The End Of Mega-Bank Domination

Yet another restraint of trade lawsuit has been brought against the mega-banks by the buy-side.

You've got to change your evil ways... baby. This can't go on...

-- Santana

The buy-side has brought another lawsuit against the old-boys of dealing, renewing its attack on the mega-banks that use their government-supported domination of access to those markets mega-banks have identified as their domain.

Matt Levine of Bloomberg provides an excellent blueprint for the broader market revolution that this suit and others like it symbolize, explaining how the lawsuits fit into the history and future of trading. These suits foreshadow a future of markets freed from mega-bank yokes. The speed of transition from mega-bank domination to a broad collection of specialists and a growing non-bank share of dealing will depend on two factors:

The power of the inevitable regulatory reaction. The mega-banks control the SEC, the bank regulators, and Congress.

The imagination and courage of the new class of non-bank dealers, supported by buy-side capital. These firms are lean and mean, without the wherewithal to battle the mega-banks in the courts and legislature. The buy-side must back these newer, smaller, players to deliver a victory.

In a lawsuit filed in a Manhattan federal court, several pension funds accused the banks of boycotting start-up stock lending platforms by threatening and intimidating the potential clients of these platforms. The defendants include three of the five old-boys of American mega-banking: Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM); along with two European banks: Credit Suisse (CS), and UBS (UBS). This suit is only the latest in a lawsuit parade that has yielded tens of billions in legal settlements over restraint of trade in OTC and other credit-dependent markets, and the price manipulation of these markets that restraint of trade enables.

Trading in our post-Crisis banking system is dominated by five American banks, including Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C). Their business model is based on market control: exclusion of others from lucrative credit-dependent businesses, enabling them to elicit oligopoly rents.

The Birth of the Gang of Five.

The mechanics of the mega-banks’ domination of financial markets since the Crisis is sometimes confused with the mechanics of their creation during the Crisis. The Crisis-induced formation of the mega-banks was a bargain between these banks and desperate governments.

A look at how the mega-banks came to be mega-banks reveals they result from governmental decisions made under apparent duress during the Crisis’ market liquidity panic. The panic that began with the fall of Bear Stearns, built, like an avalanche, into a market breakdown that made survival of financial institutions without government intervention impossible.

It is possible to believe, as I do, that Bear Stearns, Lehman, Wachovia, and Merrill Lynch could have been separately rescued and/or liquidated, rather than being folded into other institutions. Granted, the optics of rescue and liquidation, where appropriate, would have been ugly.

But what appeared, during the Crisis, to be a series of one-off band aid rescues now has plainly become a conscious macro-decision to do away with an entire class of financial institutions, the investment banks. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) survive but were re-designated commercial banks despite the very different business mix they pursue.

The mega-bank domination of OTC trading, derivatives trading, and securities lending has no basis in economics. The electronic revolution has reduced the cost of providing market information to the point where credit risk resulting from changing prices may be extinguished through multiple daily margin calls at miniscule cost.

Similarly, the need for expensive clearing operations in most financial markets is a direct result of mega-bank foot-dragging. Thus, the mega-banks’ effort to sustain their position of market control requires intimidation – big bank threats of credit withheld and use of government influence to dominate the markets they view as their exclusive domain.

The Crisis regulatory changes increased dependence of government on the mega-banks.

One way to view the grand bargain struck between the government and the mega-banks during the Crisis was as an under-the-table partnership. The mega-banks and government regulators cooperated to extend the existing government protection of two retail markets, deposit-taking and housing, to joint government/mega-bank protection of two previously more-competitive wholesale markets:

the wholesale housing market dominated by the agencies.

the OTC derivatives market dominated by the commercial banks.

You won’t find this bargain in post-Crisis legislation such as Dodd-Frank, but a look at market concentration – for example, the Comptroller of the Currency’s Quarterly Derivatives Report, tells the tale clearly enough. What is left unsaid – indeed explicitly denied in Dodd Frank – is the expectation of government/mega-bank rescue of these two markets in the next crisis.

The Banks’ share of the Crisis bailout deal.

Counter to popular opinion, the Crisis resolution was not simply a unilateral rescue of banks by governments. In fact, the banks rescued governments as well. Among the banks’ activities in support of government:

The take-over of cash-starved investment banks.

the purchase of securities disgorged by money-market funds, including municipal debt.

the back-stopping of derivatives markets through purchase of derivatives positions in auctions at the CME Group (CME) and LCH:Clearnet.

the subsidization of global dollar retail borrowing costs. The mega-banks did this by providing LIBOR fixings, during the darkest months of the crisis, at levels far below banks’ wholesale cost of money.

Despite Dodd Frank appearances, the tie between the American and British regulators and the mega-banks was strengthened by the Crisis.

Where the mega-banks are threatened: electronic trading.

The primary threat to the mega-bank oligopoly is the effect of electronic technology on the mega-banks’ economic importance. Mega-bank economic significance rests on its dominant position in short-term credit provision. Instant short-term credit is the last natural monopoly of the mega-banks. But electronic technology reduces the need for instant short-term credit in the function of markets.

First, the ability to identify price changes in real-time, and to transfer funds moments thereafter, greatly reduces the amount of short-term funds required to protect market integrity. Second, the necessity of the substantial credit requirements associated with securities ownership are brought into question by the rise of exchange-traded derivatives markets. These markets daily demonstrate the reduction in transactions cost that markets that do not depend on transfer of ownership on a regular basis can provide.

Prescription for market liberation.

There are two ingredients required to bring balance to the economic demand for essential short-term credit, the legitimate domain of mega-banks, and the current excessive use of short-term credit to backstop trading that results from mega-bank and regulatory foot-dragging in market evolution.

First, the buy-side could be less reactive; more proactive. These market-oriented lawsuits do not meet the buy-side need for more efficient, more transparent, markets that has spawned them. Indeed, the lawsuits are counterproductive, in the sense that they divert buy-side resources that could fund creative alternatives to the status quo.

Second, regulators could go beyond lip service, providing real support for market innovation. Glaring examples of a regulatory see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, speak-no-evil attitude toward mega-bank oligopolies abound. From the inadequate proposals to replace LIBOR, to the glaring failure of the SEC’s National Market System, the regulators acknowledge problems created by mega-banks on one hand, but support regulation that stifles change, on the other.

