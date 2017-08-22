Midwest Energy Emissions' (MEEC) CEO Richard MacPherson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB:MEEC) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2017 4:00 PM ET

Executives

Richard MacPherson - President and CEO

Richard Gross - CFO

Analysts

Kevin Pelletier - Coastline Capital Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call - Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions. [Operator Instructions] This conference is being recorded today, August 21, 2017 and the earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued before the open of market today.

On our call today is ME2C's President and CEO, Richard MacPherson; and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Gross.

Before we get started, I will read a disclaimer about forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws regarding Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events of performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are different than historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as anticipate, believe, plan, expect, intend, will, and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption and supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company.

In addition, this conference call contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this conference call. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this conference call.

Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this presentation can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Richard MacPherson, the Company's President and CEO. Richard, the floor is yours.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you, Operator. And thank you everyone for joining us today. And we continue to progress through 2017 with extremely robust pipeline, dozens of opportunities both in North America and abroad. In fact, this afternoon we announced that we successfully secured a renewal contract with our largest customer expected to generate an excessive $25 million over the next three years starting in September.

This new contract serves as a strong testament to our customer’s value of our ability to help them overcome the challenge in mercury control conditions. At the plant level we competed heavily for that contract and succeeded in keeping that business against the best in the industry.

Our product sales in the second quarter of ‘17 increased to $7.1 million compared to $6.9 million in the second quarter of ‘16. However there was significant one-time equipment installations in ‘16 that weren't a part of our ’17 second quarter numbers.

We’re looking at the first half of ‘17 revenue increased to 14 – to $13.4 million compared to $12.8 million in the first half of ’16 and product sales increased 28% to $12.4 million in the first half of this year versus $9.7 million in the first half of ‘16.

Most importantly we achieved profitability in the second quarter of ‘17 and continue to drive our business forward with a number of key initiatives. We remain very confident in our go-forward prospect and we are working on few strategic initiatives, as well which I'll touch on a bit later in my remarks.

But before going further, I’d like to give a brief overview of our company for those of you who may be joining us for the first time. And Midwest Energy captures mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants across North America. We help capture mercury emissions using our patented SEA technology which is short for Sorbent Enhancement Additive Technology.

This SEA technology consists of a piece of low cost proprietary equipment we install for each boiler, as well as ongoing supply of our special blend of SEA in sorbents and other sorbent material.

An important component in addition to our SEA technology is our consulting services which we provide by leveraging our team of tenured, high quality and highly trained mercury control experts.

So let me walk you through a typical customer engagement. First our team evaluates a coal-fired plant to determine exactly what's needed based on the type of boiler, as well as the coal being used and that includes field analysis, optimizing the design of injection services, stack emission testing and many other points.

Our technical know-how is a significant competitive advantage for us and we've retained some of the brightest experts in the country to determine what’s exactly needed in any situation.

We then come in with an installer - a piece of our patented equipment on the front-end which cost the customer on average and depending on customer needs approximately $250,000 one-time cost and we supply our customers then a proprietary blend of products on an ongoing basis. The equipment is a one-time fee but the supply is ongoing which provides an element of recurring revenue to our model.

Having a technical team in place in conjunction with the only technology driven solution in the market for mercury control in the market gives us a significant competitive advantage.

Also we have a great relationship with a company called the EERC, the Energy Environment Research Center, all of this technologies protected by our robust patent portfolio which was initially developed by EERC which consist of 42 issued and pending patents covering U.S., Canada most of Europe and Asia.

The EERC is one of the oldest research facilities for coal in the country with over 200 person strong engineering scientific team. They develop the best technologies available for mercury today. Our technology now has over 20 years and in excess of $65 million invested in its development and several of the core individuals, specifically John Pavlish who was primarily responsible for this technology, along with Ed Olson and Dr. Nick Lentz have since joined our team.

