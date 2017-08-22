What To Make Of Cisco's Buybacks

As of now share repurchases are not very effective any longer, due to many shares being issued to employees and the company's management.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) has spent many billions of dollars on share repurchases over the last years, which warrants a closer look: How effective is management at repurchasing shares?

For many companies, share repurchases are a popular method of utilizing its cash flows, and some even get into debt in order to finance their share repurchases. Share repurchases are usually aimed at reducing the share count (they are sometimes done only for this purpose), which has a couple of benefits:

As the share count drops, the company's net income as well as its cash flows are distributed over a smaller number of shares, thus earnings per share as well as cash flows per share grow (all else equal).

If the company pays out dividends regularly, it has to pay dividends to a declining number of shareholders, which means the total dividend payout declines, and more money is left over for other purposes.

If shares are bought back below book value, the book value per share increases - this is only relevant for companies where the book value of each share is important (i.e., banks, insurance companies, etc.).

We see that there are many reasons for a company to engage in share repurchases. In Cisco's case, the first two reasons are relevant - the company can accelerate its EPS growth, and it saves money on its dividend payments as long as the share count drops. Since Cisco is usually not valued based on its book value, the third reason is not important.

CSCO Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

When we look at a 10-year chart of the company's share count, we see that the number of Cisco's outstanding shares has declined by roughly 21%, or about 2.3% annually.

CSCO Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

We can see that this has had a significant impact on the company's earnings per share growth: EPS is up fifty percent over those 10 years, whereas the company's net earnings have grown by a little more than 20% only.

The same holds true for its cash flows:

CSCO Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Here, the FCF per share growth rate was hiked to 68% (over a decade), whereas the company's total free cash flows increased by 35% only.

Assuming that Cisco would trade at the same multiple without its buybacks over the past 10 years, the shares would trade at roughly $24 right now, substantially lower than the $30 share price we see right now.

Cisco's share count peaked in the early 2000s and has since declined by about 2.5 billion shares.

CSCO Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

When we look into Cisco's most recent quarterly report, the company proudly states that it has spent more than $100 billion in share repurchases since it started its share buyback program:

But if Cisco has spent $100 billion to repurchase 4.7 billion shares, why has the share count dropped by only 2.5 billion from the peak? The answer lies in the company's practice of issuing shares to its management team and its employees as a form of compensation. Many companies do that, but in Cisco's case those share issuances have made its buybacks quite ineffective, especially in recent years.

Over the past twelve months, Cisco has repurchased 118 million shares, which is equal to roughly 2.4% of the company's share count, but its fully diluted share count has not declined by 2.4% at all:

The company's diluted share count has declined by only 40 million (or 0.8%), whereas the non-diluted share count has declined by only 38 million (roughly 0.8% as well). Despite repurchasing almost 120 million shares, Cisco's share count only dropped by one third of that amount - the company effectively spent a little bit more than $90 for each share that was repurchased and not issued again.

This explains why Cisco's share count decline rate has been rather low over the last couple of years - the majority of its buybacks are only making up for the dilutive share issuance, thus the company's share count is declining quite slowly right now.

Investors should keep that in mind when they look at Cisco's seemingly high share repurchase pace - the actual impact on the company's EPS growth is not very big any longer. Cisco stopping its buybacks would be not beneficial, though, as that would mean the share count would rise by roughly 2% annually due to the ongoing issuance of shares and options, which would mean the EPS would decline each year (all else equal). Shareholders would benefit from a change in compensation practices at the company - if less shares and options would be issued, Cisco's share repurchases would be more effective.

Takeaway

Cisco's share count has declined considerably over the last decade, and that had a big positive impact on its EPS and free cash flow per share numbers.

In recent quarters, Cisco's buybacks were primarily used to stop dilution, though, and its share count is only declining at a very slow pace despite the company spending billions of dollars a year on share repurchases.

Despite these flaws in the company's compensation practices (I believe it is issuing too many shares), I still believe Cisco can be a good investment due to its quite low valuation, a high dividend yield and a great balance sheet.

