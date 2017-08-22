The White House Contradicts Icahn Enterprises' Latest 10-K Filing

Last Friday evening's "bad news dump" contained a number of items of immediate interest to investors in Carl Icahn's majority-owned companies Icahn Enterprises (IEP), CVR Energy (CVI), and CVR Refining (CVRR). On Friday afternoon Mr. Icahn announced in an open letter to President Donald Trump that he would "cease to act as special advisor to the President on issues relating to regulatory reform." To recap, Mr. Icahn was named to the position by then President-elect Trump last December after months of publicly advocating for a proposal to modify the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuels blending mandate in a way that would have reduced the compliance costs of merchant refiners such as CVR Refining. The unit prices of the three firms, which had already rallied after Mr. Trump's unexpected election victory, shot higher (see figure) after Mr. Icahn's appointment was named on December 21 as the market began to expect that his RFS2 proposal would be successfully implemented now that he had the president's ear. The prices of the blending credits that refiners use to demonstrate their compliance with the mandate, meanwhile, began a descent that would ultimately result in them losing 67% of their value before finally stabilizing.

A major reversal has occurred over the last seven months as Mr. Icahn's proposed reform has failed to be adopted by the White House. The unit prices of Mr. Icahn's firms have steadily retreated from their earlier highs even as RIN prices have rebounded back to their own pre-appointment levels. Earlier this month, several financial media outlets reported that the White House intended to reject Mr. Icahn's proposal and, given this development, my initial reaction to last Friday's open letter was that Mr. Icahn's departure was driven by the recognition that he had failed to convince Mr. Trump to implement the reform.

Shortly after the news broke of Mr. Icahn's resignation, however, a profile of Mr. Icahn was published in The New Yorker by staff writer Patrick Keefe. The piece, which any investor in Mr. Icahn's firms should read in full, goes into great detail about the apparent conflicts of interest created by Mr. Icahn's special advisor position. Among other things, it quotes ethics lawyers in the Obama and Bush administrations stating that these conflicts of interest potentially exposed Mr. Icahn to legal liability since his financial holdings stood to (and initially did) directly benefit from his advocacy for the proposed reform while serving in a regulatory reform role at the White House. While Mr. Icahn's legal team told Mr. Keefe (as well as other journalists) that no conflicts of interest existed since the special advisor position was both "unofficial" and pro bono (the former point also being mentioned in Mr. Icahn's open letter to Mr. Trump), the timing of the resignation has caused outlets ranging from the Los Angeles Times to CNBC to link it to the publication of Mr. Keefe's piece.

Less recognized to date but of potentially greater importance to investors in Mr. Icahn's firms, especially Icahn Enterprises, are two statements made by a White House spokeswoman to Mr. Keefe for his article. "Icahn is NOT 'a special adviser to the president for regulatory reform,'" she wrote when asked about Mr. Icahn's status. When pressed for an explanation as to when Mr. Icahn's appointment had ended, she responded that "[t]here was no ‘effective’ end date, because there was never a formal appointment or title after January 20." Mr. Trump did not actually become president until his inauguration on January 20, so, per the White House, Mr. Icahn was never actually a special advisor to President Trump; a special advisor to President-elect Trump, perhaps, but never to President Trump.

This sharply conflicts with the statement in Mr. Icahn's open letter on August 18 that he "would cease to act as special advisor to the President." More importantly for Icahn Enterprises unitholders, however, it is also incongruous with a filing, first reported by Mr. Keefe, that was made by that firm to the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2017, in which the following declaration is made in two different sections: "Mr. Icahn is currently serving as a special advisor to President Donald J. Trump on issues relating to regulatory reform" (emphasis added).

The filing in question is the Icahn Enterprises 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016. The relevant sections are Item 1A - Risk Factors - Risks Relating To Our Structure and Item 10 - Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance. These factual statements in the filing clash with what the White House told Mr. Keefe in at least two ways. First, according to the White House, Mr. Icahn was never a "special advisor to President Donald J. Trump" since he had no formal appointment after the inauguration, whereas the SEC filing explicitly states that this role continued after January 20. Second, the White House says that any role that did exist had ended by 11:46 AM EST on January 20, whereas Icahn Enterprises declared on March 1 that Mr. Icahn continued to serve as special advisor to the president.

While the differences between the statements by the White House and Icahn Enterprises are seemingly minor, turning as they do on the distinction between the titles "President-elect" and "President," and the definition of the word "currently," they are of critical importance. 18 U.S. Code § 1348 states that:

Whoever knowingly executes, or attempts to execute, a scheme or artifice— (2) to obtain, by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises, any money or property in connection with the purchase or sale of any commodity for future delivery, or any option on a commodity for future delivery, or any security of an issuer with a class of securities registered under section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. 78l) or that is required to file reports under section 15[D] of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. 78o[D]); shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned not more than 25 years, or both."