In 2009 we formalized a license agreement to utilize the patent portfolio and fully commercialized the mercury control technology suite. We paid 25,000 a month plus and royalties to put that in place and in April of this year we announced that we completed our acquisition of all of the patents and patents pending domestic and foreign from the Energy Environment Research Center foundation for 2.5 million and 925,000 shares of common stock and significant – and that now we own and can confidently state that we own the best renewable [ph] technology in the space as a company which should significantly help us not only secure new contract and generate revenue, but also reduce and eliminate actually any royalty fees that we would have and to pay.

With regards to our current customer base and future business, our proven commercial solution has been demonstrated for over 10 years and commercially viable and operational for the past six. For our customers we guarantee to get any boiler into compliance under reasonable conditions and for boilers that can't get into compliance without derating we're able to provide a system that will most likely allow them to run at full capacity.

The market opportunity up to 600 units in North America, many of which have a backend systems in place at this time are great prospects for us to optimize to give them at least a 30% improvement over where they are with our patented two part solution and we believe that our low hanging fruit is approximately 15% to 20% of those units and we feel that they are experiencing challenges with the traditional backend only approach that we can improve on.

Our technology is currently being used at 20 full scale units. However we believe we will not only win new customers, but be able to successfully penetrate the rest of the fleets of our current customer base that we are now contracted to get and that alone represents another 60 plus boiler opportunity.

So let me touch on some of our progress during the quarter before moving on to some of our key initiatives going forward. As noted in our opening remarks, this afternoon we announced that we successfully secured a new multi year contract with our largest customer. We've worked with these customers for several years, amended [ph] a great partner to us clearly finding value in our ability to help them overcome challenging mercury control conditions, while creating operational economic efficiency at the plant level.

It's a significant contract over the next three year term valued in excess of $25 million. And there are several other opportunities like this that exist that we expect to secure. This was a very significant renewal for us as it forms a large part of our base of business and puts us in step with where we need to be going forward to enhance our overall revenue base.

Another example is that in April of this year we secured another contract renewal valued at over $5 million in the aggregate over the next two years from another current utility customers in the Midwest region and that customer has been utilizing our proprietary SEA system since 2016 to achieve and maintain compliance with MATS, deepening our relationships such as this on not only helps us demonstrate the value proposition we provide for future potential clients, but also positions us successfully to penetrate the fleets of our current base of customers which we're currently contracted.

Currently we do have a robust pipeline with dozens of units in various stages of testing and we remain very bullish on our outlook to have all of the necessary ingredients placed to succeed over the long-term considering an expectation of some of these present customers to turn into – prospects to turn into long-term cost.

So with regard to initiatives, I'd like to spend some time discussing our key initiatives going forward. First and foremost any of us have had a chance to get into MATS compliance experience either extra cost or difficulties or derating to use our technologies to accomplish the goal and maintain compliance at peak performance.

This has been an area where we made significant progress as clients are extremely happy with the operational efficiencies we bring to them once they are up and running. There are still a number of EGUs throughout the U.S. we believe will significantly benefit from our technology driven approach in mercury capture.

Of the 20 units that we currently are serving is a significant opportunity to spread throughout their fleet and optimize the rest of the boilers in the fleet we're actively working to that end. We believe our total technology solution position us nicely to expand into these opportunity and [indiscernible] MATS compliance currently we can bring them operational efficiency, reduce the cost of mercury capture among other things such as benefits to desulfurization system and quality of their products [ph].

Part of this total solution technology for mercury captured is our high sulfur-tolerant products which we are aggressively moving forward as an option in the prospective testing that’s ongoing. It's been tested in number of plants and implemented in a couple of large utility boilers that use sulfur injected compounds to improve performance of the particular control device and we expect that a number of additional perspective clients will benefit from replacing their sorbent with this new product.

And other product within our portfolio reduces mercury emissions by preventing scrubber reemission events. And we've been very active with that new product line and we expect to be able to report some tangible results from that product line in the coming weeks. There are a number of different opportunities across the country which we are pursuing with over 150 scrubbers actively operating in the country.

