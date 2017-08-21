Saudi Arabia's Incredibly Shrinking Inventories

We take a look at recent June 2017 JODI data and parse out some insights on Saudi Arabia.

A few months ago we took a look at Saudi Arabia and its oil invnetories. Given then reports that Saudi Arabia was planning to decrease exports we wanted to know after a few months whether these barrels were simply diverted into inventories.

Balloning inventories would mean that Saudi Arabia could in the future release such inventories, and the eventual destocking would again repeat what occurred in Q4 2015 right before the OPEC deal went into effect. JODI's recent June data appears to confirm the positive trend.

JODI Data from June 2017

As promised and as seen in both OPEC and US EIA data, Saudi Arabia has scaled back its total exports in recent months. Here's a monthly chart (updated to June, along with a 4 week rolling average).

Some of this can be explained by production. The large fall in exports coincided with the OPEC/Non-OPEC cuts. Saudi crude production since Q1 has flattened out, as the country continues to shoulder the majority of weight in the OPEC/Non-OPEC deal. Production you'll notice, did increase slightly in the past few months.

This production was largely absorbed by the higher domestic crude demand, which has a strong seasonality component, thus any increase became a non-factor for inventory purposes.



So where does Saudi Arabia's inventories stand? Currently at slightly more than 257M barrels, its lowest level in over 5.5 years (February 2012).

We're still uncertain whether this intentional drawdown of inventory is a strategic shift to lower inventory levels as part of the Saudi Aramco IPO process, or if it's simply a byproduct of the OPEC/Non-OPEC deal. Likely a bit of both. What this does mean, however, is that if inventories continue to decline it leaves room for Saudi to reduce exports even further if it decides a "whatever it takes" moment is necessary to jolt the oil market price higher.

It also means that as it stands, the reduction in exports didn't come with the expense of a future destocking event, which would've simply kicked the proverbial can down the road. For now (and likely for July and August as domestic demand continues to ramp higher), it looks like we're on pace for more Saudi inventory drawdowns. Nice news for oil bulls.

