Daily Insider Ratings Round Up Aug. 18, 2017: RDUS, SND, AYX, AAY, XNCR

| About: Radius Health, (RDUS)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on Aug. 18, 2017, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at seasonal highs. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to be robust throughout August, offering another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Smart Sand (SND);
  • Radius Health (RDUS);
  • Alteryx (AYX), and;
  • Amer Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Suncoke Energy (SXCP);
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV);
  • W Alliance Banc (WAL);
  • Progressive (PGR);
  • Norwegian Cruise (NCLH);
  • Genpact (G);
  • Electronic Arts (EA), and;
  • Bridgepoint Education (BPI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Turning Point Brands (TPB);
  • Bancorp (TBBK);
  • Regeneron Pharm (REGN);
  • Halcon Resources (HK);
  • Digital Realty Trust (DLR), and;
  • Accelerate Diag (AXDX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Ranger Energy Services (RNGR).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Csl Energy Opportunity Gp I

BO

Ranger Energy Services

RNGR

JB*

$8,875,000

2

Stafford John S Iii

BO

Xencor

XNCR

B

$3,008,406

3

Biotech Growth N V

BO

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$2,158,536

4

Standard General

BO

Turning Point Brands

TPB

JB*

$1,652,000

5

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$1,503,825

6

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Alteryx

AYX

B

$1,011,158

7

Johnson David William

DIR

Hilton Grand Vacations

HGV

B

$984,606

8

Castle Creek Capital Vi

DIR

Bancorp

TBBK

B

$702,647

9

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$598,658

10

Young Charles Edwin

CEO,DIR,BO

Smart Sand

SND

B

$517,640

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Apollo Mgt Gp

BO

Norwegian Cruise

NCLH

JS*

$306,956,256

2

Gic Private

O

Genpact

G

JS*

$43,112,340

3

Warburg Pincus PE VIII

DIR,BO

Bridgepoint Education

BPI

JS*

$18,678,556

4

Probst Lawrence F Iii

DIR

Electronic Arts

EA

S

$8,088,996

5

Vagelos P Roy

CB,DIR

Regeneron Pharm

REGN

S

$7,142,073

6

Mehren Lawrence

CEO,DIR

Accelerate Diag

AXDX

AS

$5,000,016

7

Sarver Robert G

CB,CEO

W Alliance Banc

WAL

S

$4,837,000

8

Franklin Res

BO

Halcon Resources

HK

S

$3,043,392

9

Sharp Christopher

CTO

Digital Realty Trust

DLR

S

$2,996,351

10

Sauerland John P

VP,CFO

Progressive

PGR

S

$2,432,350

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here