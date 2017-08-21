Shale Is Great But It's Not As Great As People Think It Is (Part 2)

In addition, the consensus estimate of non-OPEC production decline rates extrapolate historical decline rates into the future, which we know isn't true.

We use well completion data in the Big 3 (the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Bakken) to test the thesis of whether shale can grow production by 1 million b/d next year.

The second part of this article talks about the issues with consensus estimates for 1 million b/d-plus shale oil growth.

On Aug. 8, we wrote an article titled "Shale Is Great But It's Not As Great As People Think It Is." In the article, we made the argument that from a business owner perspective, shale producers should return capital to equity holders in the face of "lower for longer" oil prices rather than borrowing capital and growing production.

In this article, we will look at some of the facts from EIA's well completion data and how it has corresponded to a rise in per well productivity. Do the historical figures line up with the hype?

Our mission started with Citi...

Over the weekend, we wrote a rebuttal report on Citigroup's call for oil to remain between $40 and $60 from 2017 to 2022. The sell-side bank contends that U.S. shale at $70 WTI can grow 7 million b/d to ~12 million b/d of shale oil production.

We took the report apart piece by piece and examined the assumptions made by Citi. Our conclusion? The report was fraught with ambiguous assumptions of "I said so, so listen to us" - starting with estimates for OPEC supply, Brazil, and the "motherfracker" of all problems, U.S. shale.

Without going into detail about the report we wrote, we took a look at EIA well completion data in the Big 3: the Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford. This is what the last three and a half years looked like for the Big 3:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

From the reports we have read, no one has thought to conduct this analysis. So seemingly, we will be the first to venture into this uncharted territory. Historically, analysts have projected out well productivity illustrated by the EIA and project out U.S. oil production based on the rig count. But, as all oil and gas readers should know, rigs don't produce oil, wells do.

The data set above takes several base-case assumptions that could be wrong. For one, we used a static 30% production decline rate from the annual average in the previous year. However, using higher or lower decline rates will also correspondingly impact oil production per well as well. So, if one assumes the decline rate is less than 30%, the per completion b/d figure also drops correspondingly.

Also, we did not assume seasonal timing factors on drilling as we tried to capture changes on a yearly basis. The timing of completions could also have impacted the average, but we feel that three and a half years of data provides more clarity for readers.

So, what do the findings tell us? Oil production per well completion in the Bakken has stagnated at 247 b/d, while the Permian saw an improvement of 95 b/d in 2014 to 266 b/d in 2017 (down slightly from 2016). These improvements, however, shine a light on the issue with the consensus estimates of 1 million b/d of production growth from shale oil. For one, in order to achieve 1 million b/d of production growth, assuming a 30% decline + 250 b/d of oil per well, the Big 3 would need to complete 9,829 wells, or 819 wells per month.

In July 2017, total completion from the Big 3 was 597 wells, with the Permian accounting for 350 wells. Eagle Ford and the Bakken are still showing negative production growth from the previous year before, and while EIA's DPR is expecting production growth out of these two regions, we have not seen a material improvement in the overall data to justify such optimism.

This analysis also does not jibe with the reality that the Permian is currently facing completion bottlenecks. Remember that since the oil downturn started, oilfield servicing firms have reduced staff count by some 40% and, as a result, shale producers were able to benefit from cost deflation. Analysts have attributed this to technological improvements vs. cyclical factors. Yes, the Permian has seen better well productivity, but the hype is exactly that - hype.

So, when was the last time the Big 3 completed 819 wells per month? The answer is in March 2015. The Permian completed 441 wells, Eagle Ford completed 283 wells, and the Bakken completed 170 wells. This compares to July 2017, which saw the Permian complete 350 wells, the Bakken complete 102 wells, and Eagle Ford complete 145 wells.

Summary

Over the last several months, the lower-for-longer bearish oil thesis under careful analysis of the underlying assumptions has not survived the test of basic reasoning and logic. For one, assumptions baked into sell-side estimates assume a rapid increase in servicing activity but not a corresponding level of increases in servicing inflation. Costs are cyclical, as we have written in the past, and this time is no different. Second, productivity from shale wells has been improperly estimated as to over-inflate the progress actually made by the Big 3.

Lastly, erroneous assumptions (as we detailed in our rebuttal report) have been used to estimate non-OPEC production decline. Sell-side analysts are using aggressive growth assumptions for the likes of Brazil without taking into account rapid decline rates from post-salt fields. OPEC supply production estimates are also forecast using the logic of "Oh, we think it could get there."

As we detailed in our report, if indeed the consensus and market sentiment are being depressed from reports like these, we are more than happy to have these "bears" as our counterparties.

