross margin."

Since the first quarter will be entirely within the first three or four months of M3 production at 5000/wk., I feel justified in using a gross margin percentage of much less than 25%, and will use 10%. If you are playing along at home, however, feel free to use whatever percentage you think is appropriate and adjust my figures accordingly.

Q1 is a bit less than 13 weeks. To keep the math simple (and leave some flexibility for temporary shutdowns), I will use 12 weeks, which results in total production of 60,000 M3s in Q1. At an average price of $50,000 and a margin of 10%, this generates a gross profit of $300 million. Some of the "expense" is non-cash depreciation, however, which I will estimate at $2000/car, which adds a further $120 million to operating cash flow. I'm surprised none of the bulls on SA have pointed out the positive impact of this non cash expense on cash flow (actually I'm not too surprised considering the general quality of the bulls' analyses here, "meow").

However, it does not take into account increased interest expense due to either the new $1.8 bn. in debt or the reclassification of capitalized interest once facilities are put into operation. Capitalized interest is approaching $50 million/qtr., which should become an operating expense by Q1. (If not,Tesla has other serious problems.) Additional interest on the $1.8 billion in debt is almost $24 million/ qtr. When we deduct this, the result is positive operating cash flow of $196 million.

Let's not forget non operating cash flows however, mainly debt principal repayments and capital expenditures. As I discussed above, scheduled principal repayments are about $17.5 million per quarter (mostly due to that darned SolarCity acquisition), so that reduces positive cash flow to about $178 million. Then there's the $100 million SolarCity debt owed Musk and the Rives, which is due in February. (These debt repayments will reduce ongoing interest expense a bit.)

This reduces cash flow to $78 million prior to any capital expenditures. Tesla also will continue with capital expenditures. There will be additional Gigafactory construction and of course supercharger and showroom/service center buildout. How much should that be? I'll take a stab at $500 million for the quarter, much less than the 2017 average, which is approaching $1 bn./qtr. (Continue to "play at home," however, and adjust my figures accordingly.) We now have negative cash flow of $422 million in the first quarter of 2018, reducing the cash balance at March 31, 2018, to less than $1.6 billion. Tesla's preferred cash cushion has been stated as being about $1 bn., but there was discussion in the Q2 earnings call that a higher cushion might be prudent as the company's business grows, so $1.5 bn. might be a reasonable target next year. This does not include what I consider to be the temporary positive impact of deposits or possible unused borrowing capacity under its revolvers (which should be reserved for working capital fluctuations).

I'm projecting Q1 cash flow at -$422 million, but without a $100 million payment due to Musk et. al., Q2 will improve to -$322 million. If M3 production continues at 5000/wk and the margin doubles to 20%, that generates an additional $300 million, so we're just about at breakeven cash flow for Q2.

But wait. Just like those late night infomercials, "there's more." Doesn't Tesla have something going on in Buffalo NY? How much cash will that require? How about the semi-trucks? Let's not forget Gigafactories 3,4,5, and 6. As a result....

A First Quarter 2018 Capital Raise Will Be Necessary

The first quarter also will be a prudent time for a capital raise. When including the impact of additional M3 deposits, cash on the balance sheet at 12/31//17 should be well over $2 billion, so a capital raise for new initiatives will not look at all like a desperation move.

More importantly, due to M3 deposits coming in, operating cash flow will look strong. If Tesla aggressively markets any excess inventory it might have, this would aid operating cash flow as well. I suspect we will hear a lot about improving operating cash flow in the next few conference calls and company pronouncements. It also will be early enough in the M3 production ramp that hopes and dreams of a healthy "steady state" margin will still be alive.

Of course, the positive impact of deposits will eventually reverse, most likely later in 2018. If lease returns become an issue as leases begin to expire in quantity in 2018, this would be a negative for operating cash flow later in the year as well.

For these reasons, I see an equity raise as being likely within weeks after the 2017 10-K is filed in February of 2018. (Cash flow will not be strong enough to support yet more debt.) This will disappoint some bulls as well as some bears. Some of the charging bulls believe that Tesla will be able to fund all its future growth plans without any dilution, while some of the more ravenous bears think Tesla will be on the verge of failure by then.