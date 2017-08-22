Deep Dive Into Oracle's Return To Growth, At Reasonable Values

Thanks to a combination of organic expansion and aggressive acquisitions, the company has a foothold in almost every corner of the enterprise software market.

Once a beaten-down stock with an uncertain future, Oracle has made meaningful strides, as the company has shown progress in its transition to cloud.

Great technology companies are capable of pivoting. For the past few years, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has been attempting - with varying degrees of success - to avoid becoming a dinosaur and transition into the cloud world. Its core on-premise database products have long since stopped growing, and its future hinges almost entirely on its ability to deliver both back-end infrastructure and front-end applications in the cloud.

While customers were initially leery at the quality of Oracle's cloud offerings, the company has made meaningful strides in improving its product and is now a cloud juggernaut with cloud revenues comparable to Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Workday (NYSE: WDAY). With its world-famous sales-first culture, Oracle has barreled into the cloud arena with considerable resources and gumption, resulting in a remarkable 58% y/y growth at a nearly $6 billion run rate in its last fiscal quarter (4Q17). Recall that Salesforce, at a $10 billion run rate, is growing at approximately 25%, and Workday, at a $2.5 billion run rate, is growing at approximately 35%. Thus, Oracle has become a serious contender in the cloud despite being a relative latecomer.

This article will first refresh readers on the "new" Oracle business and how it has reorganized its segments around the cloud, then discuss growth trends in the cloud versus declines in its legacy products. Overall, Oracle has successfully pivoted into the cloud delivery model with several leading product suites. Like Microsoft (NYSE: MSFT), it has endeavored for years to shake off its image as a legacy vendor, and I believe the fruits of these efforts are beginning to show, both for IT customers and investors.

The stock, while having recovered from its mid-2016 lows, has still only grown modestly in proportion to its massive resurgence in the cloud. ORCL still trades at ~16x forward earnings, roughly in line with the broader market (but growing at a much faster pace) and at a discount to its fellow mega-cap software peers Microsoft and SAP AG (NYSE: SAP), both trading in excess of 20x forward P/E.

ORCL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Investors willing to be patient and ride through a few more quarters of cloud outperformance should see an uplift in the stock as it gets re-rated closer to its peers. The ~25% delta in the valuation gap should close as Oracle's growth is affirmed, giving investors a value stock to hold in an otherwise expensive tech market.

The New Face of Oracle

Quick overview for the unfamiliar: Oracle rose to prominence in the mid-1980s with its flagship relational database product. With its technical strength as well as then-CEO Larry Ellison's hard-charging sales drive, the Oracle Database quickly became an industry standard, giving enterprises and organizations a scalable way of storing large amounts of transactional data and pulling them out with customized SQL queries, the programming language used to interact with relational databases.

Oracle's elevated, decades-long successes actually exacerbated its later problems: because its sales reps were driven to sell as much software as possible upfront and then squeeze as much additional revenue as possible through product maintenance, Oracle customers ended up with million-dollar IT investments that were costly to replace. Initially, renewals were no problem for Oracle to get - at the time, there were few reasonable alternatives, and CIOs just had to bite the bullet and replace outdated systems as necessary. But when the cloud delivery model rose in popularity in the mid-2000s, led by Salesforce's Marc Benioff (himself a former Oracle engineer and a protege of Ellison's), IT buyers started shifting more spend toward the cloud delivery model - with simple monthly billings, minimal upfront costs, and automatic software updates.

At first only Oracle's on-premise application businesses suffered - its PeopleSoft application losing bakeoffs to Workday (NYSE:WDAY), and JD Edwards to NetSuite (which Oracle would later acquire in 2016). But as more and more back-end systems and infrastructure emerged into the cloud, threatening Oracle's traditional strength in database, the company was pressed into a corner and forced to innovate in the cloud realm to reinvigorate its image. The result?

The "new" Oracle has three lines of business:

Software: $30.2 billion, or 80% of FY17 revenue

Hardware: $4.2 billion, or 11% of FY17 revenue

Services: $3.4 billion, or 9% of FY17 revenue.

Within software, $4.5 billion (or about 15%) of revenues are attributed to the cloud, across all layers of the IT stack - SaaS (applications), PaaS (platforms), and IaaS (infrastructure). While cloud is still proportionally a bite-sized portion of Oracle's total software business and an even smaller portion of the entire company, its >50% cloud growth has made it the engine that drives the company, as the rest of its segments (including on-premise software) are in decline.

