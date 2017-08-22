S&P 500: New Daily Cycle To Begin Or Steep Correction Ahead ?

The lows of the day yesterday took place at the close. Today will tell a lot whether an intermediate correction has once again been aborted.

The 38-handle drop in the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) on the 17th could actually end up being a blessing in disguise for long-term bulls. It would be great if the market clearly dropped below the last daily cycle low, which occurred at the tail end of June. Why? Because it would mean that we still have not entered the bubble stage of this cyclical bull. This would then mean that we would have another 12 months at least of rising equity prices ahead of us. This thesis ties in with the COT numbers we have been receiving these past few weeks.

On the commercial side through the commitment of traders, we still have more total net short contracts than longs. In fact we have had elevated short numbers for many weeks now. This is perfectly normal in a bull market. As the market has grinded higher, short interest has increased as bears have looked for a steep pullback. However, the market has tacked on 350+ handles since the November elections and we haven't had any significant pullback since then.

In fact, if we look at the chart below, we really would have to break below the April lows of 2,328 for a true intermediate correction to occur. This would classify as a proper intermediate low but we may have a potential spanner in the works. The Fed speaks at the annual Jackson Hole meeting next Friday. Unless we were to get a swift move down below the July lows of $2409 (which would mean technical traders would exit the market temporarily which would cause more selling), I see further weakness only as a remote possibility.

Why? Because Fed-led meetings over the past number of years have always taken place with markets trading near their all-time highs at the time. Now, we of course could move down swiftly and then charge back up in time for the annual conference, but it still seems unlikely at this stage in my opinion.

Janet Yellen and Mario Draghi will be speaking again at this year's event. Now, if Yellen is to remain slightly hawkish about her intentions to raise interest rates at the end of the year, she will want calm markets and preferably markets trading near their all-time highs. The Fed has made it clear that it will slowly unwind its balance sheet over a period of time plus also slowly raise interest rates. This is why I believe any correction here will be short-lived.

On the European side, Mario Draghi and the ECB are behind his US counterparts with respect to Europe's recovery. Quantitative easing is still very much in play in Europe and interest rates have yet to meaningfully move north. Furthermore, European markets have been correcting of late. If Draghi wanted to influence the markets to any degree here, again he would be looking for calm markets to do so

A trip down to the 38% or even 50% retracement level would bring intermediate term sentiment in the spiders surely into ultra-pessimistic territory. In fact, bears should really zone in on this sentiment chart below. Why? Well, look at the last clear intermediate low which took place last November. Sentiment only got to the 50 level. We currently are at the 42 level which is only 7 points from being denoted ultra pessimistic.

Furthermore, the market presently is over 300 handles higher. A meaningful lower low and depressed sentiment would be the necessary conditions to catapult the market back up to new all-time highs. This is something I acknowledge bears will not want to hear but the numbers are telling their own story. The bull market has plenty of up-side remaining in it.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

We probably need the slow stochastics (on a weekly setting) to come back down to at least the 50 level in order to print a true intermediate low. If we look at the chart below, this level was accomplished (and more) when the market printed clear intermediate lows. Let's hope we get down there once more in the near term.

The S&P 500 finished Friday's trading day at the $2,425 level and pre-market prices are very close to the $2,426 level, illustrating that an intervention may not be on the cards just yet. Let's see how this plays out. Remain focused on the big picture. We will know soon enough whether the Jackson Hole conference stretches out this intermediate cycle even more. Irrespective of how markets trade, we will remain long our equity positions.

Premium subscribers received this article before the article went live on the main site. If you liked the article, consider following my work or joining us in our premium service - Elevation Code - The portfolio is up 17% year to date.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TQQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.