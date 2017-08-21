Lam Research Just Disclosed A New Material Risk - China

At an Aug. 9, 2017, conference, Lam Research (LRCX) management said: "I would say 2017 has been a year of unforecast opportunity." Could 2017, then, be a year of unforecast risk for LRCX? I believe so.

LRCX released their FY17 10-K on Aug. 15th. Going through it, I noticed a curious new disclosure. It wasn't there in the latest 10-Q and it wasn't there in the last 10-K. The new disclosure says:

Strategic investments to encourage local semiconductor manufacturing and supply chain in China could increase competition from domestic equipment manufacturers in China. There can be no assurance that we will continue to compete successfully in the future.

The language used in the 10-K is clearly more negative than the positive spin on China by the CEO during LRCX's latest earnings call on July 26:

…we believe that China is an increasingly important part of the industry measured by the level of spending. Today, spending in China is dominated by the global player presence in China, but this is a year where there is a foundry DRAM and flash investments by the domestic Chinese community. And as is consistent with I’m sure every disclosure from every other significant equipment company, we’re participating in that, as you might expect, and our presence and our plans in China are at least as good as our average, so it’s an important region with an important focus for us. And we would still say today that the calendar 2018 is a bigger story than calendar 2017 for the kind of China. So, certainly that plays into our qualitative statements that we believe calendar 2018 is a strong year for the industry.

Toward the end of the in the July earnings call someone asked about Chinese competition, which once again the CEO brushed off:

I don't think there's a headline of significance. We obviously respect everybody that we get to compete with, and with rare exceptions, the players that exist in China today have been players that have been there for some years. And we wish them well, but we do our best to excel in the markets worldwide including China. So, nothing new to articulate today.

If you are not aware of this China risk, or didn't think much of it previously, it is time to wake up. Despite sounding confident in public calls, someone at LRCX decided that it was prudent to highlight the risk of increasing Chinese competition in the 10-K. Serious investors take 10-Ks seriously. Also from the latest 10-K, we know that LRCX's China shipment is 13% of total shipment (down from 20% in FY 2016), making it the fourth largest market for LRCX after Korea, Taiwan and Japan. Since LRCX is extremely exposed to Asia, the bigger risk is that increasing Chinese competition will put downward pricing pressure on the entire region.

China's strategic interest in semiconductors, of course, is not new. If the threat of increasing Chinese competition in the semiconductor space is news to you, the following is a quick overview to get you started:

In 2014, China's State Council released "Guidelines to Promote National Integrated Circuit Industry Development," which set targets to develop China's semiconductor industry ecosystem as well as set up an Integrated Circuit Fund to encourage domestic semiconductor companies.

This January 2017 article talks about the China's $150B government investment in its semiconductor industry and the U.S. government's proposed response.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and the U.S. government are aware of this threat, with the President of the SIA noting, in a May 2017 article, that "the Chinese are determined to build a semiconductor industry … I think the strongest pillar of any strategy going forward has to be our government helping to create an environment where we can pedal faster and stay as far ahead as possible." In the same article, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said, "Semiconductors are one of our shining industries, but they have gone from substantial surplus to the beginnings of a deficit … China has a $150 billion program to take that much further between now and 2025. That is scary."

While China's semiconductor policy is not exactly "news," investors should instead focus on inflection points. In my view, the new disclosure in LRCX's 10-K as well as the increased rhetoric by the U.S. government suggests that we might be at an inflection point. Given LRCX's large China and Asia exposure, investors should be mindful of the risk, even if LRCX's management tries to spin Chinese investments as a positive during its latest earnings call. And lest investors forget, the policies of the Chinese government already decimated one portion of the semiconductor market for non-Chinese competitors: the solar industry.