In-Depth Analysis of the Oracle Cloud

Even though cloud is a small portion of the company overall, it's important for investors to understand its scale relative to other pure cloud giants. On a cloud revenue run rate basis, Oracle is second only to Salesforce and is growing at a much faster clip. See chart below:

Figure 1. Oracle Cloud vs. SaaS peers

The Oracle Cloud suite - encompassing solutions such as Oracle HCM Cloud to compete with Workday, CX cloud to compete with Salesforce, and NetSuite/ERP Cloud to compete against SAP - has become a SaaS giant in its own right. The cloud business has also sustained massive growth rates throughout its lifespan. It was first broken out as a separate revenue line item in 4Q14 (May 2014). See Oracle Cloud's growth glide path in the chart below:

Figure 2. Oracle Cloud quarterly growth trajectory

Even more impressive is the fact that even as Oracle Cloud's scale climbed into the multi-billions, its overall growth trend is one of acceleration, not deceleration. Growth has held steadily above 50% for the past five quarters, whereas the preceding eight quarters posted growth much below that.

Here's another comparison to help investors size up the magnitude of the company's cloud growth - when Salesforce was at an equivalent run rate to where Oracle Cloud is now (in July 2014, it posted $1.32 billion in quarterly revenue, or the equivalent of $5.3 billion run rate), it was growing at 38% y/y - starkly below Oracle's 58% now.

Due to growth in the cloud, Oracle's revenue returned to positive growth in 1Q17, with full-year 2017 revenues growing 2% (revenues had declined 3% in 2016, although FX impacts contributed somewhat to that decline). At the end of FY17, the cloud represented 13% of the company's overall top line versus only 8% in the prior year. See chart below from its most recent quarterly release for 4Q17:

Figure 3. Oracle 4Q17 top line results

How are the Legacy Products Performing?

With all the buzz around cloud, it's also important to remember that legacy products are still the big chunk of Oracle's revenues. And as seen from the previous chart, most legacy segments are in decline, with on-prem software falling 5% and hardware down 13%.

Without context, these numbers seem scary - on-prem software licenses are still the lion's share of the business and also help to generate the maintenance and support revenues that accounted for 45% of FY17's top line. Hardware, also not irrelevant as it's now about the size of the cloud business, seems to be falling off the edge as well.

But it's also important to understand what these product segments are and the continuity potential of the legacy business. While cloud and SaaS get all of Silicon Valley and Wall Street's attention, most people forget there is still a vast market for legacy products, largely driven by two factors: security-based concerns over whole migrations to the cloud, as well as organizational inertia to displace existing systems that are costly and time-consuming to uproot.

In Oracle's core competencies of database and data management, for example, Oracle is still recognized as the gold standard. Oracle actually falls victim to a misconception that NoSQL databases are killing its core relational SQL-standard databases. The acronym NoSQL actually stands for "not only SQL" - implying that SQL, despite no longer being the full solution, is still a vital component in data retrieval alongside document-based and key-value database management methods.

Oracle's back-end tech continues to be a juggernaut that Oracle sales reps lead with. In the February 2017 edition of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Management Systems, Oracle notched a top position in the Leaders Quadrant, edging out a higher position against Microsoft, IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM), and even Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Oracle also has a wide swath of application and infrastructure products that have Gartner-leading positions (it's very much akin to the "Wal-Mart" of software, with a product for just about everything). Among these are solutions in digital commerce, business intelligence, middleware, and others. With a diversified portfolio of software to offer, Oracle's sales reps have a nearly limitless amount of ways to pitch enterprise clients and get the company in the door. It's difficult to conceive of all these products collapsing all at once.

While legacy software fell 5% and hardware 11% in the most recent quarter, and these will likely never return to growth, the legacy businesses should eventually flatline - encompassing sales to customers who are extremely slow or incapable of moving into the cloud.

Valuation: Sum-of-the-Parts Method

After having discussed the growth trajectory of the company's cloud and legacy business lines, we turn now to valuation. Oracle is not an easy company to value, given that the business rests on multiple product lines with vastly different underlying dynamics. Many investors, for simplicity, choose to look at Oracle as a whole and apply an earnings multiple to the entire business. Greater accuracy, however, requires that we look at the fast-growing cloud business as a growth company on par with SaaS peers and the legacy on-prem businesses as a value play with harvestable profits.

A sum-of-the-parts analysis that separates cloud and on-prem provides an intuitive way of assessing Oracle's enterprise value, similar to how analysts bisect AWS and the Amazon Marketplace when valuing Amazon as a whole.

Let's first look at the cloud piece and value it on a relative basis versus other mature cloud/SaaS vendors:

Figure 4. Oracle cloud trading comps

(Note that forward revenues are based on extrapolation of management guidance, and Oracle's cloud revenues are assumed to grow at 40% in FY18).

