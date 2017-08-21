Resolute Energy: Strong Q2 2017 Performance And Undervaluation Justify An Entry

Our valuation implies that Resolute Energy is undervalued, especially as its stock price has been declining since March 2017.

The company seems to have enough liquidity to execute its drilling program, though debt level may be a cause for concern going forward.

It achieved accounting profitability in the quarter, with EPS reaching $0.47; this is the second quarterly profit in a row.

Having brought 14 new wells on stream, the company produced 18,383 boe/d in Q2 2017, which represents a 227% increase over Q2 2016.

Resolute Energy, soon a Delaware Basin pure play, holds 21,000 net acres in that basin where 365 net operated Wolfcamp A/B locations have been identified with upside.

Resolute Energy (REN) reported 2Q 2017 results on August 7, 2017. We review its performance below, hoping to shed some light on the investment thesis which we presented in a previous article (see here).

1. Acreage

As of June 30, 2017, Resolute Energy held a total of 27,200 gross or 21,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin (Fig. 1). These include the 2,187 net acres adjacent to the existing operating area (Orla) in Reeves County and 2,405 net acres in the Southwest Rim Project Area in the vicinity of the Alpine High play of Apache (APA), i.e., the so-called Bronco acquisition, which the company closed in 2Q 2017.

Fig. 1. Maps showing the location of Resolute Energy acreage (left) and the three main operating areas (right), modified after company presentation of June 2017.

The company has identified a de-risked inventory of drilling locations which includes 419 gross or 365 net operated Wolfcamp A/B locations as of 2Q 2017, sufficient for ten years of drilling running three rigs. In addition, the company has obtained strong production results from multiple down-spacing tests. It also plans to test Wolfcamp C in 2H 17 and Wolfcamp X/Y in 2018 to satisfy depth clauses on certain leases, which may help de-risk the drilling inventory and potentially add another 481 drilling locations (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The inventory of drilling locations of Resolute Energy, modified after company presentation of August 2017.

2. Operation

During 2Q 2017, the company spudded 7 wells and completed 10 wells running two rigs. Since April 1, 2017, the company has brought 14 new wells on stream. In the newly acquired Bronco area, the company has completed five of the six operated DUCs included in the transaction. The company experienced "a limited number of instances of well interference" mainly in Appaloosa infill wells in close proximity to older wells producing from the same interval, which may have reduced production for the quarter by 1,000-1,200 boe/d (see here).

In the infrastructure front, the company began in June 2017 shifting the gathering of oil production from trucks into an oil pipeline constructed by a mid-stream partner. By the end of July 2017, nearly all Mustang and Appaloosa oil volumes were being gathered by pipeline, reducing the effective transportation costs. The Bronco oil volumes are expected to be transported through pipeline later in 2017.

Production in the Permian Basin averaged 18,383 boe/d, which represents a 33.2% growth over 1Q 2017 and a 227.4% increase over 2Q 2016. With production from the Aneth EOR project in Utah included, the company averaged 24,355 boe/d (63% oil and 78% liquids) for 2Q 2017 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Production of Resolute Energy, author's charts based on company quarterly releases and annual reports.

3. Profitability

The company generated $72.68 million of total revenue in 2Q 2017 (Table 1). It achieved accounting profitability in the quarter, with EPS reaching $0.47; this is the second quarterly profit in a row, continuing a powerful trend of improvement (Fig. 4).

The operating margin in the Permian Basin continues to improve and pro forma adjusted EBITDA kept to grow even though realized commodity prices weakened and commodity hedge rolled off in 2Q 2017 (Fig. 5; Table 1). Much of the profitability improvement has efficiency improvement and cost-cutting to thank for, as shown by declining expenses per boe (Fig. 6).

Table 1. Financial results of Resolute Energy, after company press release of August 7, 2017.

Fig. 4. EPS of Resolute Energy, author's charts based on company quarterly releases and annual reports.

Fig. 5. Operating margins (left) and pro forma adjusted EBITDA (right), modified after Resolute Energy presentation of August 2017.

Fig. 6. Expenses and adjusted EBITDA, Resolute Energy, author's charts based on company quarterly releases and annual reports.

