Fixing Healthcare - Transforming The Role Of Insurance

Focus on access to care rather than access to insurance and on relatively inexpensive prevention rather than on expensive after-care.

A Broken System

Healthcare is a complicated and deeply personal issue that affects all of us. It is a complex issue with many different stakeholders – individuals, insurers, doctors, hospitals, government, businesses, unions, Medicare/Medicaid and nursing home facilities, pharma, medical devices, benefits consultants and other servicers. And making any changes will lead to resistance and outrage from entrenched players, i.e., those who have benefitted greatly from the existing third-party payer system.

Medicare and Medicaid were introduced as part of Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs in the mid-1960s to care for the elderly, disabled, and impoverished individuals, or those not covered by employer-sponsored plans. From the start they were controlled by insurance and pharma companies working in concert with the government, unions, and large employers.

Because consumers have generally not paid directly for services, they have not been concerned with rising costs. The current system uses other-people’s money, with the result that costs have continued to rise ever faster than the increase in government funding. Indeed, the initial impetus for introduction of Obamacare related to rapidly rising and seemingly uncontrollable government expenditures, as well as the changes to the traditional employment model that left significant numbers of individuals without employer-sponsored insurance.

Despite what some politicians might say, Obamacare has failed miserably and it has broken what was an already malfunctioning system. Officially known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, or ACA, the title is misleading. In reality, the ACA is unaffordable to both the government and end-users. That’s because the ACA gives the impression of having insurance "coverage" even though the deductible amounts before any such insurance kicks in are unaffordable. If you're poor and unhealthy, such high deductibles are in practical terms tantamount to having absolutely no insurance at all. And states that adopted the Medicaid provisions of the ACA are now dependent on federal government stipends to cover expansion of services, while individuals are reliant on government subsidies to pay for the premiums on so-called “insurance.”

Contrary to the way it was promoted by Democrats upon passage, premiums have risen dramatically, choice of insurers and doctors have all but disappeared in many states, and costs are continuing to increase at a fast and unsustainable clip.

In fact, according to the CMS, health spending is projected to grow 1.2% points faster than GDP per year over the 2016-25 period, reaching 19.9% of GDP by 2025. That’s a big problem that has repercussions throughout the economy. Both Democrats and Republicans can at least agree on that issue.

All of this, moreover, comes just as the population is getting older and sicker, opioid addiction has reached epic proportions, and economic growth has been sluggish.

The problem in making any changes to the current system is that someone is likely to get hurt no matter what happens. Once granted, it’s difficult to remove such entitlements. Keep the current system and increase funding and the deficit will grow to unsustainable levels. Cut state or individual subsidies through more block grants to the states and many states will reduce services. Eliminate Obamacare taxes and it will be harder to enact other tax reform measures.

The Senate Republicans can only afford to lose 2 votes in order to pass any repeal or replace legislation through the reconciliation process. While some Democrats recognize the problems with the ACA and are willing to help with reforms, the likelihood of bipartisanship is relatively small in today’s polarized environment. The single-payer systems that are favored by some Democrats and that have been elsewhere implemented have not, it appears, demonstrably led to better cost control and access to quality care.

Choice vs. Government Mandate for Insurance

The issue at hand is whether the public wants more choice of doctors and insurance plans to fit their specific needs, or desires more government support for such services. More government support comes at a price: loss of privacy, less incentive for innovative medical developments, and lack of freedom to choose doctors and plans to meet individual situations. The way doctors and hospitals are paid under government-controlled plans factors into the quality of care given. Obamacare’s reimbursement cuts to providers have already led to fewer physicians willing to accept new Medicaid/Medicare patients.

Government involvement inevitably leads to higher costs stemming from inefficiencies, greater uniformity of treatments, less choice, and rationing of services. And with such a system, the only way to keep costs in check is by trimming reimbursement schedules to providers, limiting payments to institutions, and denying authorization for expensive treatments. Experiences that other nations have had with single payer systems serve as good role models for what can be expected if the U.S. moves in that direction.

Disrupt the Current Healthcare Model

The healthcare swamp runs very deep and changes must start with a transition platform that provides government funded incentives for adoption.

