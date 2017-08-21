Zix: Protecting Against Downside

Zix has seen some of the highest amounts of growth in its industry at 10% and is the leader in its area.

Investor Thesis

As the costs of cyber attacks continue to increase, so will the need for email security. Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is the leader in email security and protects both inbound and outbound. With strong growth in revenue as well as a robust balance sheet, Zix will continue to see growth in the future because of its acquisition of Greenview Data and the increasing amount of cyber attacks.

Increasing Amount of Attacks

The FBI reported that more than $3B has been stolen in the past three years from business email compromise scams. It’s becoming increasingly important for businesses to have a strong defense against cyber attacks in order to protect their information and avoid the costs of losing customers personal information. The number of attacks is only rising, with over 400 businesses being targeted by email compromise scams every day. This is a negative thing for businesses but positive for Zix as the more companies that come under threat of a cyber attack the more customers they will attract.



Financials

Zix operates on a subscription-based model, with cash being collected upfront on an annual basis. Contracts typically have three-year terms, but around 90% of businesses renew their contracts. Not one customer accounts for more than 2% of revenue as well, making their business model more reliable.

Zix’s business depends on it continuing to be the leader in email security. As such, investors should keep an eye on their R&D expenses and notice how much they are devoting to their research. Their most recent quarter showed an increase in their R&D spending, increasing from $2.3M to $2.7M. This is due in part to developing new technologies, as well as the increase in the number of employees because of the Greenview Data acquisition. Despite the increase in R&D spending, their overall operating expenses decreased 8.1%. This is due to decreased SG&A expenses. As Zix becomes a more established company, they are becoming better at controlling their costs and we can see the effect of that on their operating expenses. Their reduced costs have also translated into a tremendous amount of growth in their net income and increased 49% from 2016 to 2017.



One of the more attractive things about Zix is the fact that they have no debt. With $29.5M in cash/investments, they can continue capitalizing on opportunities that occur or withstand negative market conditions.

With 10% growth in revenue in 2016, Zix is one of the fastest-growing cyber security companies in the industry. A price/sales ratio of 4.51 is also lower than its competitors, such as Microsoft (MSFT) 6.21 and Proofpoint (PFPT) 8.8. Zix’s stock price remains near their 52-week high of $5.28, but I believe that it is currently undervalued for the price it’s trading at. If it experiences a dip in the future it may be a good time to swoop in and seize this opportunity.



Greenview Data Acquisition

In March 2017, Zix acquired Greenview Data for $6.5M cash. Greenview Data is another email security company that also deals with advanced threat protection, antivirus, and antispam capabilities. This deal will allow Zix to expand their market into these additional areas to complement their email security services.



As you can see from the visual, the increase that Zix will see from this acquisition is much more valuable than the cost. Zix will now be able to sell additional products to their existing customers in order to produce more revenue per customer and increase their profits. This deal will also attract and retain more customers as Zix is able to offer a broad solution suite and address the entire business email market from enterprise to small businesses.

Risks

Zix is primarily an email security company. While the vast majority of people continue to use email for their means of messaging, this dynamic is shifting into other messaging platforms such as Facebook Messenger (FB), Whatsapp, Slack, and Skype. As the security for these platforms improves, the less likely people will be willing to spend money on email security.



As the largest customer accounts for 2% of their revenue, Zix relies on acquiring new customers in order to continue to grow their business. If the pricing on Zix products increases or customers sees a decrease in their satisfaction in their products, this will adversely affect Zix’s revenue. As existing customers have no contractual obligation to continue their service beyond their contract, Zix has to continue to remain competitive both in their product offerings as well as their pricing. One of their largest competitors is Google (GOOG), a large blue chip stock with the capital to drive down the price of their email security products in order to grow their market share. If Google ever decides that Zix is becoming too big of a competitor for them, it would be very easy for them to try to drive Zix out of the market.

Since Zix operates in the cyber security industry, they are constantly defending against cyber attacks daily. If one attack manages to successfully break through their defenses, Zix customers may lose confidence in their ability to provide email security effectively. Negative publicity, interrupted service, damage to their reputation, and disclosure of personal information are all effects that could happen should a cyber breach occur.



Conclusion



Since Zix is a small-cap company, they still have much room to grow. With a market cap of $285M, they are considerably smaller than their competition. But their size allows them to specialize their product offerings to fit their consumers and enhance their experience. This is part of what allows Zix to maintain a customer retention rate of 90%. With their recent acquisition of Greenview Data, Zix is expanding their market into advanced threat protection and will allow it to grow beyond what they were capable of before. The fact that Zix has no debt on their balance sheets is the cherry on top for this company, and they are able to be flexible going forward regarding capital allocation.