4. Outlook

Resolute Energy looks to complete the 22-well program earlier than originally scheduled, with the last well in the program to be spudded in early 4Q 2017, which will make it possible for the company to expand the drilling program without needing additional rigs. If the company indeed keeps both rigs running through the year-end, it would result in up to five additional spuds in the year; releasing the rigs would save $30-40 million of CapEx by coarse estimation (Wolfcamp A type well Capex being $8 million, see here, with some efficiency gain since, see here). All DUCs in the Bronco operating area are expected to be put on production in 3Q 2017 (Fig. 1).

Although the shift to pad drilling is expected to delay some well completions, the company expressed confidence to accomplish previously announced guidance of 24,000-28,000 boe/d, prior to any Aneth divestiture-related adjustment, which would represent a midpoint increase of more than 83% over the 2016 production volume (see here). Furthermore, the GOR is expected to show a marginal rise due to an increase of gassier Bronco wells in the mix of producing wells.

The disposition of the Aneth Field EOR project is anticipated to close in 4Q 2017.

5. Discussion: Liquidity

Let us examine the liquidity situation of Resolute Energy - the nastiest risk factor in this particular business.

Because of $37 million of net capital allocated to Bronco and $15 million resultant from increased working interests in certain wells and unbudgeted outside-operated wells, CapEx guidance is revised upward to a range of $270 million to $285 million, up from $210-240 million (Fig. 7).

The 1H 2017 operating cash flow of $52.16 million, net of $118.48 million of CapEx excluding acreage acquisition, resulted in a negative free cash flow of $66.32 million. With rising operating margin and growth of adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow in 2H 2017 may improve, so the free cash flow may be smaller than -$100 million.

Fig. 7. 2017 production and CapEx guidance, modified after Resolute Energy presentation of August 2017.

On the other hand, as of 2Q 2017, the company has $1.10 million of cash on hand and $523.00 million (with the $125 million add-ons included) of 8.5% senior notes due 2020, which carry a $11.11 million interest per quarter.

The company entered into an amended and restated revolving credit facility agreement with a Bank of Montreal-led syndicate on February 17, 2017. The revolving credit facility, redetermined semi-annually and maturing in February 2021, initially sets a maximum borrowing base at $150 million. Pursuant to the Spring 2017 borrowing base redetermination, the borrowing base was increased to $225 million, effective April 17, 2017 (see here). As of end-June 2017, the company has drawn nearly $100 million toward the $225 million borrowing base, leaving $115 million available. Proceeds from the anticipated 4Q 2017 closing of the Aneth Field EOR project divestiture will add to the liquidity. Therefore, the company seems to have enough liquidity to execute its drilling program.

However, without a significant increase in commodity oil prices and running a two-rig drilling program as now, the company will be in a negative feedback loop in its pursuit of production growth. Free cash flow will continue to be negative, making new debt or equity dilution inevitable. The prospect of repeating the previous liquidity crisis, of which the company is still in the process of getting out, is indeed worrisome.

The greatest risks faced by Resolute is nothing but its old self. During the previous commodity boom time, the company intrepidly raised debt, lots of it, to fund asset acquisitions. Just like Nassim Nicholas Taleb's turkey, the continuation of high oil prices made all oil companies, Resolute inclusive, feel safe; emboldened, it acquired a habit to tap into revolving credit line to pay for transactions and operations. Then the collapse of oil prices coming from nowhere forced it to offload properties at a fraction of the prices that it had paid, in order to repay menacing debt and to make ends meet. The leveraging game seems to be making a comeback; as of 2Q 2017, the company owed a total of $619 million of debt, on which it has to pay over $11 million of interest per quarter. We cannot help but feel a little jittery: will Resolute be able to handle its finance with moderation?

6. Discussion: valuation and margin of safety

Resolute Energy has updated its inventory of drilling locations, which warrants an update of the valuation of the company as previously presented (see here). The company has de-risked 365 net operated Wolfcamp A/B locations as of 2Q 2017; it plans to test Wolfcamp C and X/Y in 2018, which can potentially add additional 481 drilling locations (Fig. 2).

We will continue to use the same approach as in the previous article, with the procedure including (Table 2):

We assume that the company will run three rigs to drill 40.5 long or mid-length lateral wells per year.

Under the above assumption, there will be 203 net Wolfcamp A/B locations qualified as proven because the SEC regulations governing proven reserves only allow the booking in-place reserves that are to be developed within five years. To be developed following the proven reserves, in order of decreasing probability of recovery, are the 162 remaining de-risked wells and the 321 locations yet to be de-risked.