As seen from the above chart, the largest SaaS companies trade between 6x and 9x forward revenues. If we apply a slight premium to the average (7.5x, due to its significantly higher growth) to Oracle Cloud's estimated FY18 revenues of $6.4 billion, we arrive at a $48 billion enterprise value (implied values in red) for the cloud portion of the company's business. Also note that 7.5x is in line with recent software IPOs like MuleSoft (NASDAQ: MULE) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) that are growing ~50% but at much smaller scale.

Now for the legacy portion, which we can evaluate on a more standard earnings basis relative to the two other software giants, Microsoft and SAP. First, we have to back out cloud's contribution to Oracle's bottom line:

Figure 5. Oracle legacy income reconciliation

$4.6 billion in revenues and $2.0 billion of operating expenses ($1.3 billion for SaaS and $0.7 billion for PaaS and IaaS) are directly attributable to cloud. The company also has $17.5 billion in general operating expenses (sales and marketing, general and administrative, and R&D) that are not segment-allocated, so we must apply a general 12% carve-out of these expenses to estimate the cloud division's share of that opex (cloud was 12% of 2017 revenues).

Netting out cloud's estimated contribution margin of $502 million, we arrive at $8.8 billion in Oracle net income ex-cloud. We can sense-check that logic: high-growth cloud companies tend to be less profitable or outright unprofitable relative to their legacy counterparts, so it makes sense that Oracle Cloud contributes 12% of revenues, while contributing only 5% ($502 million of $9.3 billion) of net income.

Now let's value the company's ex-cloud earnings relative to the other software giants' trading multiples:

Figure 6. Oracle legacy valuation

If we apply a 22x trailing earnings multiple to Oracle's legacy business earnings, in line with where the whole company is currently trading on a trailing basis and at a discount to Microsoft and SAP's multiples, we arrive at a $194 billion valuation for the legacy component.

Now, putting it all together:

Figure 7. Oracle consolidated valuation

Summing up the two pieces of the business and carving out Oracle's net cash position leads to an implied valuation of $250 billion, or $61/share - roughly 25% above where the shares trade today.

This valuation method, while slightly more long-winded, extricates the more valuable cloud business (which is growing quickly, but not as profitable) from the flat, more profitable legacy arm. Looking at Oracle from this lens actually highlights what is wrong with the stock - the cloud piece isn't being given enough credit, and applying a higher SaaS-style valuation to Oracle Cloud to reward its extraordinary growth clues us in to the "fair value" of the consolidated company.

Final Thoughts

Oracle is the third-largest software company in the world, and for good reason. Its legacy products, for better or worse and to the chagrin of many customers, come with a large degree of vendor lock-in and are extremely difficult to rip out. The cloud business, espousing a more open model and allowing wider integrations with other applications, is gaining in IT mindshare and growing at unheard-of rates, eclipsing Salesforce and Workday.

The legacy business, still massively profitable but no longer growing, should be valued more modestly in relation to its more exciting peers. However, in that same vein, the fast-growing cloud business should be allowed a premium. This disconnect is the root cause behind, in my opinion, the company's discounted value relative to the market.

Oracle is no longer the neglected child of software - after years of languishing and a flat stock price, ORCL stock is up 26% already year to date. But the cloud growth engine has only begun, and additional beat-and-raise quarters with blowout cloud growth should continue to increase the value of the company's cloud business in investors' eyes, especially as a greater proportion of revenues shift toward the cloud.

For the first year since the company's revenues sank into decline, the growth in cloud has overtaken the declines in legacy. Cloud has become an integral part of the Oracle narrative - one that the company's seasoned co-CEOs (Safra Catz and Mark Hurd) are fully espousing.

There are few companies in the world with a better-oiled sales machine than Oracle. With its staggering resources ($66 billion in cash and $12 billion in free cash flow), Oracle is able to drive competitors into the ground with both its extensive marketing program and its price discounting during deals.

The cloud delivery model, due to its recurring billings, is actually more costly for customers over the long run - and thus, more profitable for cloud vendors. Oracle, which once thrived on large one-off deals, is now setting itself up to be a strong recurring business with footholds in almost every corner of the enterprise IT market - applications, database, infrastructure, middleware, hardware, and services. The first few years of its cloud transition were painful, but the company has clearly since resurged.

No matter how you slice it, Oracle is trading at a discount to both large-cap software and SaaS companies. In an increasingly expensive tech market, we would be buyers of ORCL stock to capitalize on strong growth at reasonable value.

