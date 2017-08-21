Ruby Tuesday's (RT) CEO Jim Hyatt on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 21, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Sue Briley - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Hyatt - President, Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Bryan Hunt - Wells Fargo Securities

David Hargreaves - Stifel Financial

Sue Briley

Thank you, Kelly. And welcome everyone to our conference call, which is also being broadcast live over the Internet. Our fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results were released today after the market closed, and can be found on the Investor Relations section of our Web site at rubytuesday.com, as well as on various financial media outlets.

Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that there will be forward-looking statements in our comments this afternoon. I refer you to the note regarding forward-looking information in today’s press release and in our SEC filings. Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting non-GAAP financial measures, including restaurant-level margins, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share. This information is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be calculated differently than other companies’ similar non-GAAP information. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures appear in our earnings release and on our Web site.

On the call with me today is Jim Hyatt, Ruby Tuesday President, and Chief Executive Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

I’ll now turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Hyatt

Thank you, Sue, and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate your time and interest in Ruby Tuesday. Having now been part of our Senior Leadership Team since April, I've spent a great deal of time at our restaurants with our team members and managers to determine the best plan of action for the Ruby Tuesday brand. In fact, I've experienced over 60 restaurant business now in just the past four months, and I have experienced both, the positive and the negative, that our brand has to offer.

Only through these first hand experiences can I, as well as my leadership team, understand what we need to accomplish in the months and years ahead to make this great brand a great business again. Based on learnings from the field, feedback from team members and guests along with experience from other turnaround assignments, we have developed our plan to win a roadmap for the next 12 months. These specific strategies and tactics are developed to address our sales and operational challenges, improve financial profitability and thereby, enhance long term value for shareholders.

Our top three priorities are; one, dramatically improve the total guest experience; two, ignite same restaurant sales growth; and three, deliver system profitability. Importantly, we expect to achieve year-over-year improvement in restaurant level margins and EBITDA in fiscal 2018 as we execute against our new plan to win strategy. And I'll provide more detail on our plan to win shortly.

It's important to note that we are still conducting a strategic and financial review aimed at maximizing shareholder value. We have been working diligently with our financial advisor and legal counsel to review all options available to us. However, we cannot provide any assurance that a transaction will occur or what the terms would be of such a transaction. Although, the strategic alternatives review process is ongoing, it is entering its final stage and we expect that it will be completed without delay.

So we do not have any further information to share at this time, but we will provide an update when appropriate or necessary upon completion of the process. In the meantime, we greatly appreciate your patience.

Now, looking at the fourth quarter. While the casual dining environment remained challenging and competitive, we are pleased to report sequential improvements in same restaurant sales and operating performance as we had expected. Our same restaurant sales trend improved to 240 basis points from 4% decline in the third quarter to 1.6% decline in the fourth quarter, while we held our performance gap relative to the industry constant. Additionally, we reported adjusted net income for the fourth quarter, following three quarters of adjusted net losses, as we stemmed the decline in our top line while better controlling expenses.

During the fourth quarter, we launched our spring fresh favorites campaign, focusing on our new Garden Bar as well as veggie filled dishes such as the California Primavera to drive awareness and trial. These efforts led to growth in average check during the quarter and increased traffic trends during lunch, which we attribute particularly to the Garden Bar. So following our first full quarter with our new Garden Bar, we continue to receive positive customer and operator feedback and we are encouraged by how it is reenergizing the Ruby Tuesday brand.

So turning back to our plan to win, our first and foremost priority is to dramatically improve total guest experience. Over the past several quarters, the Ruby Tuesday leadership team has discussed the importance of the Fresh Start Initiative, which includes the new Garden Bar, new menu and new image. Although, these initiatives are extremely important to the brand, they now fall into a larger and broader strategic initiative, called the total guest experience.

So as an outcome of our extensive restaurant business and input from our guests, we are now assessing every aspect of our guest visit; from the host with greeting until they drive off our parking lot. Our focus on dramatically improving our guest experience will be unrelenting and will establish the foundation of the brand for our quicker turnaround as we move forward. We are developing refining and rolling out 12 month operations calendar to enhance operational excellence to provide additional support through our marketing initiatives and promotions. We will have a relentless focus on improving the guess experience through better training and simplifying processes and back-house operations for managers and team members.

