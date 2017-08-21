Apple TV: Go Freemium

What a feeling it must be to be Apple (AAPL), a company with over $250bn in cash ready and able to break into any industry it wants to.

Now, TV is next. Shows like Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke are familiar now that they have been a part of the mix for the summer. Given Apple’s large size, huge cash pile, and plateauing device sales, we believe a strategy of giving away TV/film/music content for free in order to attract new customers to its ecosystem is a great option.

Already we have seen "tech" companies begin their forays into content. Bidding for content like NFL games can be especially competitive. Just this year, Twitter (TWTR) lost its streaming rights to Amazon (AMZN). Yet if Apple truly wanted to throw its weight around, it has the potential to be the high bidder every single time.

Similar to Hulu, when it first began, Apple could design a streaming service that was simply free. In fact, it need not even include ad roll or banner ads - it could foot the entire cost and not look to monetize content through advertising at all. Instead, by making the service attractive and free, it will break into the industry with a fire and fury that has never been seen before. Social media networks and apps, things Apple knows well, are great examples of the freemium principle we are advocating.

In the early days of Instagram, for instance, users shared photos on a feed that contained nearly zero ads. The user interface and fun of the app, with minimal distracting ad load, led to widespread adoption. Only when enough users and engagement took place on the app did Facebook slowly turn on the ad load, sensitive to the user experience. They also could have gone the route of offering a subscription, but the underlying principle remains: offer a compelling, free service, and user numbers will spike.

What's the appeal of Freemium?

By offering a free tier, perhaps in addition to a paid tier, a company attracts a broader set of customers who may not have normally considered a product or service. For Apple TV, those consumers who might already be paying for services like Hulu, Netflix (NFLX), HBO, and others might balk at another monthly subscription. With a free option, however, a larger number of customers might try the service, driving up user numbers and engagement. Of course, there always is the opportunity that a free customer turns into a paid customer as well.

A new venture like an Apple TV streaming service can be scaled up much faster as more users adopt the free service, with a smaller number paying up for premium. One can see how almost immediately Apple could become a contender with this concept.

In fact, Apple explained that it currently has 185mn paid subscribers to its various services, many in relation to the App store. This is a great base to build off of when it comes to streaming TV.

What's the Strategy?

One step would be to offer this freemium service to particular customers (past or future). Apple can offer the service free on the largest iPhone for instance. Apple could offer the service free on a premium TV set, one that has been rumored for almost 10years. Almost immediately, a TV set becomes more valuable in the eyes of a potential customer because of the value added from a free streaming service.

Apple could offer the service free on premium tablets, the high end iPads, where it can attract more customers to higher ASP products. This "value-added" service, something competitor Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has not been able to provide to date, could goose product sales higher, perhaps even improving margins as customers opt for premium devices. One might expect margins to be squeezed if Apple is spending on content and offering it for free. But with the potential to attract new customers to more expensive products, that risk might abate.

First, framed as an “investment” from Apple's absurdly large cash on hand, Wall Street might see the appeal of Apple moving away from a value-investment to a growth-investment again. Second, by attracting more customers to products with better margins, the impact these content "investments" would have on the bottom line could be mitigated. Finally, the spigot need not be free forever. Apple can slowly introduce relevant (e.g. "shot on iPhone") ads and can create a business model that begins to monetize its consumer base if it went the ad-supported route. Or it could offer tiers, free and paid (e.g. Hulu, YouTube) to maintain a goal of profitability.

Apple has done this before, i.e. subsidize products or services to attract new customers to its ecosystem. Apple offers free Beats headphones, for instance, ones that sell for hundreds separately, as part of a Back to School deal. A $9.99 subscription service for example could be free for thirty months and cost about the same as a pair of $300 headphones.

We are of the opinion that Apple lags Spotify in music streaming because of the lack of a true, attractive freemium option. Today, Spotify dominates paid subscriptions, with over twice as many as Apple. Spotify’s 60mn paid users, compared to Apple’s 27mn, come partly from users who began using the service as a free app, and eventually decided to upgrade to a paid tier. Spotify’s 140mn total users including free users, speak to the efficacy of a freemium model. Apple should embark on a similar strategy for its TV service.

Challenges for Apple?

Any company employing the freemium business model needs to walk the tight rope of offering enough free features to attract users, selecting the right features to charge for, and making it clear to users the appeal of upgrading. News gathering organizations are another example of the freemium model. Many struggle with how many "free" articles to give away per month before charging for a subscription. Giving away too much free content, at a struggling company like a newspaper, could seriously hinder profitability.

Second, it would be of the utmost importance for Apple to decide on a subscription model vs. an ad supported model. We believe given Apple's services business and its impressive growth and sustainability that a subscription model similar to Apple Music would be best. However, offering a compelling free option for new users remains a necessary feature to ensure Apple's entrance into the market is a successful one.

The beauty of the freemium model for Apple is that it need not worry about turning a profit on this small aspect of the business. The company is making money hand over fist with iPhone sales and others (Apple services is said to be the size of a Fortune 500 company) so it can just focus on a great user experience offering compelling content that makes one want to sign up. Apple's services segment generated around $7bn last quarter, setting a record for itself, and as CEO Tim Cook said, it is "well on the way to being the size of a Fortune 100 company."

Conclusion

Apple has the luxury of a large bank account to draw upon as it delves into original content and TV streaming. We believe offering a free subscription service to attract many users quickly will serve Apple well in its adoption by the public. In the future, after Apple has reached even greater scale than its Apple Music subscriptions, it could decide to monetize the user base in various ways.