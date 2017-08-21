Recent Reductions In Icahn's Freeport-McMoRan Stake Have Gone Unnoticed

Far be it for me to consider myself a reporter of insider trading activity. Been there, done that. Done! It's the analysis of the behavior of corporate executives, directors and large shareholders that gets my blood flowing. Every now and then though, I find a clue that has gone unnoticed by the reporting crowd. When said situation involves a high profile situation, the old reporter in me tells me to spin the tale.

This one involves Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Carl Icahn. Just about any Freeport follower on the investment planet knows that Icahn has built a significant stake in FCX shares, topping out at about 104 million, or 7.2% of the Company by late 2016. I am aware that the reported stake used to amount to 8.8%. But a November 23, 2016 13D amendment filed by Icahn reveals that certain share issuances by Freeport had diluted that stake to 7.2%. Just after the filing of that 13D and into the teeth of the Trump Rally, Icahn trimmed 11.6 million shares from his total. This occurred between 11/28/16 and 12/12/16 in the $15 to $16 range. The sales reduced Icahn's Freeport position to a still-significant 91.6 million shares, or 6.33% of the Company.

Since then, the developments surrounding Freeport have been well documented, making it unnecessary for much description herein. Suffice it to say that the initial scenario concerning Freeport's Grasberg copper mine, and the related confrontation with the Indonesian government seems to have thus far been discounted in the price of FCX shares. Continuing labor issues and the outcome of talks between the government and Freeport remain an uncertainty. Albeit not as Draconian as initially feared now that copper exports have been permitted while the two sides work out their differences. And just today, Freeport announced that it had been granted "limited access" to the Grasberg mine, rallying the shares 5%.

The uncertainties surrounding Grasberg have been counter-balanced by the extensive cleaning up of Freeport's balance sheet and, more importantly, the rebounding prices for copper. Indeed, it could very well be that the future for FCX share price is inexorably linked to the future for copper prices in an expanding global economy. This, never mind the fact that some of the recent output reductions such as those from Grasberg and labor strikes in Chile may have contributed somewhat to that firmness in Copper pricing.

To this writer, the macro picture for both Freeport and Copper appears solid. Copper pricing remains firm and FCX shares are trading with more life in their step. But handicapping is all about clues, each clue an independent piece of information. How one weighs that information is a function of their own experience, knowledge and instinct.

Having stated this, the clue I have concerning Freeport today is not a positive one. Rather in my search for data points surrounding the Company, I feel compelled to highlight the fact that Carl Icahn has recently trimmed his stake in FCX shares by 13.5 million shares. These sales are disclosed in five separate 144 filings arriving at the SEC between July 27, 2017 and August 3, 2017. The sales prices are indicated at around $14.50/share.

This has reduced his position to around 78.1 million shares, down from the 104 million held by his group at this time last year. His position is now down to about 5.4%. There has yet to be a 13D related to this position change, the only evidence lying in the recent filings of the 144 documents mentioned above. The reason for no 13D is that since his latest reduction is less than 1% of the outstanding shares, he does not have to file immediately.

I bring this to your attention since it appears that the news of Icahn's position reduction has gone somewhat unnoticed. Not that I think his actions to be a negative for FCX shares, but in this game of handicapping I feel my job is to provide clues, not prognostication.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.