Aflac's Q2 2017: Q1 Disappointment Is Forgotten But This High-Quality Company Remains Expensive

However, getting a quality product is expensive. With forward P/E and P/B ratios of 12.28 and 1.59, the stock is currently trading at a 10% premium.

The dividend remains sustainable and should continue increasing every year, thanks to the active stock repurchase program and the strong underwriting performance.

The insurer released its Q2 2017 results in July. After the disappointment in Q1, the results were excellent, with higher margins in Japan and the U.S.

Notes for the readers

Executive Summary

End of July, Aflac Inc., a general business holding company operating in Japan and in the United States, which sells voluntary supplemental insurance products, shared its Q2 2017 results with the market. As in Q1, the dividend was maintained at $0.43 per share. In spite of the drop in revenues (-0.2% on a year-to-year basis), the quarterly net income skyrocketed by 30.1% due to the improvement in margins. From a year-to-date perspective, the net earnings increased by 2.0% while the net earnings per share rose by 6.2%, proving that the share-buyback program of the company was very accretive.

Revenues Drop due To A Commercial Slowdown in Japan

Because a significant portion of the company’s business is conducted in Japan, the earnings of the company are directly impacted by the fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate. Yen weakening affects results negatively. With a weaker average yen/dollar exchange rate in the second quarter of 2017 than in Q2 2016, the revenues were negatively impacted by the currency changes. In Q2 2017, the net premium income decreased by 3.3% (- 2.3% before the foreign exchange rate effect).

At the company level, the net earned premiums of the Japanese subsidiary dropped by 5.3% to $3,222 million to reach $6,416 million for the first six months of the year (or a 2.5% decrease compared to last year). As during the first quarter of the year, the company continued to reduce its exposure to the interest-rate sensitive products, like the child endowment and the ordinary life insurance products. With a continued cost pressure on Japan’s healthcare system, the company expects the need for supplemental insurance products will continue to rise in the future.

Regarding the contributions of the new annualized premium sales by products, the new annualized premium sales from cancer and medical insurance products represented more than 89% of the total new annualized premiums for the first six months of 2017.

Unlike in Japan, the premiums increased by 1.9% during the quarter, in the U.S. From a year-to-date perspective, the earned premiums amounted to $2,778 million, or a 1.7% growth compared to the prior year.

The new annualized premium sales increased for all the product categories in Q2 2017. The sales for accident insurance rose by 1.5%; the short-term disability sales grew by 5.1%; finally, the sales for critical care insurance and hospital indemnity insurance increased, respectively, by 1.9% and 0.9%. Unlike Aflac Japan’s new sales, the product contribution remained quite stable compared to last year.

Regarding the total revenues, the contribution from the U.S. continued to rise, but the major part of the revenues still came from Japan. The income from the Japanese subsidiary represented more than 70% of the total revenue of the group.

The 1.4% decrease in the year-to-date revenues was mainly driven by the drop in the income of the Japanese subsidiary, negatively affected by both unfavorable exchange rate fluctuation and the slowdown of the commercial development. It was partially offset by the premium growth in the U.S. and less realized investment losses (mainly costs related to hedging U.S. dollar-denominated investments held in Aflac Japan) than last year. Hopefully, the slight drop in revenues was offset by the improvement in the profitability of the operating segments.

Increasing Margins Are Back On Track

Aflac is known for having a solid track record regarding its operating performance. With a 5-Y average net combined ratio of 93.6%, the insurer strongly monitors its underwriting performance, which is mainly driven by a low combined ratio (around 68%) and a disciplined expense ratio (around 26%).

The year-to-date operating performance increased by 30 basis points, mainly due to a significant improvement of the profitability occurred during the second quarter. As a reminder, in Q1 2017, the net combined ratio rose by 90 basis points, mainly driven by the deterioration of the expense ratio.

For the first half of the year, the net loss ratio improved by 110 basis points to 65.5% while the net expense ratio continued to increase, amounting to 29% or an 80-basis point worsening compared to the prior year.

The deterioration in the expense ratio was mainly driven by the growth of the operating and acquisition costs in the U.S. (+ 110 basis points to 38.7%). However, the net expense ratio worsened at a slower rate than in Q1. The management made the necessary efforts to maintain the level of the costs under control. With a 3.0 percentage point decrease in Q2, the net loss of the U.S subsidiary was very low for this quarter. At the year-to-date level, the U.S. net combined ratio was flat at 90%, in spite of the increase in operating expenses.

In Japan, the profitability improved by 1.5 percentage points in Q2, making us forget the deterioration of the combined ratio in Q1. With a year-to-date net combined ratio of 93.4%, the management was confident to maintain the same profit margin level than last year.

At the investment level, the net investment decreased by $72 million, mainly driven by the decline in the investment income of the Japanese company and partially offset by the solid investment results in the U.S, slightly higher than in the prior year. In our view, the investment results should be still solid in 2017.

The management had affirmed its 2017 outlook while maintaining its EPS projection between $6.40 and $6.65. We consider that the company would deliver at least an FY 2017 EPS of $6.40. Regarding the strong performance in Q2, we could even assume that the FY 2017 EPS would amount to $6.50, or a $0.10 increase compared to our latest estimation.

No Change Regarding Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program: Management Is Following Blindly Its Smart Plan

As expected, the declared dividend remained stable compared to the last quarter and increased by $0.02 per share compared to Q2 2016. With the solid performance in Q2, the payout ratio decreased compared to Q1 2017 and Q2 2016.

For 2017, we expect the company to pay a $1.74 per share dividend, or 4.8% annual growth, following the decreasing trend as already seen in the past.

Furthermore, we expect a slight increase in the annual payout ratio, mainly due to a faster growth of the paid dividend than earnings.

For the second quarter, Aflac repurchased $200 million, or 2.7 million of its common shares. During the first semester of 2017, 11.2 million of shares have been repurchased by the company or an $800 million implicit redistribution to the shareholders. As every year, Aflac will continue repurchasing stock to return more cash to its shareholders and also offset the drop in earnings, mainly impacted by the foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

In our view, we continue to believe that Aflac will maintain its plan regarding the share buyback program. We expect the number of outstanding shares to be lower than 400 million in Q3 and to be around 398 million at the end of the year.

Conclusion

Q1 2017 was not the most amazing quarter, with a deteriorated combined ratio, a drop in revenues and an increase in payout ratio. Q2 2017 performance was excellent compared to the previous quarter and the prior year. The forward P/E ratio would be around 12.28, and the forward P/B ratio would be in line with the 5-year-average at 1.59. Aflac remains overvalued compared to its intrinsic value (around $72 per share), but some investors are currently willing to pay a premium to invest in the company. To have an aristocrat in your portfolio, sometimes you have to pay the price; the one decided by Mr. Market.