Finally, we’re focused on geographic expansion both in North America and abroad and we've made significant progress up north in Canada in demonstrating our ability and we started to speak to potential customers in international locations as well. We expect any geographic expansion to significantly – to seasonal fluctuations that we now see, while also reducing our risk in the event - any potential changes in the U.S. laws or regulations. We see a significant amount of untapped opportunities in this area.

Finally as I mentioned in April we acquired all patents related to mercury control, with the patents in hand we've identified a significant number of EGUs throughout North America that we are currently utilizing - that are currently using that - utilizing a two party system that we will focus leveraging our IP portfolio and converting their present system into the ME2C system.

So at this point what I'd like to do is turn the call over to Rich Gross, our CFO to go through some of the financial details for the quarter before I wrap up the call with some closing statement and open it for Q&A. Rich?

Richard Gross

Thanks, Rick. As Rick touched upon earlier, we generate revenues from three primary sources, first, our demonstration and consulting services, mostly done as we try to win the business from the customer pool [ph] the second are from equipment sales and the third are product sales, which are typically recurring in nature and recognize as we deliver the ongoing supply to our customers.

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 90% of our revenues were from these product sales, 10% were from equipment installation and less than 1% from other services. This compares to 73% from product sales, 26% from equipment installation and 1% from other services in Q2, 2016. Going forward, we will continue to see that most of our sales will be from product sales.

Total revenues in the second quarter 2017 were $7.9 million compared to $9.4 million in the same year ago quarter. It is worth noting that this decrease in revenue is primarily attributed to $2.4 million in equipment installations that occurred in Q2, 2016 versus $700,000 in Q2, 2017.

When looking at product revenues, the recurring aspect of our model product sales actually increased 4% to $7.1 million versus $6.9 million in the second quarter 2016. Revenues for the first half 2017 increased 6% to $13.4 million compared to $12.8 million in the first half of 2016, product sales during this period increased 28% to $12.4 million versus $9.7 million in the first half of 2016, while equipment sales decreased by $1.8 million during the period.

Cost and expenses decreased significantly to $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2017, when compared to $9 million during the second quarter of 2016. The significant decrease is primarily due to a decrease in the cost of equipment sales as they are higher than our cost of sales on product sales.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2017 was $0.6 million compared to operating income of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2016. Net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $671,000 or $0.01 per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.2 million or $0.17 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016.

The net income for the second quarter of 2017 was primarily due to the increase in operating income from increased product sales and gain on the change of value warrant liability of $0.7 million compared to the loss on change in value of our warrant liability of $7.6 million in the previous year. This was partially offset by higher SG&A cost during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 totalled $1.3 million compared to $1.1 million in the same year ago quarter, these improvements were primarily due to the increases in operating income from increased product sales and was offset partially by higher SG&A cost.

On June 30th 2017 we had cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 million compared to $4.4 million in March - on March 31 2017, this decrease was due to the purchase of our patents from the EERC which used $2.5 million, as well as expenditures to continue to improve our production equipment at our facility in the Southwest.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Rick.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you, Rich. As noted earlier folks, we've got a robust sales pipeline including dozens of EGUs across the U.S. and Canada which we continue to expand upon with new opportunities at regularly, while also pursuing opportunities abroad.

As also noted earlier, we announced that we successfully secured a three year renewal with one of our - actually our largest customer. Nevertheless we have anticipated achieving such client ramp earlier in the calendar year. As a result, we now - and now that we're well into the second half of the year and despite such recent positive developments we've adjusted our revenue guidance for the full year ending December ‘17 to revenues that reflect the business in hand at this point which is $26 million.

Our revenue guidance is based on a slower than expected closing of new business, current power demand forecasts and plant projections from secured contracts in hand. We continue to adapt as a young technology driven company and strongly believe that the temporary challenges are not reflective of our continued bullish outlook in the future.