Here are a few suggestions:

1. Disrupt the current business model by enabling patients to deal more directly with providers. Many other industries have already been disrupted by the application of a technologically-enhanced direct-to-consumer approach. Much as in those other industries, technology could substantially transform the current system of patient-doctor-hospital-pharma-nursing home relationships by eliminating the gatekeepers – the third-party payer insurance companies and government directed controllers. Let providers deal directly with patients and position insurance companies to provide catastrophic coverage or supplemental extended services. Adopt insurance solutions similar to those applied to property-casualty risks.

2. Change the narrative to focus on quality of care. The goal should be to change the focus from access to insurance to one that allows direct access to quality care and that emphasizes prevention of illness. With direct-to-consumer services, individuals and providers can select their affiliation through employers, affinity groups, or associations. Each such group should have a take-all-comers approach for those that want to become its members and fit its profile. Every such member should pay a standard fixed monthly fee with a nominal deductible to cover specified basic care treatments. Beyond the basic cost, a range of extra fees for additional levels of service can then be scaled. Allow these different groups of consumers to negotiate directly with local providers. And allow for extra protection against catastrophic healthcare needs to be placed into a separate insurance category.

3. Increase insurance and provider competition. Allow cross-border insurance competition by modifying existing regulation to allow interstate competition, i.e., revise the McCarran-Ferguson Act 15 U.S.C. §§ 1011-1015, which is a U.S. federal law that exempts the business of insurance from most federal regulation, including federal antitrust laws. Also allow for provider competition based on cost and service capability as well as quality of outcomes based on survey rankings done by aggregators. Have insurance firms, and providers offer different service plans at varying price points with rates set for those plans based on loss experience of the group.

4. Introduce a voucher system for those unable to pay the monthly fee. Operating much like school vouchers, give those unable to pay the monthly fee for services a voucher that can be used only at healthcare facilities. Do the same for Medicaid/Medicare reimbursements. Offer block grants to states to fund such vouchers and support local providers. Ensure that all providers accept such vouchers and that there is a control mechanism in place with respect to issuance of vouchers. And allow others to pay for their monthly fees and supplemental premiums using health savings accounts. Similar to 401k plans, health savings accounts should build value over time and incentivize younger individuals to pay for their current and future healthcare needs.

5. Create high risk government pools to handle extreme events and protect individuals too sick with pre-existing conditions to qualify for membership in those basic medical plans. Allow insurers to offer high deductible plans that cover major medical procedures. Consider purchase of reinsurance, or insurance-linked securities sold to investors, to help fund high risk pools, much as has been done for natural catastrophes. Create public/private partnerships to maintain funding for such risk pools.

6. Reduce regulations on healthcare. Regulation to prevent doctor groups from engaging in direct ownership of diagnostic services or medical equipment might be needed to limit fraudulent use of unnecessary procedures and devices. In addition, a cap on malpractice suits might be needed so doctors don’t practice protective tactics that lead to unnecessary testing of patients. But, remove extra taxes on medical equipment and on employers who offer better plans or who employ more than 50 workers. Eliminate payroll size and hours worked as criteria for coverage.

7. Encourage greater use of prevention and alternative medical approaches. New technologies and data analytics can lead to better detection of problems long before they appear. Focus on prevention services rather than after-care.

8. Make Congress participate in whatever legislative plan is passed. Congressional leaders must themselves be covered by the same scenario as everyone else.

9. Use performance-based measures dependent on patient care surveys and outcomes to fund any government subsidies. And bring healthcare down to the local level.

10. Work with technology leaders to develop on-line and mobile-enabled systems and apps. Allow consumers to apply for health care groups and insurance coverage and handle other issues through direct links to service providers.

Investment Implications:

Should even a small part of this reform agenda be enacted, those insurance firms most able to adapt will have the potential to thrive over the longer term, even though they might face short-term earnings pressures during any transition period. Major health insurance firms that would be affected include: Aetna (NYSE:AET), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Humana (NYSE:HUM), and United Healthcare (NYSE: UNH.