Additionally, we plan on deploying operations and restaurant support center platforms to drive improved performance. Utilizing our subject matter experts across various disciplines, we will be creating teams and platforms of best practices and expectations to accelerate the rollout of our initiatives throughout the organization to those areas that need improvement. This will be an ongoing process throughout the year and beyond, which we believe will continue to raise the bar and enhance our performance, or said differently, enhance our total guest experience.

There will also be an urgent but mentoring focus on achieving progressive improvements on all guest experience attributes. We have recently provided some new tools for our operations teams to utilize. Taking our top performing restaurants for best-in-class bench marking across multiple areas, we established accountability within peer groups. We know that if our top performing restaurants can reach our expectations and guest attribute levels of excellence, so can the rest of our system; they just have to believe and we intend to show them how and help them do it.

Over the past three months, we have seen progressive improvement in guest scores on overall guest satisfaction, staff attentiveness, taste of food, Garden Bar presentation, pacing of experience and manager visibility, just to name a few, the attributes that we attract. Our goal is to seek continued improvement in all of these measurements throughout fiscal point 2018 and deliver guest excellence at Ruby Tuesday with every check.

Our second and equally important priority is to ignite same restaurant sales growth. To achieve this, we are developing and refining a 15 month marketing calendar to increase the frequency of visit by our existing guests, while concurrently targeting a wider guest profile as a result of extensive attitudinal research and insights. One can summarize our new targeted guest profile as people balancing better eating enjoyment and endless variety.

Now, this allows us to invite everyone who shares our value proposition; and thereby, ensure that we get the most banks for our marketing dollars. Furthermore, we plan to drive improved ROI of our marketing and media spend by planning our media further out to reduce costs. We will also be decreasing the frequency of deep price promotions to focus on driving more profitable sales as our total guest experience improves.

Now digital, social and mobile marketing will become a very important platform to the brand, and will allow us to play on a level playing-field with our larger competitors. We are planning to roll out a new easy to use guest friendly mobile app in the near future, allowing all of our customers to stay better connected with Ruby Tuesday. So another way we plan to ignite same restaurant sales growth is through menu simplification and a new lunch menu that is currently in test. To simplify our menu, we’re pulling some ingredients that have low utilization and simplifying our prep work for team members.

Additionally, on July 10th, we started testing a new lunch menu at 29 restaurants positioned across the system. The new menu has a simple one page design includes new items and ones combinations and more desirable price points and further, it helps us to be faster in that critical time sensitive lunch day part. We will be supporting the task with social media that we geo-target around the specific locations.

We're also focusing on reenergizing our to-go and catering programs. Currently, we’re working diligently on the operations side to ensure we have better processes in place to improve consistency, accuracy and timely delivery for these growing sales channels. We just recently converted some Company vehicles to fully wrap and branded catering vehicles, which are now delivering catering orders in Atlanta, Nashville and the Hart Ford markets. The increased visibility can drive awareness and ultimately order frequency in these markets, but we're just getting started. We are serious about the sales opportunity and our advantages within it.

Additionally, we’re currently doing a delivery pilot with Amazon in eight restaurants to test the mechanics and execution of using third party delivery. While we are in the early stages of these initiatives, we recognize the potential opportunities, and these are top sales priorities for our team in fiscal 2018.

Our third priority is to deliver system profitability. We know that we are judged by our Board, our shareholders and the investment community by the numbers that we deliver at the bottom of the P&L statement. We have several initiatives underway to deliver improvement and overall profitability beyond just having better sales. One of the first things we did together, after joining Ruby Tuesday only a few months ago, was go through a G&A exercise to reconfigure and start the process to optimize and right-size our G&A expenses.

As a first step, we quickly eliminated the position of Ruby Tuesday Brand President to help streamline our operational organization with our restaurant teams now reporting directly to me. The distance between the CEO and the restaurant’s performance needed to be much flatter, so we done that and we're already seeing the impact of doing that. We've also said and validated labor and food targets for all restaurants to balance the need of guest excellence and profitability. We are already seeing some improvement on those P&L line items and we are seeing our guest attribute scores going up over the past few months. You can't trade one for the other you have to improve both, guest excellence and profitability, and that's what we think our ops teams can do at Ruby Tuesday.

