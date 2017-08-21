Salesforce.Com: Can It Push Toward $100?

Will Salesforce.com (CRM) go 10 for 10?

After the closing bell on Tuesday, the San Francisco-based company will report fiscal 2Q18 results. Should Salesforce.com beat top-line expectations of $2.51 billion, it will have done so for the tenth straight quarter since January 2015. EPS is expected to come in at $0.31 which, if achieved, would represent a healthy YOY improvement of 29%.

Credit: Salesforce Developers

I will not be surprised to see, once again, robust double-digit growth across Salesforce.com's cloud verticals and geographic segments. The company appears to be scaling very well and maintaining a good cadence of strong yet consistent top-line performance. In terms of comp headwinds, the lapping of Demandware's July 2016 acquisition should make fiscal 2Q18 look a bit less impressive compared to the past few quarters. But I believe the lapping effect should have been fully accounted for in sales growth estimates of 23%, the lowest expected increase since 2015.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Very importantly in my mind will be whether Salesforce.com will be able to keep GAAP operating expenses under check (see chart above). While many growth investors choose not to emphasize margin improvement for as long as revenue growth continues to be healthy, Salesforce.com's rich cost base (recurring opex represented 73% of revenues last quarter) is one of the key reasons why I keep an arm's length distance from the stock. I would prefer to see this 18-year old company, no puppy by Silicon Valley standards, finally produce positive GAAP net profits on a consistent basis before considering its impressive $65 billion market cap justified.

On the stock

For a while now, I have been cautious on CRM. This is not to say that I'm bearish on the company and its prospects. But I find (1) the stock richly valued in the high double-digit P/E territory while (2) the company fails to trim recurring opex to improve profitability. Today, I continue to have the same concerns, even if the stock has inched +13% (in line with the broad market) since I first wrote a rather skeptical article about it, a bit over a year ago.

Source: YCharts

To be fair, on the comparison against its fast-growing, software-based peer group, CRM's valuation might appear reasonable to some (see first graph above). If taking into account long-term EPS growth, CRM in fact trades at a relatively modest forward PEG of 2.6x that compares favorably to Splunk's (SPLK) 3.1x and Workday's (WDAY) 4.5x.

Ticker Fwd P/E EPS Growth Fwd PEG CRM 70.1x 26.9% 2.6x WDAY 154.6x 34.7% 4.5x SPLK 113.9x 36.9% 3.1x NOW 92.6x 40.9% 2.3x

One question in my mind, however, is whether even a strong print will pack enough of a punch to propel CRM much higher above current levels. Valuation has expanded over the past six months by nearly 10 turns on a forward earnings basis, back to 70x, since February 2017. And as I have observed recently, the current earnings season has been marked by stocks that failed to gain much lift even in the face of solid financial results. Case in point, peer ServiceNow (NOW) has seen shares trade sideways since the company reported a beat-and-raise late in July.

After weighing the pros and the cons, I continue to stay away from this stock, even as I recognize that Salesforce.com's prospects appear to be solid. Shares seem to be fully valued and, in my view, will be challenged to push past the $100 mark in the immediate future.