The change is probably due to delays in encountering and securing new business, which new business will not be able to impact our revenue stream in ‘17 to the extent previously anticipate, if such businesses have been retained sooner in the year as expected.

We've also optimized our clients fleet beyond what was expected to get them into compliance in many cases and therefore experienced lower than expected product sales due to our – actually our technology success. That being said, our customers have significantly lowered their cost and our ability to optimize the builders is one of the driving factors that customers have signed renewal agreements with us.

We in essence are probably in a situation where we're going to reduce our revenue for ‘17 based on our own optimization efforts in a tune of something close to $5 billion and that benefits our customers directly of course.

We’ve also reduced some of our cost due to supply chain improvement, as well as work with our suppliers to flow through some of these savings to our customers. So not only do these savings make us more profitable in terms of costing us less to produce and provide new service, but they allow us to effectively compete against our competitors who have slashed prices in recent months to stay competitive.

We continue to make operational improvements to our existing customer site, while making refinements to all of our key products, a process that is ongoing. And we're also introducing new offerings and solutions to the mix of our product to meet the competitive environment.

For the remainder of ‘17 we remain focused on executing on our key initiatives which consists of us using our total solution approach to mercury captures and sign new customers throughout the U.S. and help them comply with MATS, to penetrate existing customer fleet and grow our geographic footprint in the U.S., Canada and abroad.

As you can see the financials, product sales, the portion of our revenue that is recurring [ph] in nature has continued to increase both in the quarter and in the first half of the year, despite lower overall sales in the second quarter, the increased sales help drive profitability during the quarter.

Margin improvements remain a core focus for us going forward and we believe there are many opportunities exist for more improvement. Therefore we believe profitability is likely a better gauge on the health of our business going forward than total revenue is something we've been very keen to improve on and will continue to do so.

On that note, we look forward to the positive effect on our sales from the acquisition of our patent from EERC and these patents which cover our two part process should provide new opportunities for meaningful revenues throughout North America, while not having us face the need to pay royalties on that.

Our pipeline of opportunities remains intact, ultimately should drive shareholder value over the long-term as we execute on our strategic initiatives. We've got a number of things that we expect to go our way over the next few weeks. And I look forward to bringing that to you as those negotiations conclude.

For now I'd like to turn it to the operator for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question at this time which will be from Kevin Pelletier with Coastline Capital Partners.

Kevin Pelletier

Yes, good afternoon. Thank you, Rick and Rick. I have few [ph] questions. One of which you mentioned Canada in terms of expansion or potential Canada, are there any other parts of any international expansion you might be able to share with us?

Richard MacPherson

Sure. What I would like to do is just make a general statement. The call is open to our competitors, as well as our investors. But I am going to be presenting at a conference in Poland next month. And so we're actively looking at and participating in opportunities in Europe and Asia of course being the biggest market of opportunity, although several years down the road is something we're paying attention to, along with India and some other areas.

So yes, we are – we’re actively evaluating and engaging in markets outside of North America and would expect to report back on those as need moves on.

Kevin Pelletier

Great. Thank you. My next question is regard to the cash burn, understanding to the big lay out for the patent purchase. Is there – are there going to be a call or is there going to be a call for future capital raises?

Richard MacPherson

At this point, nor there anybody in the company nor our auditors see any need for additional cash. There's no anticipation of raising capital unless some growth opportunity if there is that make sense to the board.

Kevin Pelletier

Okay. Thank you very much.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you.

Operator

Okay. That will conclude the question-and-answer session. I will turn it back to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Richard MacPherson

Folks, thank you very much for joining us today. I appreciate everybody's interest, involvement in the firm. Look forward to moving forward to close business this fall and announcing that business as it develops and working through with the investment community toward the end of the year. Once again thanks so much for participating today.

Operator

And again that does conclude today's call. Thank you all for your participation.