Additionally, we've introduced the P&L benchmarking tool or squeeze report, as we call it, for our restaurant General Managers and operating partners that will enhance their ability to better manage all costs at the restaurant level and drive enhanced profitability for the business; the report segments restaurants into one-of-seven sales bands based on their annual revenue of last year; it then produces an average of all controllable expenses for the best five performing restaurants in that peer group; these line item expenses become a benchmark for the remaining restaurants to achieve.

If five restaurants in a sales band approved that they can achieve as high level of performance we expect and there's no reason why the rest can't follow their league. Our Executive team and especially our operations teams are confident that this tool, already active, will continue to yield results. We like peer group competition to help the brand get stronger in various accountability areas, and I'm proud of what they are doing already.

Lastly, we're focused on optimizing our supply chain process and profitability. As previously announced, we continue to expect to achieve $10 million in annual supply chain savings, which Sue will provide an update on shortly; and we're also developing a more rigorous and required request for proposal process on our contracts and renewals. Additionally, I will be conducting top-to-top meetings with the leadership of our top business suppliers over the coming months to develop stronger partnerships with these very important suppliers to our business.

Taken together, as we execute on these initiatives, we expect to deliver higher restaurant level margins and profitability this year and years to come. We also continue to believe a fresh brand look will play a role in keeping our brand competitive in today's market. We have already completed 13 remodels with seven located in Charlotte, North Carolina and six in Jacksonville, Florida. By transforming most of the Ruby Tuesday restaurants in those two markets, coupled with our other initiatives, we feel we are significantly improving the brand image in those markets.

And since the completion of the reimage, we have seen mid-single-digit increases in same restaurant sales at those locations. And we expect this trend to improve over time as more guest experience the revitalized Ruby Tuesday brand with better guest excellence. Now, as we are in the review, the strategic alternatives and we assess the results of these two test markets, our remodeling program remains on temporary hold.

So in summary, we're confident that the priorities of our plan to win will drive greater guest engagement and frequency as we better position Ruby Tuesday to deliver profitable top line growth and improved operating performance. We are building positive momentum within our organization across all aspects of our business from our brand culture, operational execution, guest experience and food offerings that we do believe will lead to year-over-year improvement in restaurant level margins and EBITDA in fiscal 2018.

I'd like to sincerely thank all of our restaurant leaders and team members who are passionate and dedicated to Ruby Tuesday. We greatly appreciate your hard work and ongoing support and commitment.

So with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Sue to take you through our results.

Sue Briley

Thank you, Jim. For the quarter, we reported total revenue of $254.9 million, a decrease from last year of $24.5 million. Although, this year's fourth quarter included an additional 14th week, which contributed approximately $15.7 million to total revenue; this was not sufficient to offset $105 net to our Company owned restaurants as compared to the fourth quarter of last year and the Ruby Tuesday Concept same restaurant sales decrease of 1.6%.

In the fourth quarter of last fiscal year, same restaurant sales decreased 3.7% at Company owned Ruby Tuesday restaurant. Our fourth quarter comp was a sequential improvement from the third quarter same restaurant sales decline of 4%. Same restaurant sales underperformed the industry by approximately 120 basis points, and our gap relative to our peers remained constant to the prior quarter; breaking down the comp results, guest counts fell 2.9%, underperforming the industry by about 50 basis points. Our net track average increased 1.3% and throughout the industry by approximately 70 basis points. This reflected an improvement of 150 basis points versus the third quarter.

I'd like now to give some detail on our expenses for the fourth quarter. As a percentage of sales, cost of goods sold were 27.6%, relatively flat to the prior year and 100 basis points lower than the prior quarter. Commodity deflation in at 1.3% and cost savings were offset by menu and exchanges. We achieved approximately $1.5 million of savings from our inventory management systems during this fiscal year. Additionally, we expect to achieve $10 million in annual cost savings that will be fully implemented in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. This will be driven by optimizing ingredients and streamlining the overall number of products used in our restaurants. In addition to reducing cost of goods sold, we believe these changes will simplify operations and improve restaurant execution.

