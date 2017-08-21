Big Guns Against Bonds

How quickly things change! Less than a year ago, the Fed was worryed about the negative interest rates. Now earlier this month, Alan Greenspan, the former Fed Chair, made a case for rising interest rates as he called them “abnormally low” even if we go all the way back to the time of Alexander Hamilton. And he is right! Have a look at this long-term interest rate chart.

This chart available at Wall Street Journal (Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Yield) stops at the point of Brexit last year but 10 year Treasury yield continues to be at a very low point. Greenspan says that now the interest rates have only one direction to go and that is up. We agree with that, however, there are several factors which indicate that it won’t happen in a hurry. Before we get to that, have a closer look at Figure 1 and take note of how much time 10-year rate has spent below sub 5% level since 1865 until today.

Let’s turn our attention to the factors which we think will keep a lid on rapidly rising interest rates.

Commodities and Wages

Consider commodity prices. Oil (WTI crude) seems to be stuck around 50 dollars a barrel. Citi’s commodities research team see U.S. crude likely trading in a range of $40 to $60 for the next five years with some shocks along the way. Baltic Dry Index, which is an economic indicator as an assessment of the price of moving raw materials like iron ore, coal and grains, shows no signs of inflation.

Baltic Dry Index used to be always in the news during 2006-08 commodities boom. Now no one seems to pay any attention to it as it flat lines around a much lower level compared to the 2008 peak.

Now turning to grains, PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) is at a decade low!

What’s more interesting is the commodities are lingering at lower levels when the U.S. dollar is sitting near its 52 week low as well. We don’t want to clutter the article with figures but check out one year chart of PowerShares DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP). You can only imagine what will happen to commodities if the U.S. dollar strengthens from here with improving economy.

As far as wages are concerned, July's jobs report showed a 0.3 percent (2.5 percent annual) increase in average hourly wages which is remarkable for a low employment rate. The labor force participation rate has grown which suggests that there is still some slack in the job market.

Cheaper commodities, slower wage growth and increasing labor force participation imply low inflation give the Fed enough room to maneuver slowly.

European and Japanese Bonds

European bonds pay very little compared to the U.S. bonds and so does Japanese bonds. As of August 20, 2017, U.S. 10-year treasury (US10Y) pays 2.197% while UK 10-year (UK10Y) is at 1.093%, and German Bund 10-year (DE10Y) at only 0.416%. Japan 10-year Treasury (JP10Y) takes the low rate crown at 0.041%. Recently, the Bank of England voted by six to two to keep the Bank Rate at a record low of 0.25 percent which made The Guardian newspaper quip that the Bank of England speaks like a hawk and acts like a dove.

The European Central Bank is not doing anything differently either. It firmly holds interest rate steady at 0.00 percent.

It does not take much to venture that if the U.S. rates start to move up on top of significant interest rate gaps, then the bond buyers from Europe and Japan will be more interested in the American bonds. That should keep rise of rates in check.

Debt Ceiling Tussle

The most recent debt ceiling suspension expired in mid-March. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is using special accounting measures to stay under the limit, currently set at $19.81 trillion. He estimates those measures will be tapped out by September 29 of this year. After that, it will be up to the Congress and the White House to reach a resolution. These kinds of confrontation will surely give the Fed a pause.

The Fed’s Balance Sheet

The general expectations are for the Fed to start shrinking its $4.5 trillion balance sheet this fall. The Fed itself said that after its recent policy meeting. But most likely they won’t do that rapidly. Why will the Fed destroy the economy that they carefully propped up with so many unconventional tools like quantitative easing, operation twist and unconventionally low interests?

Geopolitical Events

This is a wild card but kind of persistent one in one form or the other. At present, the North Korea problem is in the forefront. Fresh threats are making rounds ahead of the U.S. and South Korea’s joint exercises. Such events always threaten stocks and make investors take a shelter in bonds.

Takeaway

Getting completely out of bonds is never a good idea as all the factors outlined above and any unexpected defaults anywhere in the world push people into bonds. Bonds have only two purposes: a parking place for our capital while we wait for a better deployment opportunity and return of principal with a pre-determined interest. We touched on both long and short term bond behavior in “The Long And Short Of Bonds". The question is what duration bonds look more suitable now.

A few months back Buffett said, ”Why anyone would buy a 30-year bond absolutely baffles me. The idea of committing your money at roughly 3 percent for 30 years ... doesn't make any sense to me.”

We agree with that.

It is more likely that rates won’t be galloping ahead but will continue to have a slow gradual rise. This environment makes short-term Treasury bonds and equivalent low-cost funds (for example, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) or its equivalent Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund Investor Shares (VBISX) more appealing than the long-term bonds.

