'Cracks' - Some Observations On A Monday

Of particular note is something that hasn't happened in 22 weeks.

None of these necessarily presage anything catastrophic, but they do seem to suggest that we're running on fumes.

Humor me while I highlight what I think are some notable visuals from an otherwise quiet Monday.

Ok, so I just wanted to drop you a quick line on Monday with some charts as a kind of follow-up to the "Listerine" post I did over the weekend.

This is one of those exceedingly rare occasions in the post-crisis era where you really don't need any kind of long-winded explanation about central bank liquidity or dangerous dynamics to make a case that the cracks are starting to show.

While the Dow (DIA) and the S&P (SPY) did manage to close green today, it's worth noting that the latter turned negative for the quarter intraday:

We're riding a 7-quarter win streak which now looks to be in jeopardy.

Also note that the Nasdaq (QQQ) fell for a third consecutive session. Monday marks the second time that's happened in August:

Additionally, don't ignore the DAX, which also fell for a third straight day:

Perhaps more important than any of that is the following chart:

(Bloomberg)

As you can see, that is the first net outflow from emerging market stock and bond funds in 22 weeks. Make no mistake, that is notable. Here's Bloomberg:

A standoff between the U.S. and North Korea and racial violence in the U.S. were enough to break a 21-week streak of flows into emerging-market funds. Investors pulled $1.7 billion out of developing-nation equity and bond funds in the week ending Aug. 16, the most this year, according to EPFR Global data. The geopolitical perils gave investors all the reason they needed to pare risk after lamenting for months that valuations are stretched.

Recall that EM has been bulletproof this year in the face of numerous headwinds including the possibility that DM central banks are on the verge of embarking on a coordinated normalization push.

Also, if you look beneath the surface, you'll see a record net short built up in CDX EM:

(Barclays)

To me that suggests that what you're seeing in EM assets can't be taken at face value in terms of drawing conclusions about sentiment.

So those are just a couple of quick and dirty observations for you to start the week.

Don't forget: Jackson Hole is coming up.

We don't need a Sintra redux.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.