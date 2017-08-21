Tata Motors: Good Time To Buy

Tata Motors (TTM) reported disappointing numbers in Q1FY18 with revenues down 10% YoY to Rs 586.5 bn as poor JLR performance, lower volume growth, higher commodities prices and higher incentives in the US market weighed down on its performance. However, net profit for the quarter was higher by 46% YoY to Rs 37.4 bn as it included a one-time pension benefit of ~Rs 36.1 bn.

The stock has taken a beating since the earnings numbers have corrected by more than 8% since the earnings day, not to mention that the stock had already been underperforming the broader index due to concerns around JLR.

However, I feel the Company's performance was hit by too many one-off factors this time and things should improve going forward.

Turnaround in JLR segment on the cards: JLR segment suffered due to currency loss and tax changes in the UK market. However, one interesting positive trend that happened was that the sales of JLR in the North America (+16% YoY) and Chinese (+30% YoY) market picked up further momentum. The management has maintained its EBIT margin guidance of 8%-10%. The new models like Velar and new Discovery are already having a good order backlog.The Company's Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) called I-PACE is going to be launched next year.

Commercial Vehicles was impacted by few one-offs; Healthy monsoons and lower interest should boost demand: The MH&CV segment registered a de-growth like other Indian players. It was impacted by pre-buying in Q42017 ahead of BS-IV emission norms and delay due to GST rollout. These were one-off things and the Company's Commercial Vehicles should gain traction going forward. Better monsoon forecasts and lower interest rates should also boost the demand. The trial for electric buses has also commenced which is again positive for the Company.

Hexa, Tiago and Tigor to turn the tide for TTM?: Passenger Vehicles' volumes were up 3.6% YoY driven by higher demand in PC and UVs. New launches In PVs - Hexa, Tiago and Tigor are experiencing high domestic demand which will boost the Company's performance.

July Sales Numbers are already encouraging: Tata Motors reported a 10% growth in domestic passenger vehicle sales in July driven by strong demand for its new launches Tiago, Tigor and Hexa. UV segment of Tata Motors registered a 110% growth thanks to the new launch of Hexa SUV. Ramp-up of BS-4 production also led to Commercial Vehicles' volumes growth of 15%. JLR sales were up 3.6% in July as strong sales in China were partially offset by weaker numbers in other parts.

Cost Cutting initiatives and investment in newer technologies will keep TTM on track: The Company's focus to increase its cost efficiency while also expanding into newer technologies will help to maintain/increase its market share.

I would recommend the to buy TTM on dips and it can give a return of 10%-15% over the next one year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.