As a percentage of sales, payroll and related costs increased 90 basis points in the fourth quarter to 34.6%. Higher labor cost, as a percentage of sales, were primarily due to the wage inflation of about 2.9%. Other restaurant operating costs, as a percentage of sales, decreased 50 basis points to 19.5% for the current quarter compared to last year, primarily due to the favorable impact of restaurants closed and levers from the additional operating week. Restaurant level margins declined 40 basis points to 18.3%, driven mainly by increases in payroll and related costs offset in part by an improvement in other restaurant operating costs.

General and administrative expenses increased to $18.7 million from $14 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of revenues, G&A expenses increased 230 basis points to 7.3%. The increase in G&A dollars was primarily due to costs related to the review of strategic alternatives, costs in connection with corporate restructuring and the additional fiscal week.

On an adjusted comparable 13 week basis, G&A was about $600,000 lower this quarter than last and $900,000 lower than the fourth quarter last year. Marketing expense of $10.8 million was slightly lower as compared to $11 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of revenue, marketing expense increased 20 basis points to 4.2%. The increase in marketing expense, as a percent of sales, was primarily due to deleveraging on lower sales and fewer restaurants.

Closure and impairment charges, substantially all of which were non-cash, were $10.5 million this quarter, which compares to $43.8 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. Interest expense net was $6.3 million in the fourth quarter compared to 45.7 million in the same quarter of the prior year. On a GAAP basis, we reported tax expense of $26,000 compared to a tax benefit of $494,000 last year. We reported a net loss per share of $0.14 in the fourth quarter versus a net loss per share of $0.46 in the prior year period.

The 14th week of 2017 contributed approximately $0.02. On an adjusted basis, we reported net income per share of $0.06 compared to net income per share of $0.10 last year. We ended the quarter with 605 Ruby Tuesday Restaurants of which 543 were Company owned. For the full year of fiscal 2017, we reported total revenue of $952 million, a decrease from last year of $139.3 million, which included an additional 53rd week in 2017 that contributed $15.7 million to our top line. Once again, this is not sufficient to offset 105 net to our Company owned restaurant, and at Ruby Tuesday Concept same restaurant sales decrease of 3.1%. This compares to 1.4% same restaurant sales decline in fiscal year 2016. Year-over-year, guest counts were down 3.1% for fiscal 2017 and average check was in line with the prior year.

Restaurant level margins declined by 180 basis points to 15% from 16.8% in the prior year; mainly driven by increases in cost to goods sold and payroll and related costs. SG&A expense totaled $121.1 million, an increase of $11.5 million from last year. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A increased 270 basis points, 12.7% from 10% last year. Within SG&A, marketing expense increased $2.7 million to $54.1 million, and G&A expense increased $8.8 million to $67 million compared to last year, primarily due to cost related to the review of strategic alternatives, cost in connection with executive transition and corporate restructuring and also the additional fiscal week. On an adjusted comparable 52 week basis, G&A was approximately $2.3 million lower than last year.

Closure and impairment charges were $69.8 million for the year versus $64.7 million last year, substantially, all of which were non-cash. Interest expense net was $20.9 million for fiscal year 2017 compared to $21.8 million in the prior year. We reported a net loss per share of $1.76 for fiscal year 2017 versus a net loss per share of $0.83 in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, we reported a net loss per share of $0.29 compared to a net income per share of $0.06 last year. Please refer to the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in today's press release for additional details.

Turning to our balance sheet. On May 26, 2017, we entered into $20 million of one year senior credit facility with UBS to replace our previous four year agreement with a prior lender that was paid off in full. Our $15 million sublimit for standby letters of credit remains unchanged. As of June 6, 2017, we had no amounts drawn under the revolving commitment as part of the senior credit facility and have $14.8 million drawn under standby letters of credit. Ruby Tuesday also received cash proceeds of $12.3 million related to the sale of eight properties during the fourth quarter, and an average per unit of $1.5 million. We ended the fourth quarter with $41.7 million in cash on hand and debt at $213.7 million.