Furthermore, 15 U.S. Code § 78ff states that:

[A]ny person who willfully and knowingly makes, or causes to be made, any statement in any application, report, or document required to be filed under this chapter or any rule or regulation thereunder or any undertaking contained in a registration statement as provided in subsection [D] of section 78o of this title...which statement was false or misleading with respect to any material fact, shall upon conviction be fined not more than $5,000,000, or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both, except that when such person is a person other than a natural person, a fine not exceeding $25,000,000 may be imposed..."

I am not a securities lawyer, nor do I have experience practicing securities law, nor am I licensed to practice the law in any state outside of Missouri. However, as an investor and a financial writer I am struck by the fact that the White House spokeswoman effectively told Mr. Keefe that the most recent 10-K filing for Icahn Enterprises contains a "false or misleading" statement regarding his role in the White House. There was also a motive to make such a statement: Icahn Enterprises's market capitalization increased in value by $600 million in the trading day following the December 21 announcement of his appointment so there was a clear financial gain to be made (or kept) so long as he remained in that position, not that this is required under 15 U.S. Code § 78ff. Just to be clear, I am not accusing Icahn Enterprises of either willful and knowing misrepresentation or of making false or misleading statements in its 10-K. Instead, I am observing that, if taken at face value, the White House spokeswoman's statements to Mr. Keefe that Mr. Icahn's role ended at the time of the inauguration are incompatible with the statements made in the 10-K filing that his role continued after the inauguration.

Some counter-arguments

There are a number of potential counter-arguments that can be offered as a means of explaining the incompatibility between the White House statements and those made in the 10-K, although I ultimately do not find any of them entirely convincing. The most obvious explanation, which has already been offered by both Mr. Icahn's and Mr. Trump's legal teams, is that he never had the official title of "special advisor to President Donald J. Trump." Instead, he informally provided Mr. Trump with advice. Or, to put it another way, the White House viewed Mr. Icahn as a "special source of advice" (or maybe a "source of special advice") rather than as a "special advisor," in a manner akin to someone who frequently "professes" describing themselves as a "professor" even though they are not a member of any academic faculty. Of course, by this logic Icahn Enterprises could feasibly describe Mr. Icahn as a "special advisor" to any other important person that he has been a source of advice for.

Certainly, an advisor with Mr. Icahn's vast wealth and fame would meet most definitions of the word "special." However, I am unconvinced by the rest of the argument due to the fact that the "special advisor" statement appeared in the section of the 10-K covering "Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance." 17 CFR 229.401[e][1] requires that the "business experience during the past five years" of each director and significant employee (Mr. Icahn is both the Chairman of the Board of Directors and controlling stockholder of Icahn Enterprises) be discussed by the 10-K, including "each person's principal occupations and employment during the past five years." The phrase "serves as a special advisor" seems to refer to such an occupation, especially given that it has a specific remit (regulatory reform). If the "special advisor" referred to an activity instead of a position then I would expect it to be a described by a verb, e.g., "Mr. Icahn is advising President Donald J. Trump on regulatory reform," rather than by a noun. In addition to this, Mr. Keefe was told by ethics lawyers from two previous administrations that Mr. Icahn met the legal definition of a formal government employee rather than a private citizen who just so happened to have the president's ear.

Even if we assume that the courts would ultimately side with Mr. Icahn's definition of a government employee, there still remains the awkward fact that the White House has directly contradicted the 10-K's statements that Mr. Icahn was "currently serving as a special advisor to President Donald J. Trump." Everything turns on the definition of the word "currently." It is true that no explicit context is provided to the use of that word in the 10-K. A possible counter-argument is that the filing is for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016, so "currently" only meant through that date. If so, then the White House statement that he had no position after January 20 would not conflict with the 10-K. I asked an experienced corporate auditor with a large auditing firm this question and was told that SEC requires 10-K filings to include material developments between the end of the fiscal year and the filing date. As a result, auditors as a matter of practice, define "currently" in this context as referring to the filing date instead of to the date on which the fiscal year ended - March 1, in this case.

This interpretation is supported by numerous other in-text references in the 10-K to "as of March 1, 2017," which indicates that the timing context did not end on December 31, 2016. If the 10-K only made factual representations through December 31 then it could not logically refer to developments on subsequent dates, which it does. The definition of the word "currently" is equally straightforward, with the Cambridge American English dictionary describing it as an adverb that means "at the present time; now." If the 10-K describes events up through March 1 then "currently" is, according to this definition, properly interpreted as meaning March 1 as well, in which case the 10-K is in disagreement with the White House's statement to Mr. Keefe.

Does it even matter?

The most important question for investors in Icahn Enterprises is if this development is likely to impact the value of their holdings. Unfortunately, this is also the most difficult question to answer. Mr. Icahn certainly benefited from being represented as the Trump administration's "special advisor on regulatory reform; the value of Mr. Icahn's stake in CVR Refining alone increased by $569 million in the day after his appointment, according to CNN. Less than a month ago, The New Yorker's Mr. Keefe reported that "federal prosecutions of white-collar crime are now at a twenty-year low." This is despite the fact that under Mary Joe White, who was chairwoman of the SEC prior to Mr. Trump's election, federal prosecutors had adopted a "broken windows" approach to white-collar crime, pursuing a large number of cases but often reaching immediate settlements with the defendants that imposed comparatively minor penalties. Ms. White was the nominee of a president who was characterized by notable CEOs as being "anti-business." Mr. Trump, on the other hand, is broadly viewed as being "pro-business," as demonstrated by the broad rally that occurred in the markets in the months after his election victory.

