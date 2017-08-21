Cisco To Acquire Springpath For Hyperconverged Software

The deal builds on Cisco's success with its HyperFlex product and is the result of a significant investment in and partnership with Springpath.

Springpath has developed hyperconverged software that enables enterprises to more easily manage their compute resources in 'cloud-like' environments.

Cisco has agreed to acquire Springpath for $320 million in cash and additional retention-incentive awards.

Quick Take

Networking giant Cisco (CSCO) announced its intention to acquire software company Springpath for $320 million in cash and equity awards, plus additional retention-based incentives.

Springpath has developed software that turns ‘standard servers of choice into a single pool of compute and storage resources.’

Cisco is continuing to acquire software-centric companies that can aid in its transition from a hardware-focused firm to a more balanced software and hardware provider of complete solutions to enterprises operating in or transitioning to the cloud, whether in public, hybrid or on-premises/private environments.

This transition away from increasingly commoditized hardware is a major business model shift for Cisco, as it moves toward a software-centric solutions enterprise model.

Target Company

Sunnyvale, California-based Springpath was founded in 2012 to eliminate the need for network storage via its Data Platform which users purchase on an annual subscription basis.

Springpath calls its service “HALO,” which operates between the hardware, server pool layer and the enterprise’s compute infrastructure and application layer, as shown in the figure below,

(Source: Springpath)

Management is headed by CEO Terry Cunningham, who has been with the firm since 2015. The firm was founded by CTO Mallik Mahalingam.

Below is a brief overview video about Springpath:

(Source: Tech Field Day)

The company’s financing history is that it raised three rounds of funding, receiving $34 million in disclosed funding from leading venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Redpoint, Sequoia Capital and from Cisco and Stanford University.

Notably, Cisco led the Series C financing round 2015 as it began working with Springpath to design what would become its HyperFlex offering.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Cisco intends to pay at least $320 million in cash, plus additional retention-based incentives. While we don’t know the valuation that Springpath’s investors invested in, given the short time frame from investment to exit, the deal should be seen as a significant win for the founders, senior management and venture capital firms involved.

The two companies have a history of working together, as they launched HyperFlex in early 2016. HyperFlex was a significant Cisco initiative to provide software-defined networking and compute power at the edge.

In the time since its launch, HyperFlex has grown to more than 1,800 customers in numerous industries worldwide.

Cisco has been transitioning from its historical hardware-centric business model to include software-defined capabilities, ideally delivered as a service, which can provide more predictable revenue streams.

As Cisco stated in the deal announcement and related blog posts,

The acquisition of Springpath is strategic to our Data Center portfolio as we transition to delivering software-centric solutions to our customers. The acquisition will allow Cisco to continue to deliver next-generation data center innovation to its customers This acquisition will allow Cisco to continue to grow its computing business, enabling more customers to realize the benefits of simple and economic software-defined infrastructure.

Cisco quoted market research firm IDC, which views the hyperconverged infrastructure market as having the potential to reach $6.4 billion by 2020, as CIOs desire a simpler way to develop cloudlike services on top of their existing infrastructure.

Other enterprise IT vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have been making moves to acquire hyperconverged technologies (SimpliVity), so Cisco no doubt wants to deny other competitors from acquiring Springpath and its technology stack.

While not cheap, the deal makes strategic sense for Cisco, as it continues to diversify away from hardware and into providing software compute solutions to enterprises.