Finally, I would like to provide an update on our asset rationalization plan. During fiscal 2017, we incurred $31.5 million of pre-tax expense related to executing the asset rationalization plan. These expenses are comprised of restaurant closing costs, corporation restructuring, lease terminations, asset impairment, holding and other associated costs. We continue to expect to generate net cash proceeds of approximately $45 million to $50 million from the sale of $34 corporate owned properties closed in connection with our asset rationalization plan.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, we have received $20.1 million of those proceeds for the sale of 13 properties. Additionally, as of the end of the fourth quarter, we have settled 32 of the 61 leased properties closed for approximately $8.4 million.

Now, we will be happy to answer your questions. Operator, please open the line.

Bryan Hunt

I was wondering, first of all, can you give us an idea of what the outlook is CapEx for fiscal '18 and why there’s really no remodeling schedule?

Sue Briley

We’ve spent $33.5 million roughly in CapEx in our fiscal 2017. If you back out the CapEx then we’d expect to spend just for the closed restaurants, I think $3 million out of that number. And then we did invest the money in remodels in fiscal year 2017 right now that is on hold. And so we formalize our plans for that that we won't have a number to give you for that.

Bryan Hunt

I was wondering also when you look at the number of restaurants, at the end of the year or just in the fourth quarter. Can you talk about how many are still four-wall EBITDA negative?

Sue Briley

We don’t disclose the number of restaurants that are four-wall positive or four-wall negative, so we just don’t disclose that level of detail.

Bryan Hunt

Next one, it looks like there’s been some inflection on poultry cost on pork cost and depending on whether you’re looking at ground beef, and/or stakes. Can you talk about your outlook for food inflation and how much you've secured for the upcoming year?

Sue Briley

So as far as what we've secured for the coming year, through this calendar year, we've got about 75% of our proteins loss. We did see a fair amount of commodity deflation in the back half of our fiscal '17. I would expect that to moderate through the end of this calendar year, and then return to an inflationary scenario in the back half of our fiscal year.

Bryan Hunt

And it looks like your labor inflation, as you talked about, I think, was 2.9% as you quoted. It looks like your labor inflation is running lower than the industry average. Is that a good run rate number going forward on your labor inflation?

Sue Briley

We were really pleased with the 2.9% wage inflation in the fourth quarter it was definitely higher than where we have been riding. For the full year, wage inflation was 3.8% and the fourth quarter was the 2.9%, since it's driving at 3% mark. I would say as we look out to FY18, wage inflation will continue to be a headwind. And for now, I thought [indiscernible] that number at between 3% and 3.5%.

Bryan Hunt

And then just two last questions; one, there's been some big rounds of closures announced by some of your competitors. Can you talk about -- are you benefiting from some of those closures that you're seeing in the market that overlap with your current store base; and/or do you see those potentially as a detractor as you have dead sites around you? I mean how do you view store closures in light of the competitive pressures in the industry?

Jim Hyatt

Well, I think everybody is looking at the complexity of the space and the over-penetration, if you will, of the restaurants. So everybody is going through a process; we obviously did ours last year and pulled out 95 restaurants there. And reading what some of the others are doing, you'd like to think you pick up some sales transfer in those markets. But I'd say, today, we really have -- and we can't say that we really relied on any and we're all just for ourselves, we're managing our portfolio side-by-side. So maybe we'll take a little advantage of some of them in the future.

Bryan Hunt

I was wondering with the cash building on the balance sheet from asset sales and also the excess cash you had the end of the year. Is there any thought process about managing your liability profile as you progress through this analysis on strategic alternatives?

Sue Briley

I guess the way I'd answer that is definitely we're happy to build some cash going into this fiscal year. We continue to look at our cash balance and our cash forecast closely. There's some seasonality in the numbers, so we always consider that. And then as part of the whole review of strategic alternatives, I'd say the capital structure of the Company will be under review as well.

Bryan Hunt

And lastly, as you broaden your message to hopefully capture incremental customers outside of the core customers you're serving today. Can you talk about where you've used some of your new marketing and test markets and what the response has been?

Jim Hyatt

Well, as we noted, we have some tests going on. We have an Amazon test we were profiling delivery to see how to get -- how to execute in that particular space. We have a lunch test going on that we enjoy the results so far. We think it's moving in a good direction, the price point seem to be favorable to the consumer, the speed of that meal, as we mentioned earlier, allows us to be little faster, which I think makes that day-part a little more intriguing for some of the guests who maybe a little limited on time; so all of those testing protocols that we have out right now actually seem to be moving in a good direction for us.

