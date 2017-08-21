Natural Gas Prices Undeterred By Bearish Weather Forecasts

Lower 48 production gains have stalled, but average for the month remains higher than we projected.

Welcome to the undeterred edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices moved higher across the curve today. This was a contradiction to what overnight weather reports would have indicated as CDDs were revised lower for the next 15-days.

For the month of August, Commodity Wx Group estimates that it is the third lowest Pop-Weighted CDDs since 2000, and first cooler than normal month in over two-years.

In addition, current forecast for September will also prove to be a downer for the natural gas bulls as weather is expected to be cooler than normal for the second-month in a row.

One bullish figure going for the bulls at the moment is that the daily implied balance, despite considerably lower CDDs than last year, has been just as tight as 2016.

Source: HFI Research

So, even with bearish weather projections for the rest of August, storage is still expected to tighten below the five-year average from now to the second week of September. See chart below:

For natural gas readers, trends in Lower 48 production will continue to be the most important variable to watch for fundamentals in the future. For the month of August, Lower 48 production started off with a bang and is currently averaging above our preliminary estimate, but the weakness observed over the last 10 days have thrown a kink to the strong production figures. We will be watching flows closely.

For readers interested in receiving our natural gas daily reports exclusive to subscribers, please sign up for HFI Research. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.