It would also be remiss of me to not mention what one of Mr. Icahn's duties was as special advisor to the president-elect: as reported by the Wall Street Journal (among other outlets), he vetted the potential nominees to serve as Ms. White's replacement even before his appointment had been announced. In other words, Mr. Icahn helped to select the head of the very same regulatory agency that is tasked with deciding which securities fraud (among other) violations to investigate. There is theory and there is practice (or, as Yogi Berra is falsely believed to have said, "In theory there is no difference between theory and practice. In practice there is"), and it is entirely possible that what is an awkward discrepancy between White House statements and SEC filings in theory ultimately will not matter in practice.

The more likely outcome is that federal investigators will overlook the discrepancy but that New York State investigators will decide to pursue it. Mr. Keefe quotes former New York State attorney general and governor Eliot Spitzer as saying that

'At a minimum, it looks improper,' [Mr. Spitzer] said. 'If I were sitting downtown at 120 Broadway, where I used to be the state attorney general, and somebody presented this fact pattern to me, I would say, ‘Let’s take a hard look at this.’ Giving policy advice as a formal government adviser while at the same time trading on the potential impact of that advice violates our notions of transparency in government work. It seems problematic on its face.'"

Mr. Spitzer is no longer in a regulatory position, of course, but the current NYS attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, has established a record of even investigating corporations that have only a tenuous connection to his jurisdiction, sometimes on grounds that I myself have written were equally tenuous. The address listed on Icahn Enterprises's 10-K is located in "New York, NY", so this would seem to fall well within Mr. Schneiderman's remit.

Conclusions

There are four possible ways to interpret last Friday's developments. The first is that Icahn Enterprises knowingly included a "false or misleading" statement on its 10-K. I consider this to be very unlikely. The company is controlled by a venerable investor who, as described in Mr. Keefe's profile, has diligently remained within the bounds enforced by the SEC over many decades of activity. The 10-K was likely pored over by a host of corporate lawyers before it was approved for submission whereas there is no evidence that the White House's statements to Mr. Keefe received anything remotely close to the same level of legal scrutiny.

The second possible interpretation is that the White House intentionally exposed Icahn Enterprises to criminal proceedings. This, too, seems unlikely, especially if we assume that Mr. Icahn's departure was due to the unfavorable attention being focused on his advisory position rather than due to an unreported falling out with the White House.

I believe the most likely explanation to be that the White House's denial to Mr. Keefe that Mr. Icahn was ever a "special advisor to the president" was driven by a desire to avoid any additional scrutiny into the appointment. After all, the initial appointment and subsequent market developments have attracted the interest of both the media and the Senate opposition. As Mr. Keefe points out in his piece, the White House statement that Mr. Icahn never held such a position after January 20 "was transparently false; Icahn had been named a special adviser to 'the President,' not to 'the President-elect.'" I suspect that the White House was not aware of the details contained in Icahn Enterprises's most recent 10-K filing when it made its blanket denial; politicians' spokespeople are generally not hired based on their knowledge of SEC filings, after all. If I am correct then Icahn Enterprises was the subject of collateral damage from the White House's effort to extract itself from the controversy surrounding Mr. Icahn's position rather than the intended target.

Lest I be accused of underestimating the abilities of the White House, however, the fourth possible interpretation, which really is no different from the previous one in effect, is that the Trump administration knew exactly what it was doing when it told Mr. Keefe that, contrary to the Icahn Enterprises 10-K filing, Mr. Icahn had never been a "special advisor to President Donald J. Trump." It simply decided that the probability that its statement would result in a serious investigation by the SEC was too low to influence its decision for the reasons described above.

Not that this is all that much consolation to Icahn Enterprises shareholders, of course. The most powerful and publicly-visible office in the United States just made a statement of fact that is in sharp disagreement with two statements of fact made in the company's own 10-K filing. As I have argued, it is not possible for both entities' statements to be correct; one side's statement must be false. Furthermore, given the public and, in the case of the 10-K, legal aspects of the statements made by both sides, any false statement would possibly have been willfully and knowingly made. That said, I expect that subsequent developments will reveal that the White House "misspoke" when it said that Mr. Icahn was never a "special advisor to President Donald J. Trump." This discrepancy could attract the attention of federal or, in the more likely scenario, state regulators, which would not be the kind of relief that investors in Mr. Icahn's firms were expecting in the wake of last week's resignation.

A final note: I reached out to both the White House and the Icahn Enterprises investor relations department for comment over the weekend but have not received a response from either party at the time of publication. I will provide a full update in the comments below in the event that I receive a response after publication.