And then I would highlight the Garden Bar work that was recently done this past year is also appearing to be a very good move and allows us to position ourselves a little differently in the marketplace, but the consumers and the operators in the restaurant levels are really given us good feedback there. So we're pleased with all of these testing protocols. We need to do a little bit more on the social-mobile and we're trying to accelerate our pace on those right now to catch up with some of the others. But we're encouraged with what we have our fingers on right now.

Bryan Hunt

Some of your -- and the last question. Some of your peers have tested delivery mechanisms, third-party, such as Amazon, Uber, Lift, others and in some instances have found it very expensive. Can you just talk about maybe what you're allocating for expense perspective on some of these testing, particularly on delivery?

Jim Hyatt

It is a little expensive. There's a bite of the apple there, for sure. It seems to be something that every brand is going to have to measure right now, which I think you see some of the brands determining that they want to make that an internal mechanism instead of using a third-party, if you see some of the competition out there in the fast casual space, they're looking at that a little bit differently. So I'd say it’s early in that right now, Brian, there's a lot of movement in it. And I think we all have to test our options and then figure what our protocols are to do it ourselves in many cases. That's why we also want to make sure our to-go and our catering are hitting on all cylinders right now, and actually we have room to catch up on those ourselves.

I think on the delivery, to the last point I would make is, there's an incrementality there that has to come home. You have to -- for you to be able to pay the fee to participate in a third-party, your incrementality has to hit a certain rate for you to crossover that participation works for both parties. And we're not sure where that is right now whether we do some more testing we hope to find that out.

Bryan Hunt

And then last one, a lot of other of your peers that are working on off-premise dining initiatives have given us the insight on how contributive it is to their same store sales, or just the actual increase year-over-year. Is there a way you can assist us with that information?

Sue Briley

So the test -- so if you're talking about the test…

Jim Hyatt

You’re talking test or just the off premise in general?

Bryan Hunt

No, off-premise, like your catering. Is catering up double digit year-over-year, and is it measurably contributive to same store sales? Or are you including it in your same store sales numbers?

Jim Hyatt

Well, they are in the same store sales calculations. I would say, generically, our catering business is up and our to-go business is a little down. And I think those are the two that we're focused on, which I’d say we're engaged with those already, those aren't new platforms for us. But I will say we haven't supported them as strongly as we should have, and we're transitioning that now. And then we want to also execute get our mobile app up and running and get that to obviously help us with all these off-premise sales channels. We think we need that as a hub to make sure that all those doors are open so that we get more, we get our fair share and then maybe try to get more than our fair share of that.

David Hargreaves

Did you provide an estimate as to what the extra EBITDA contribution was from the additional week?

Sue Briley

It's $0.02 on a per share basis. I could give you the EBITDA number on that, it is about %2 million.

David Hargreaves

And then once you've sold off the planned properties that you have up for market. About how much real estate will you own at that point?

Sue Briley

We've got the 269 units that are open that we own the land and a building.

David Hargreaves

And now with your [bonds] getting down to being callable, just a little bit above par. It seems like that might be -- refinancing those might be a past to unlocking a lot of value in the real estate. And I'm just wondering if -- how you are thinking about that at this point?

Sue Briley

I would say with that, everything is under review in the process of strategic alternatives. So it's too soon to really give you an answer on that.

David Hargreaves

And had you given traffic and check for the quarter, if I didn’t missed it…

Sue Briley

Yes, I do give traffic in fact for the quarter, but I will happily repeat it. So traffic for the quarter was down 2.9% and check was up 1.3%.

Jim Hyatt

Thank you, Operator. Here at Ruby Tuesday, we’re all highly motivated and focused to execute on our plan to win the roadmap to improve the total guest experience, ignite same restaurant sales growth and deliver our system profitability. We must do things differently, we need to do them better than ever before. This is a pivotal time for our Company, and we are working quickly and efficiently to implement the much needed change in our organization and the restaurant operations to return Ruby Tuesday to sustained profitable growth.

With the continued hard work of our dedicated team members, we’re committed to delivering value to our guests, franchisees employees and our shareholders. We appreciate you all joining us today and for your interest in Ruby Tuesday. Thank you.

