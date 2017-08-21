Stonegate Bank: Wide Spread, Narrow Risks

The wide arbitrage spread is a result of the deal's collar structure, not the risk of the deal closing.

Earlier this year on March 27, Centennial Bank, through its parent Home Bancshares (HOMB), announced an unsolicited bid for 100% of Stonegate Bank (SGBK) shares for $49 per share. Unlike a simple cash or fixed-ratio share deal, the consideration for this merger is cash and stock fixed at a value of $49 per SGBK share, subject to a pricing collar. SGBK currently trades with a wider spread than I believe it otherwise would because of this non-standard structure. Investors should consider taking a long position in SGBK to capture this spread, while hedging the unique risks that I will present.

The excerpt below from the March 27 HOMB press release details the collar structure:

Under the terms of the Agreement, shareholders of Stonegate will receive, in the aggregate, proceeds from the transaction of approximately $749.8 million, consisting of $50.0 million in cash and $699.8 million of Home common stock. In addition, the holders of outstanding stock options of Stonegate will receive approximately $28.6 million in cash in connection with the cancellation of their options immediately before the Merger, for a total transaction value of approximately $778.4 million. The number of shares of Home common stock to be issued to Stonegate shareholders will be determined based on the volume-weighted average closing price per share of Home common stock for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the third trading day prior to the closing date (the "Average Closing Price"). In addition, if the Average Closing Price of Home common stock as of the closing date is equal to $35.19 or greater or $22.52 or less, then the Average Closing Price will be fixed at $35.19 or $22.52, respectively (subject in each case to adjustment in the event of a stock dividend, reclassification, recapitalization, split-up, combination, exchange of shares or similar transaction).

Essentially, the exchange ratio is yet to be determined as the price of HOMB naturally fluctuates in the open market between the upper and lower bounds. An SGBK shareholder will receive $3.27 in cash, and $45.73 worth of HOMB stock, quantity TBD.

Source: Author's spreadsheet, Capital IQ

The collar structure is utilized by dealmakers in fixed value deals as a way to protect the shareholders of the bidding company from massive dilution. If the there were not a floor, the bidder would be forced to issue a much greater amount of shares to achieve the fixed value promised if the bidder's stock price were to fall dramatically. This would result in additional negative pressure on the bidder's stock, and the target firm's shareholders owning too much of the combined company.

The structure also offers the target shareholders a contingent claim on the combined company, just like a fixed ratio deal, without revealing the exact consideration. The consideration is revealed at the time the deal is consummated, not announced. I also believe it could possibly be a mechanism to ward of short selling arbitrageurs while still using stock as a form of consideration.

Using a look-back pricing model, we can determine the amount of HOMB shares an SGBK shareholder would receive if this 20-day time period were used:

Source: Author's spreadsheet, Capital IQ

Timeline

The deal was expected to close "in the fourth quarter" per HOMB's Q1 release, and then revised to "late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2017" in the Q2 release. Per the HOMB Q2 conference call, Chairman John Allison hints at an Oct. 1 close:

We've [gone] down the track for Oct. 1 date from day one and really came along that track, if we were able to pull the trigger I guess a little bit earlier, we might do that, but it fits nicely if you can do it at the first day of the quarter, especially a deal that size.

If the deal closes on Oct. 1, the current spread of 5.69% would annualize to ~46.59%.

Valuation

Per the deal slide deck, both boards believe that this deal is accretive to book value and tangible book value per share. Comparing this buyout premium to the average of similar deals and the open market multiples of the KBW Regional Banking Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE), the premium offered appears to be right on target.

Source: Author's spreadsheet, Capital IQ

The screen criteria are as follows: U.S. regional banks, deal announced within the last three years, and transaction value less than $2bn.

The comp group also supports the Oct. 1 target close. If closed on Oct. 1, SGBK would total 188 days from announcement to close, very close to the 185-day average close of those deals that were successful.

Source: Author's spreadsheet, Capital IQ

The Spread

I believe the market can tell you almost everything you need to know about the risk of merger arbitrage situation. This is one of the few forms of "chart reading" that I endorse. The average spread of the pending deals from the comp group with traditional cash/fixed ratio structures are shown below.

Source: Author's spreadsheet, Capital IQ

Source: Author's spreadsheet, Capital IQ

As you can see above, the spread on this deal is much higher than the comp group. The average spread of the comp group offers very little excess to a risk-free rate. This is not ideal considering the inherent risks of a risk arb strategy. So what gives? Why would the market give up such a wide spread when comparable deals are essentially priced as if closed? I believe the spread of this deal is explained by the uncertainty of the final exchange ratio due to the collar structure, not the risk of the deal closing.

The Trade

The optionality of the deal is essentially an option collar strategy -- hence the name. Each SGBK shareholder is essentially short 2.03 puts of HOMB struck at $22.52 and long 1.3 calls of HOMB struck at $35.19 for every 100 shares of SGBK they own. The payoff profile can be seen below.

Source: Merger Arbitrage: How to Profit from Global Event-Driven Arbitrage (page 47) by Thomas Kirchner

Just like an option strategy, the optionality of this payoff profile has a delta that we can use to hedge changes in the exchange ratio. I have calculated the delta of each option leg using the Black-Scholes-Merton option pricing model, and the net delta of the option strategy (ẟ).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The BSM assumptions are as follows: risk-free rate of 1.22%, volatility of 28.66%, dividend yield of 1.89%, and expiry on Oct. 1, 2017.

After deducing the collar delta (ẟ), we can weight our hedge so that the portfolio is as close to delta neutral as possible.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Keep in mind that just like the delta of a listed option, the delta of the collar is dynamic and will change with market prices and the assumptions of the Black-Scholes-Merton model. By rebalancing the delta hedge, we can remove some of the uncertainty of the final exchange ratio while the price of HOMB fluctuates in the market.

One should continue to adjust their delta hedge until the final exchange ratio is revealed. Unfortunately, because the final ratio is revealed at the time of the consummation of the merger, an arbitrageur cannot effectively "lock in" the spread and wait for the deal to close, as one could in a fixed ratio deal. As the expected close date draws nearer and things appear to be on track, I plan to begin averaging into a short position in the HOMB shares I expect to receive based on a look-back pricing model, similar to the one at the beginning of this article.

Summary

While the shareholder vote is still pending and general regulatory scrutiny is always present, I believe this is a relatively safe deal. The large spread is a result of the collar consideration structure, not the risk of the deal closing. I believe that investors not opposed to a bit of options math and dynamic hedging can achieve an outsized return relative to the apparent risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGBK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short HOMB.