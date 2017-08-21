Gazprom, Winter Is Coming

Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) (OTCQX:GZPFY) P/E ratio of 2.8 makes it worth a look to investors, and with a market cap of $45 billion and $180 billion in book value, which means that it owns $180 billion of it's own immense pipeline and refining system and huge natural gas reserves. So to look at whether Gazprom is undervalued we must determine how sturdy those natural gas assets will be in the future.

To be long Gazprom, you have to be long natural gas, which requires a look at the supply and demand that makes up the pricing of natural gas around the world. Natural gas in the future in my view, will continually see demand increases throughout the world, as the continual increase in electrical vehicles will require a big switch-over from oil to natural gas, as power plants which are most economical as gas powered, are needed to power electricity and heating to homes although this trend will be a slow developing trend. And yet the supply part is not quite as bullish but still good for the long term prices for natural gas, as the advent of liquified natural gas, which is when natural gas is super cooled and shrunk down to hold more volume, has been increasing in recent years.

Countries such as Australia, Qatar, and the U.S. have gotten in the game of LNG exports, which gives places like the EU or Japan, which have little natural gas resources, more choices as a buyer. And with LNG there is no need to have huge pipelines across the ocean to deliver the LNG, as ships can carry the gas to countries across the world. Yet Gazprom's pipeline gas into Europe which is a third of Europe's gas consumption, has the lowest production cost in the world and is cheaper than foreign LNG and also has flexibility to decrease natural gas prices through spare production capacity with 170 Bcm/yr to give pain to competing natural gas companies.

Barring any significant technological advancements for storage of LNG, natural gas will more than hold its own against LNG. And not every country around the world will be like the U.S. in all of a sudden having an energy revolution of natural gas through fracking. That's because it requires huge amounts of existing infrastructure and other things that will ensure that there will be no runaway supply to turn natural gas into a worthless hydrocarbon.

Gazprom's business advantages are that it is currently the only Russian company that can export natural gas out of Russia, making it a monopoly and giving it huge advantage over competition. Gazprom is also halfway done with a pipeline to China, called the Power of Siberia which will tap into the huge natural gas market in China. This expensive investment will pay off in the long term, and although Gazprom probably will never have quite the grip it has on China that it does on Europe, it will still be great for Gazprom.

Gazprom also has 20yr and even 30yr contracts in place for it's natural gas, which gives it some safety. The company has a strong balance sheet and should easily service all of its debt, and has access to asset sales for liquidity and the public markets. Gazprom also owns an oil producing subsidiary called GazpromNeft, which has a price to earnings of 5, and another subsidiary is Gazprombank in which Gazprom owns a 35% stake in the profitable bank.

Although the positives outweigh the negatives in my view, there are certainly some negatives which include corruption and Putin interfering with the company. For example, Gazprom bought two Russian television stations and in turn the stations became propaganda spreading machines for the Kremlin. Another risk is the currency risk, as if you buy the Gazprom ADR and it goes up 10% but the Russian ruble goes down 30% compared to the U.S. dollar, you will lose 20% of your money.

So to buy Gazprom you must be long the ruble. And to be long the ruble you must be long not just gas, but oil, as most of Russia's $285 billion in exports come from both oil and gas. And with my view that oil prices in 10 to 15 years will be extremely low due to electric cars destroying demand for oil, I would not own Gazprom for more than 10 years. But owning Gazprom up to five or six years, you should avoid the currency risk. Russia's debt/GDP is also extremely good as it is 13.7% and could run a deficit for many years until its borrowing sources' interest rate shoots up.

In conclusion, Gazprom is extremely cheap and will go on a tear if the geopolitical tensions start to ease between Russia and the Western countries.