We apply to each well location an EUR of 2.329 and 1.827 MMboe per well for long and mid-length laterals, respectively, according to the type well economics (see here).

To err on the conservative side, we value each boe at $5.71, which was recorded at the 2016 industry trough.

Because the drilling program is kept at constant, we can apply a discount multiplier to derive the present values.

Table 2. Estimation of NPV-10 of Resolute Energy, author's calculation.

The NPV-10 is estimated to be $2,174 million or $96.92 per share in the base case (mid-length laterals). Relative to peer Permian pure plays, including Lilis (LLEX), Jagged Peak (JAG), Centennial (CDEV), Viper (VNOM), Concho (CXO), Persley (PE), Callon (CPE), Energen (EGN), Diamondback (FANG), and RSP Permian (RSPP), Resolute is cheap in terms of flowing production-adjusted enterprise value per net acre (Table 3).

Table 3. Flowing production-adjusted enterprise value per net acre, author's calculation. Enterprise value is from Gurufocus as of August 16, 2017.

As compared with the stock price of $27.47 as of August 21, 2017, such an estimate reflects an approximately 72% margin of safety. That the $626 million market-cap reflects a 36% markdown from the NPV-10 of those 203 proven well locations speaks volume about the magnitude of the undervaluation.

7. Discussion: stock movement

The stock of Resolute Energy - REN - has been locked into a refractory downtrend since March 2017. It dropped around 45% in six months. This trend appears to be largely in response to a weakness in crude oil prices over the past half a year (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Stock Chart of Resolute Energy, with an inset showing WTI historic prices over the past 12 months, modified after barchart.com.

Has the collapse of REN already created a buying opportunity? Will it drop down any further? To be honest, we do not know where it will be taken to by crude oil price; no one knows where crude oil price is going tomorrow, the next day, or the next month, for that matter. However, we do know certain factors over which Resolute Energy has control, e.g., CapEx, cost structure, and production. In a nutshell, the profit of Resolute Energy is determined by:

[Profit] = [Production] X [Crude oil price] - [Costs]

As long as the production volume is increasing (Fig. 3) as costs - financing cost included - are being cut down (Fig. 6), we know that the management is doing the job that it is hired to do. In this light, we are satisfied with the performance of the company.

The fall of the stock price has made Resolute Energy an undervalued business. An enterprising investor may consider an entry at the current price level and hold it for the long term. A conservative investor may require even deeper discount at or below $23 per share, which may well be provided by a weakness in commodity prices.

8. Conclusions

With the scheduled disposition of the Aneth EOR project, Resolute Energy is becoming a Delaware Basin pure play, where it held a total of 27,200 gross or 21,000 net acres as of 2Q 2017. The company has identified a de-risked inventory of 365 net operated Wolfcamp A/B locations; it may add another 481 drilling locations as down-spacing tests and drilling targeting undeveloped horizons progress.

Since April 1, 2017, the company has brought 14 new wells on stream, raising average production to 18,383 boe/d in 2Q 2017, which represents a 33.2% growth over 1Q 2017 and a 227.4% increase over 2Q 2016.

The company achieved accounting profitability in the quarter, with EPS reaching $0.47; this is the second quarterly profit in a row, continuing a powerful trend of profitability improvement. The operating margin in the Permian Basin continues to improve and pro forma adjusted EBITDA kept to grow even though realized commodity prices weakened and commodity hedge rolled off in 2Q 2017.

CapEx guidance is revised upward to a range of $270 million to $285 million. Free cash flow may improve in 2H 2017 on the back of rising operating margin and growth of adjusted EBITDA but will stay be negative for the foreseeable future, making new debt or equity dilution inevitable. Between the undrawn revolving credit facility, senior note add-ons, and proceeds from the anticipated 4Q 2017 closing of the Aneth Field EOR project divestiture, the company seems to have enough liquidity to execute its drilling program.

Our valuation implies that Resolute Energy is undervalued, especially as its stock price has been declining since March 2017. The impressive growth potential in combination with the limited downside risk as cushioned by a sizable margin of safety produces a lopsided risk-return profile. We therefore think that investors should consider adding this small-cap oil company to their diversified portfolio.

