Perrigo: Finally A Turning Point?

Perrigo (PRGO) shares have tanked, hard, over the last couple years.

The stock is off 60% from its near $200 high in 2015 but is now up more than 15% in the last week. A turning point? The company is selling its active pharmaceutical ingredients business for $110 million - finally. It launched a strategic review for the business back in February. It sold its Russian consumer healthcare business as well, and previously divested its royalty stream for its MS drug. It’s also divesting its Israel Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient business for $110 million in cash. Now, the company does have Starboard Value as an activist investor and we could see more divestitures. The activist hedge fund owns nearly 7% of Perrigo. Divesting non-core assets is a key thesis of Starboard Value.

But the bigger thesis for Perrigo is that it’s still growing - showing sales growth in generics. Unlike Teva (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL), which have both been crushed due to generic pricing pressures. Teva down 50% in the last month, and Mylan down 22% in the same period.







Both companies are hotbeds for activist investors. But Perrigo is the only one that actually has an activist. Plus, it’s balance sheet is in much better shape, with a debt-to-equity ratio that’s just 60%. Teva is at 144% and Mylan at 117%. Perrigo feels so confident about its balance sheet that it’s actively buying back stock, and even eying up bolt-on acquisitions.



Part of the excitement about the Perrigo turnaround is that the generic drug business isn’t dying as fast as at other drugmakers. But, of note, only about 13% of Perrigo sales are via generics. Still, the five new generics in 2017 have helped offset any pricing pressures, and its gross margins for that business beat analyst estimates in 2Q. Then you have the consumer healthcare products business - which includes over the counter first-aid, sinus, hygiene, etc. products, which enjoys high margins, should keep growing nicely.



Perrigo, while trading at a slight premium to the seemingly cheap Mylan and Teva, has the better balance sheet and an activist investor. Its 0.8% dividend yield is modest, but you’re not in Perrigo for the yield anyway. While many investors are still jaded by the rejected takeover bid from Mylan, Perrigo is getting a new CEO as John Hendrickson plans to retire. Starboard Value has five board seats and plans to keep the company accountable.